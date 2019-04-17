Salina de la Renta To Executive Produce May 4th Episode of MLW Fusion

Major League Wrestling has announced in a press release that Salina de la Renta will ‘executive produce’ the May 4th episode of MLW Fusion. You can read the press release below:

Salina de la Renta to Exec. Produce May 4th MLW Fusion

Historic broadcast marks first time a Latina has produced professional wrestling for a national network

The empressaria of Promociones Dorado will make history as the first Latina to executive produce a professional wrestling network broadcast this spring when Salina de la Renta presents the May 4th episode of MLW FUSION.

An accomplished promoter and powerful player in sports and entertainment in Latin America, Salina de la Renta is one of today’s most successful entrepreneurs… and she’s only 22.

“As everyone knows, Promociones Dorado is at the forefront of entertainment and sports, so of course MLW looked to me,” said Salina de la Renta. “I give you my guarantee that this will be must-see TV in English and en Español.”

The episode will air the weekend of Cinco de May:

USA, Canada & Puerto Rico: Saturday May 4th at 9 P.M. ET / 6 P.M. PT on beIN SPORTS

UK & Ireland: Monday May 6th at 10 P.M. on FreeSports

Israel: 6:10 P.M. Tuesday May 7th on Ego Total

Salina de la Renta is connected with the biggest television networks, entertainers and athletes of Latin America. So, when MLW returned in 2017 and wanted to showcase lucha libre, they issued a promoting and managing license to Salina de la Renta. Simply put: if you want best of the best from Latin America, you go to Salina de la Renta who represents the best in Lucha Libre.

Now, the league looks towards the ruthlessly ambitious de la Renta as the break barriers with a special edition of FUSION.