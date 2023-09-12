Samantha Irvin Comments On Claim WWE Turned Down Dominik Mysterio’s Mic On Raw

WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin took to social media to respond to speculation that Dominik Mysterio’s mic was turned down for last night’s Raw. The claim was put forward by a Twitter user who alleged that Dom’s mic was turned down in order to make the boos for him sound louder, and Irvin posted to her Twitter to reply and knock down the notion.

Irvin wrote:

“One week the crowd “isn’t reacting enough”- the next week we get the LOUDEST reactions ever and we mad at production. you know y’all could just ask me instead of looking like bonafide haters just lmk” “Norfolk, Virginia EASILY brought the loudest Dom boo’s to date! HILARIOUSLY LOUD. This is exactly what it sounded like in the house & y’all are the most nit-picky era of fans ever.” “Listening to this audio back, this is what it was like last night. I know you don’t want to believe it, but it was really was. You couldn’t hear a damn thing he said and every time he spoke the crowd was the loudest I ever heard”

She also responded to a fan who praised her work but complained about piped-in boos, writing:

“”I don’t care about ‘piped in noise,’ ‘lowered mics’ or anything to do with production except the fact that they work their asses off to make split second decisions to ensure the house & at- home audience is entertained & experiences as much as possible. Thank you, though”

