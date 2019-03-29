Sam Adonis Says He Wasn’t Mature Enough For A WWE Contract

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Sam Adonis spoke about his brief stint with WWE and said that he wasn’t mature enough to handle a WWE contract at the time, which led to his release. Here are highlights:

On his time in WWE: “I learned that I was too young to have a WWE contract. I was signed at the end of 2011 and spent nine months there in 2012, and it just wasn’t for me. I was a 21-year-old kid and anybody that’s worked there will tell you that that environment is not set up for children. I wasn’t mature enough to handle the situation and rise to the occasion of a professional environment. Even as a performer I wasn’t really ready to be there.”

On his release: “Luckily, I was released on good terms and remained friendly with most of the contacts that I had. Since then, I’ve really flourished and have been lucky enough to be presented with a ton of opportunities inside the wrestling business. I definitely look at my time there as valuable, but while I was there I definitely wasn’t ready to be there.”

On what might have hurt him: “I struggled with keeping my mouth shut, being around the right people at the right time. The wrestling business kind of attracts freaks and weirdo’s like myself. As somebody that can talk a lot, usually, I’m not exactly camera shy, which I believe is my biggest asset as a performer. Sometimes you need to learn how to turn it off. When I was 21 and under contract with WWE, that was something I didn’t quite know yet. In hindsight, it was probably the best thing that ever happened to me getting released because it kind of lit the fire under me that I didn’t have while I was already there. I was too young to really realize and appreciate what I had at the moment.”

On being his authentic self and developing a character: “It is only like that in my opinion due to a general lack of skill. Professional wrestling is still art. A lot of the wrestlers have to develop themselves and become a character. I think a lot of it comes down to the fact that people that are reality-based don’t have a character or a gimmick in a sense because they’ve never lived a life where they developed into a character. It is a lot easier for me to turn it on because I have traveled the world and I am “El Rudo de las Chicas”. I’ve traveled the world, I’ve had fun, been to bars, wined and dined with kings and queen and slept in alleys eating pork and beans, to quote Dusty Rhodes. I think it’s easier to create a character and persona when you actually believe and have done these things. Now, it’s reality-based because nobody wants to turn it on; they aren’t interesting people who live interesting lives. A lot of the independent wrestlers, they get hot on the independent scene, locally, and then they get an NXT tryout. Next thing you know, they are going to be the next big thing in wrestling but they never had a chance to marinate or develop as a performer.”

On working with All Japan: “Anybody who’s really in tune with the wrestling business will tell you, historically, All Japan Pro Wrestling is just about as big as New Japan is. They’ve done business since 1972, this will be their 47th anniversary. This is where Giant Baba came from, where Ric Flair worked, where Stan Hansen and Bruiser Brody worked for. Granted, All Japan has had some ups and downs business-wise for the last few years, but now they’re on the up again. The name value, the prestige of being a part of something like this, in my opinion, is important. Right now the American fans aren’t really in tune. New Japan is kicking butt, they are doing great numbers all over the world. For me, I’m kind of proud to be a part of something that’s a little bit different because it is a chance to really shine. It is a lot more difficult to get somebody to watch something completely different from what they are already watching.”