wrestling / News
Samantha Irvin Explains Reasons For Leaving WWE, Wants To Focus On Music Career
In an interview with USA Today, Samantha Irvin spoke about why she left WWE last year, noting that she plans on continuing her music career. Irvin worked as a ring announcer for WWE and was praised in the role before her departure. Here are highlights:
On her WWE career hurting her singing career: “It just became more and more sad as time went on, because it’s like, ‘Wow, am I just not a singer anymore? Like, what am I doing?’’ I know that I am a performer and being a ring announcer on WWE, it was the performance of a lifetime. But then when people stopped calling me for singing gigs, and now they’re asking me to announce everything, I said, ‘Oh no, I took it too far.’ I was like, man, like, this cannot be forever.”
On why she left WWE: “I didn’t leave WWE to necessarily pursue anything specific. I just knew that I’m not a ring announcer, and I knew that if I continued going any longer, that was it. It was done. I could kiss any other thing that I wanted to do goodbye. I just need to be myself. That’s literally it.”
On intending to return to wrestling: “That’s a guarantee. My wrestling career has barely even begun. I think it would be an absolute waste of everything that I’ve done so far to not continue the story. I gotta finish my story. Now, I want to just see creatively what else I can do. Hopefully, when I come back (to wrestling), I’ll bring even more value than I did before.”