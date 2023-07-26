Sam Adonis Enjoyed His Time in MLW, Says He’s In a Great Position With AAA

Sam Adonis exited MLW in July, and he recently touched on his departure while saying he loved his time with the company. Adonis spoke with Nick Hausman of Haus of Wrestling for a new interview and talked about his experience in MLW, being in a “great position” with AAA and more. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On whether his AAA commitments factored into his MLW exit: “Absolutely not. MLW was great. I was on the fence, I didn’t really want to sign a contract anywhere at that point, but Konnan is very tight with Court Bauer and they were able to cut me a deal that I couldn’t refuse. I think I ended up doing seven or eight tapings, there were no major commitments, no restrictions. I didn’t really understand why that had to be put on paper, but it wasn’t going to throw anything off, so I said, ‘Okay, let’s do it.'”

On his experience in MLW: I don’t know if they maybe had a few other ideas that fell through or something, but on my end, I have nothing bad to say, everyone was awesome, I got to work with some great talent, and I got to spend some time in the United States for once. It was cool being in an English-speaking environment for once. I’m definitely not known for having the capabilities on the microphone that I do, and I really do, when I get a microphone, that’s probably where I thrive the most, even in Spanish. It was nice to have some mic time in the USA and show some people that I can do it. Right now, nothing is going to be able to offer what AAA is doing with me. It’s a great position to be in. I’ve worked here for a long time, I have a lot left in the tank as far as this goes. I personally see a massive babyface run coming in Mexico.”