Salina de la Renta Will Drop A Bombshell At MLW Kings of Colosseum

NEW YORK — Salina de la Renta has something she’s been waiting to share and this Wednesday she will drop the bombshell on Major League Wrestling.

MLW today confirmed Salina de la Renta will be in attendance at KINGS OF COLOSSEUM this Wednesday, January 6 at 7pm ET available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, and The Roku Channel.

Salina de la Renta has had a turbulent few months in MLW. Her alleged financial hardships caused the Puerto Rican powerbroker to be compromised and owe a “dangerous person a lot of money.” Then came Konnan revealing Salina’s ties to CONTRA followed by severe sanctions by the league.

Recently, Salina was spotted in Mexico City where she hinted she was taking care of business and revenge. Soon thereafter, she journeyed to the Aztec Ruins where among crumbled temples Salina summoned a wicked force, Mil Muertes.

Now, Salina has plotted her next move: dropping a bombshell at MLW’s free marquee event this Wednesday at 7pm ET, Kings of Colosseum.

MLW is making its January 6 marquee event Kings of Colosseum free for fans as a special thank you.

More matches will be revealed on MLW FUSION Wednesday night at 7pm ET, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports Network, The Roku Channel, and DAZN.

The special will air on beIN SPORTS on January 9. Learn more about where to watch. The event will be broadcast on a delay internationally.

The card for the 2021 Kings of Colosseum special:

•World Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed vs. Lio Rush

•National Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Mads Krügger

•Tornado World Tag Team Championship: Von Erichs vs. Dirty Blondes

•Grudge Match: Simon Gotch vs. Jordan Oliver

Also scheduled: Alicia Atout, Tom Lawlor and Team Filthy, Salina de la Renta, and many more.