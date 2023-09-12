Salina De La Renta On Her Return To MLW, When She Felt She ‘Made It’

Salina de la Renta is back in MLW, and she recently talked about her return and more. De la Renta spoke with Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast about her return, feeling like she left a legacy in MLW and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On her return to MLW: “Well, I don’t recognize more than half the faces, but they all recognize me. So, that just says that I have left a legacy behind. So, I will never be a newbie in Major League Wrestling. I feel like when you say MLW, you immediately think of me; you can think of many other wrestlers at the same time, but as far as the females go, you always think about Salina de la Renta first. I always make a point to make myself known. So, I’m back, and I’m taking over that’s what’s happening.”

On when she knew she’d ‘made it’ in wrestling: “Somebody had to tell me; it was L.A. Park. I don’t remember how long in my career I’ve been at this point, but I remember saying to him. Yeah, one day I’m going to be as big as everybody here, and he said, What are you talking about? You already are. I was like, oh, he’s being sweet. Then, I got interviewed by Sports Illustrated, and I could see that my social media kept growing and growing and growing. I started making a significant amount of more money.

“I think that I can officially say that I’ve made it. There’s a Wikipedia page on me. I’m like, I got a blue check mark. I think that’s it. I think that’s it. So I was invited to, during WrestleMania week, to do Wrestlecon. I happened to be there, so it was then that I was like, okay, I think I’m officially a face in wrestling.”