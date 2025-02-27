– Fightful Select reports that top indie wrestling broadcaster Sam Leterna recently received a WWE tryout late last year, as WWE is said to be looking for new additions to their broadcast team. Leterna’s past experience includes TNA Wrestling, NWA, Major League Wrestling (MLW), and Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling.

A WWE source reportedly informed Fightful about the tryout, praising Leterna’s professional and potential. There’s been no other details about WWE potentially bringing Leterna onboard. Fightful also notes that Leterna has a strong reputation in the industry for her work.