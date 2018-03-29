Sam Adonis Hopes Daniel Bryan Getting Cleared May Lead To Brother Corey Graves Returning To Action

Sam Adonis recently spoke with wrestlinginc.com and shared his thoughts on his brother, WWE announcer Corey Graves. Here are the highlights…

On Graves Being His Coach: “He’s my coach.” Adonis explained, “my brother trained me back when we were here in Pittsburgh [Pennsylvania]. We had a ring set up back in the plum area and he taught me, so he has always been very good at not giving me complements because he knows. He grew up with me and he knows how to make it work. And when you don’t get your chin tickled, you kind of always look for you chin to get tickled. It makes you work harder. And I haven’t had too many direct complements, but he said some pretty nice things about me on the Edge and Christian podcast about my overall work as a performer and hearing that from a third party perspective, it means a lot more than he thinks, so it’s cool.”

On Daniel Bryan Being Cleared: I could not be happier for Daniel Bryan.” Adonis reflected, “I think that’s awesome. I, for one, know the journey and the struggle. A guy like that, before he ever got his first taste of fame and real money in wrestling, he was just like the rest of us, fighting week-to-week in the little armories and independents, so sometimes the finish line is a little bit greater for a guy like that. Then, to have it ripped away from you has to crush your heart. So the fact that this is happening now, I couldn’t be happier for the guy because I know the hard work he [has] put into it. I think the timing is right for it. The people want it. The fans want it. It could be great for WWE. It could be part of the upswing. I just hope it’s the right decision on his part and the doctors’ part.”

On the Hope That Bryan’s Return Could One Day Lead to His Brother’s Return: “Selfishly, there’s something inside me saying, ‘okay, maybe, hopefully, one day that means my big brother gets to get back into the ring’ because we’ve only been able to wrestle one match in my life.” Adonis admitted, “and now that we are this far ahead in our careers, I would love WrestleMania 38 live from Heinz Field, Sam Adonis against Corey Graves. Who is to say? But the baby brother in my is really, really excited about it. Hopefully… I don’t know if he wants to, but if it meant that it’s something that’s possible for him, and make him happy, I truly trust the WWE medical staff and everything like that. I think they’ll make the right decisions, not only for my brother, but for all the WWE Superstars.”