Salina De La Renta Talks About Executive Producing This Week’s MLW Fusion

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Salina De La Renta spoke about executive producing this week’s episode of MLW Fusion on beIN Sports, which airs tomorrow night. Here are highlights:

On what the job means: “It pretty much means I get to run everything and everyone does whatever I want. I’m the puppet master and calling all of the shots. I’m picking the colors, the music, the catering, everything. Nobody does anything that I haven’t already approved and I already had people sign disclaimers so if anything were to happen, I’m not responsible.”

On how far she’s come: “It all happened really fast and I started as an ‘island girl’ from Puerto Rico… I originally intended to be a screen writer and moved to Florida to do film in college. One of my assignments was to study reality TV and that’s how I came across pro wrestling. The minute I saw pro wrestling I really felt like I belonged. I fit in and my mom was like, ‘Well, okay whatever. That’s cool if that’s what you wanna do.’ That’s how I met MSL who is the vice president of MLW and it was just meant to be.”

On learning more about the business side of wrestling: “In the business aspect, Court Bauer is definitely my go to. He knows everything so if I have any questions, he’s like a guardian angel. He’s there 24/7 and is the best boss I’ve ever had honestly. And MSL as well – they are two people that have taken the time to help me and lead me.”

On what MLW does right: “I think a lot of wrestling companies are really focused on the wrong thing. It’s either ‘Let’s make money’ or it’s ‘Let’s make this person famous and bash other characters.’ The cool part about MLW is that everybody matters and when you feel loved, you want to try your best. Everybody in that roster is treated equally no matter what. Court and MSL always give the same opportunities to everyone and you get to the top by working hard.”

On how MLW does well with the Latin American market: “Well, definitely the majority of our roster is Latino so that helps. I would think the audience would be more bias to watching a wrestling show with people from their own country and race. Even though that sounds a little weird, I know that it’s true. I feel that the Latin community is really happy that there finally is a wrestling show that allows Spanish people to showcase their abilities. Puerto Rico has been represented by different people and in different categories like film and movies, but in wrestling there really hasn’t been that. So being one of the first women to do that is definitely a huge honor.”