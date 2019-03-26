– Sam Adonis was a guest on a recent episode of Wrestling Inc’s WINCLY podcast. Here are some highlights:

On Being Corey’s “Unofficial Sidekick” – “He didn’t beat me up because I was bigger than him most of the time. We had a blast, I love him to death. He’s five years older than me so he moved out when I was in high school, but most weekends I would go stay at his house and travel with him to wrestling shows. I remember being around them before they were stars. So, having that upbringing has definitely added to my value and knowledge of the business. I was almost kind of like his unofficial sidekick for a while and it developed into me training and being in the business myself. I think I’ve done alright since we parted ways, but I’d say he’s probably doing a little better than I am”

On Graves’ In-Ring Career Being Cut Short Due To Injuries – “That was absolutely heartbreaking for me and the family,” said Adonis. “As a kid growing up, you dream of headlining WrestleMania against your brother, with your brother. I almost feel a little bit robbed from that as well considering how talented my brother was. It’s upsetting, but it’s life though and it’s a risk we take as performers.”

On Social Media Scrutiny Of Graves – “My brother is as professional as could be. One thing people try to do is outsmart him and I can tell you that’s probably not going to happen. There’s not too many people that have a wit like my brother does. It’s kind of upsetting because so many of these wrestlers, especially in WWE, give everything they have to the fans… and the second something personal comes up, the fans turn their backs on them. Fans should understand that wrestlers are people first and fans sometimes come across as selfish. That has nothing to do with the wrestling industry. I think that’s just social media ruining the world as it is and making the world too accessible.”