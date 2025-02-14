Samantha Irvin Recalls Talking to Michael Hayes about WWE Career, What She Wanted To Do

Samantha Irvin used to be a ring announcer for WWE but has since said that she didn’t want to be in the role. In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Irvin spoke about what she wanted to do in WWE when she joined and talking to Michael Hayes about it.

She said: “No, the only person that spoke to me about it was Michael Hayes. He was like, ‘You want to learn everything, don’t you?’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘You want to book? You want to be a booker?’ ‘I want to learn everything.’ He definitely saw that in me because I was always around and observing. Now, I think my dream role is different because when I first came into it, I wanted to do everything. At one point, I asked if I could referee. They were like, ‘No.’ Now that ring announcing got so popular, I kind of can’t do certain things now. The truth is, I would have loved to try every single thing. That’s the truth. Really, I would like to write. When I got the job, I was actually interviewing with another department in WWE. I was on an interview with another department in WWE, when the announce team called me and said, ‘Are you interviewing with another department.’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ They said, ‘We want to offer you a job.’ I was like, ‘Okay,’ and I finished up and accepted that job. I want to be an old smart lady who knows everything. Paul Heyman is absolutely a big inspiration to me. I really admire what Eric Bischoff was able to do at WCW when he got things popping off. I love risk-takers. I know nobody looks at me in this light.“