Various News: Sam Adonis Shares Video Of Him Working In Ring With Brother Corey Graves, Impact Wrestling Lineup
– Sam Adonis tweeted this video of him running the ring ropes with his brother, Corey Graves: “Had a blast in the ring with my Trainer @WWEGraves for the first time in 5 years! Although, he did hit my with the STO that I stole from him! 😂😂😂 #YouStillGotIt #HardWorkPaysOff”
Graves has, of course, been a commentator for WWE since 2014 following a series of concussions that ended his in-ring career.
Had a blast in the ring with my Trainer @WWEGraves for the first time in 5 years! Although, he did hit my with the STO that I stole from him! 😂😂😂 #YouStillGotIt #HardWorkPaysOff pic.twitter.com/k1d6gIJNcQ
— Sam Adonis (@RealSamAdonis) May 1, 2020
– Set for Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:
* Sami Callihan speaks on Rebellion
* The North defend their Impact Wrestling Tag Team Titles
* Cousin Jake vs. Joey Ryan
* Jessika Havok on Locker Room Talk
