wrestling / News

Samantha Irvin, Maxxine Dupri, & Zelina Vega Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos

May 19, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Samantha Irvin WWE Image Credit: WWE

WWE.com listed the Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos of the week. Some of this week’s picks CM Punk delivering a pipe photo bomb to Randy Orton and his wife, Maxxine Dupri, Piper Niven, Samantha Irvin in a Velma-inspired look, Ilja Dragunov showing his pride with a gym selfie, B-Fab, and more. You can view some of those photos below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Samantha Irvin, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading