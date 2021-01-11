Salina de la Renta To Reveal ‘Special Surprise’ For Konnan on This Week’s MLW: Fusion

Salina de la Renta has a surprise coming for Konnan on this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. MLW announced on Sunday that de la Renta will bring a surprise for Konnan on Wednesday’s show amid their feud.

The announcement reads:

Salina de la Renta to reveal a special surprise for Konnan this Wednesday

MLW today announced that Salina de la Renta will have a special surprise for Konnan this Wednesday, January 13 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

For over 2 1/2 years Salina de la Renta and Konnan have been engulfed in a bitter war. From raiding wrestlers from each camp to airing scandals and dirty laundry. Now, Salina vows to have the last laugh with a special surprise for her nemesis.

Serving as the executive producer of this coming week’s FUSION, Salina de la Renta has been methodically and ruthlessly putting together her vision for FUSION this week.

Since being exposed by Konnan for having ties to CONTRA and hinting that the Puerto Rican empresaria owed a “dangerous man a lot of money,” Salina de la Renta has been in the crosshairs of many people and even the league itself.

Signed thus far for Wednesday’s FUSION:

•Los Parks vs. The Von Erichs – Tornado World Tag Team Championship with Tom Lawlor as special guest referee

Also scheduled to appear: Salina de la Renta, Alicia Atout, Injustice, and more.

What does Salina de la Renta have in store for the legendary luchador and co-founder of AAA Lucha Libre?

Find out this Wednesday on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports, and the Roku Channel.

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.