Salina De La Renta On Her Work as a Producer, New Reality Series & More

Salina De La Renta is busy both in and out of wrestling, and she recently touched on some of the latter projects. The MLW star, who made her her return to the promotion in September at MLW Fury Road, spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds about her upcoming outside projects. You can see some highlights below:

On her work outside of wrestling: “I have MLW now and I’ve been working with a production company called Flying Peanut Productions. I’ve been working on a reality TV series. I just produced Rockville a few months ago, just taking on different projects. I went to school for film because I wanted to be a producer, I wanted to run shows. My goal wasn’t always to be on YouTube doing crazy stuff. It was time for me to go back to my career path.”

on the reality series: “I’m part owner of one of the reality TV shows. It’s a show about a show. It’s another company that they were producing a reality TV show and it was complete garbage, baffling how horrible these producers filmed this, the way they stored the content. It was horrible. We decided to make a show about how horrible their show is. That’s our reality show. That should be coming out pretty soon. I’ll be dropping the sizzle. Little by little, I’ll share that one.

“I also did a show on FOX [The Floor], they already put out the trailer. It’s a show about different types of nerds and we’re competing in trivia quizzes. I was the wrestling nerd, but they brought me in as a producer nerd, so they questioned me about celebrities and TV shows. It’s a fun game. I’m doing some other films that are not fully developed, but the concept is meeting people and extraterrestrials. I did some movies over the summer. I have a lot of projects.”