– During an interview on Busted Open Radio, former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin discussed her WWE career, being given the freedom for her ring announcements, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Samantha Irvin on WWE giving her freedom on the ring announcements: “Yes, they did. That’s why I thank them so much. That was my opportunity. When I first got to wrestling, everyone was like, ‘What are you doing going to wrestling? You’re a singer, you’re a stage performer.’ This is what I’ve always done. People were very surprised, but for me, I looked at it like, WWE wants me to use my voice. They want me to. There is no catch here. They just let me go. I was so grateful for that.”

On Michael Cole serving as her boss on the main roster: “Michael Cole was my boss when I came up to the main roster. He literally said, ‘Be you. Go out, try it, be you.’ Luckily, most things worked. I credit them very much. They gave me creative freedom to play and have fun. That was like mixing being a professional stage performer and vocalist and being a fan that they never should have let in [laughs]. The over emotion and all that was certainly real and 100% a loss of professionalism in those moments.”