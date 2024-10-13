wrestling / News

Samantha Irvin Sings National Anthem At NFL Game With Rey Mysterio And Titus O’Neil In Attendance

October 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Samantha Irvin WWE Image Credit: WWE

Samantha Irvin performed the National Anthem at the Las Vegas Raiders’ game on Sunday. The WWE ring announcer performed the song at the NFL team’s home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium, and you can see the video below.

Rey Mysterio and Titus O’Neil were also in attendance at the game, which took place in the stadium that will host WrestleMania 41 next year.

