wrestling / News
Samantha Irvin Sings National Anthem At NFL Game With Rey Mysterio And Titus O’Neil In Attendance
Samantha Irvin performed the National Anthem at the Las Vegas Raiders’ game on Sunday. The WWE ring announcer performed the song at the NFL team’s home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium, and you can see the video below.
Rey Mysterio and Titus O’Neil were also in attendance at the game, which took place in the stadium that will host WrestleMania 41 next year.
I am so proud and thankful to be a fan of @SamanthaTheBomb She killed it singing the national anthem at the @Raiders game today. Absolutely amazing job Sam. Video courtesy @johnnykats
— Jeremy Michaels (@jerm4life) October 13, 2024
La 619 y los enmascarados presentes en Las Vegas 🇲🇽🏈😤
📸: @Raiders#NFLMX | #RaiderNation | @wweespanol pic.twitter.com/UgLHJyXxVG
— NFL México (@nflmx) October 13, 2024
🏈 🏈 🏈
WWE is in the house for today's @Raiders game! pic.twitter.com/gsmNN0Y8Hc
— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2024
More Trending Stories
- WWE Will Reportedly Do One Double Taping A Month Going Forward
- Backstage Notes From AEW WrestleDream: Update on Rumored Surprise & More (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Former WWE Star Rico Revealed As MxM Collection’s Third Man at AEW WrestleDream
- Bryan Danielson Says He Doesn’t Have Much Time Left After AEW WrestleDream