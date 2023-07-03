wrestling / News
Samantha Irvin, Bayley React To Irvin’s Ring Introduction Flub At WWE Money In The Bank
Samantha Irvin accidentally referred to Bayley as a member of The Judgment Day at WWE Money In The Bank, and both Irvin and Bailey commented on the flub. Irvin made the call while introducing Bayley in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match and she posted to Twitter on Sunday to joke about it.
Irvin wrote:
“# of times I was meant to announce “representing The Judgement Day” this week: 19
# of times I announced it: 20
# of times I was meant to announce “representing Damage CTRL” this week: 2
# of times I announced it: 1”
Bayley, for her part, shared a pic of IYO SKY and Damian Priest with their Money in the Bank briefcases, writing:
“I’m so happy for both of my teammates”
I’m so happy for both of my teammates https://t.co/ISpH1wxWR7
