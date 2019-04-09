Sam Adonis Says His Pro-Trump Character Has Gotten Him Followed in Mexico, Talks Mainstream Coverage

– Sam Adonis spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing his pro-Donald Trump character and the controversy surrounding it. Highlights are below:

On where the character came about: “There’s a misconception as I’ve never made that “the” character. The character’s always been the same – I’m basically just the biggest piece of crap on earth…In Mexico, as an American, I wanted to rub it in their face that this character is so cocky and outrageous, that I don’t care what you think of me and I’m gonna come to the ring with a flag with Donald Trump’s face on it. It’s basically in the vein of all foreign heels.”

On getting mainstream coverage: “What I was surprised about is that they tried to make it very negative. Most people that came down to do these interviews…they ended up leaving with almost a newfound appreciation with what I was doing…. It really opened their eyes a little bit more to professional wrestling and to this day I remain friends with a lot of the mainstream media because of that.”

On people believing he’s racist because of the character: “People are gonna say what they wanna say about it. I lived in Mexico for two years. I speak Spanish. I had a Mexican girlfriend. Some of my best friends are different minorities…I know I’m not something but you’re always gonna have people believing what they want to believe. The situations I was put in, my bosses were telling me to push the envelope. Part of me says, ‘Hey guys. You’re gonna get me killed out here.’ But the other part of me, as a performer, is taking it all in…I’m gonna shut my mouth and do what I’m told.”

On the character’s success for him: “I ended up drawing some big money down there which is rare. There’s plenty of guys out there with 10,000 Twitter followers, but aside from myself and Kenny Omega, there wasn’t another foreigner in 2017 that sold 10,000 tickets.”

On finding himself in trouble over it: “I was followed in my car once by a black Escalade, and you don’t see too many black Escalades in Mexico City. I kind of knew what was going on there so the promoter had to ‘calm that down.’ Generally, the people in Mexico love it because most of them understand what it is…The same people throwing their beer on me are the first ones to want a picture of me. I was taking my life into my own hands, but the Mexican fans are such pure fans that they appreciated my body of work.”

On how the character is received in Mexico vs. the United States: “They don’t judge you for what you do…that’s the mentality of the Mexican people…They have an open mind where they say, ‘If you don’t hurt me, don’t hurt my family, then do what you want to do.’ The Mexicans suspend disbelief and enjoy it. Here everybody’s trying to get free tickets, or wanna be angry for Twitter likes, or make something out of it that it’s not…The most hostile crowd I’ve been in front of was at Ooh La La Lucha in Detroit, Michigan. Granted there was a tequila sponsor so everyone was wasted…but I had my back to the corner the entire time because I was afraid I was gonna have to make a dart for it. People took it to the sense where, ‘Oh I didn’t pay to be insulted with politics. This is BS!’ They don’t see the forest through the trees…. But that’s alright, I’ll be back there in May and hopefully I don’t get beat up again.