Sam Adonis On Heroes Of Lucha Libre Series, Aiming At Non-Wrestling Fans, Wanting To Compete With Marvel

Sam Adonis recently appeared on the Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast to discuss how the Heroes of Lucha Libre series came together, wanting to compete with Marvel and Ninja Turtles, and much more. Here are the highlights:

Sam Adonis on how the Heroes of Lucha Libre series came together: “Heroes of Lucha Libre is a project that’s been in the works for basically about two years now. I was still living in Mexico City, working for CMLL full time, when I received a booking through a friend of mine, and it said, ‘we’re in LA, Los Angeles.’ And I’m thinking, ‘okay, cool, just going to be another small independent lucha show,’ and as the details started coming in, everything about it was blowing our minds. ‘Where’s this show at?’ It’s at the U.S. Bank Arena. ‘What? Who’s this?’ Here’s what you’re getting paid. ‘What?’ I mean, all these borderline, red flags. The too good to be true red flags, and we’re like, ‘okay, well, we’ll believe it when I see it.’

“And the next thing you know, the very first TV taping we got there, and as you can see by the TV program, the production is absolutely outstanding. I would hold their production value as high, if not better than the WWE, or AEW [or] New Japan. It’s a big money production, and it’s absolutely amazing. They’ve packed these arenas. They’ve filmed some of the most unique content anywhere, and it’s really cool because a lot of the American wrestling fans don’t know where to look to find modern lucha libre. And this is just another avenue, another opportunity for some great talent to be out there to be seen as well as provide alternative content to American wrestling fans.”

On the goals for the series and wanting to compete with Marvel, Ninja Turtles, and Power Rangers: “The very first meeting we had with the production staff, with the owners and whatnot, they presented us with a very simple formula. They told us they’re not trying to compete with other wrestling companies. They’re not trying to compete with WWE, New Japan or AEW. They’re trying to compete with Marvel, or Ninja Turtles or with Power Rangers. They want to be a very unique new product that’s going to captivate children, and as of right now, it’s going so well on the Crackle platform. The response has been through the roof, and it’s going in the direction they’ve set out to go as far as creating a new wrestling fan.

“I don’t know if this would necessarily be — if you’re looking for five-star wrestling matches, you’re probably going to want to stick with New Japan and AEW. If you’re looking for something that hits you in the feels, something that reminds you of being a kid and losing yourself into a storyline or a character, this is it, and honestly, I’m a big fan of that in my career and what I try to portray. And it’s awesome now to see that come to life here in the United States, a product that is a little bit more in the realm of a comic book or a cartoon instead of traditional lines of pro wrestling.”

On the series wanting to aim at non-wrestling fans: “I could almost equate a bit to The Avengers and the Infinity Stones. All these teams are on a conquest to collect the rings and whoever has the rings have the power and each win and loss counts. Again, if you can get yourself into it enough, you’d be better off comparing it to The Avengers than you would be comparing it to wrestling because it really is more in that Marvel realm. The nice thing is most of us in wrestling, we’re all big nerds and love that stuff anyway. Most wrestling fans really get into their comic books and whatnot. So it’s just a completely different avenue. The nice thing about them, they’re not trying to step on anybody’s toes.

“They’re not trying to steal this demographic. They’re not trying to go out and outshine, WWE, AEW, Impact [or] New Japan. They’re trying to create a completely different alternative, and like I said, the beauty of it is it’s almost more or less marketed to a non-wrestling fan. They want the kids that are at home flipping through the channels or on Crackle, somebody that has never seen wrestling or maybe doesn’t like wrestling. They see the colorful masks and amazing production and presentation. They could say, ‘I don’t really like wrestling, but I’ll check this out.’ It’s so different that I think that could honestly captivate that new fresh fanbase.”