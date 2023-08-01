Samantha Irvin On Getting Her Start In WWE, Michael Cole Giving Her Advice

Samantha Irvin has been a ring announcer for WWE since the pandemic, and she recently talked about getting her start in the company and more. Irvin was a guest on Busted Open Radio and talked about getting advice from Michael Cole and more. You can see some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On getting her start in WWE: “When I got the offer, Mark Henry called me and he was like, ‘Listen to the greats, listen to Fink, listen to the great announcers’ and I was like, ‘I’m already there, I’m listening and I’m ready.’ I think that it happened at a — it was a transition period. When I got hired, it was the end of the Thunderdome era. Pat McAfee was still on SmackDown, NXT was turning into NXT 2.0, so there were a lot of changes happening that I think I was kinda able to slide in and be a little crazy.”

On Michael Cole giving her advice: “When I started, he was like, ‘Hey, go for it. I know we’re used to doing things a certain way, but if something comes over you and you wanna do it, just go for it.’ Luckily, a lot what I’ve thrown at the wall has stuck. I think, I don’t want to put words in Mr. McMahon’s mouth, but since he didn’t yell at me or anything, I think he was happy with what I was doing. I mean, I got called up and within two weeks I was in the ring doing Royal Rumble, two or three months later I was in the ring with him at WrestleMania. So, even though we never spoke, I took that as a sign that he was happy with what I was doing. I definitely got lucky with all of the factors that were at play when I started.”