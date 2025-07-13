Sambus’ AEW All In: Texas Review 07.12.25  

Good afternoon everybody! The day is upon us – AEW All In has arrived! The biggest show in the AEW calendar, and coming off the back of a slew of great AEW TV, expectations are understandably high. Including the Zero Hour pre-show, we have 12 scheduled matches ahead of us, including gems such as Kenny Omega vs Kazuchika Okada, Mercedes Moné vs Timeless Toni Storm, the Young Bucks against Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland, and the Texas Deathmatch featuring Jon Moxley defending the World title against Hangman Adam Page. That is QUITE the upper card, and the undercard is certainly no slouch either.

So how about that Bandido vs Takeshita match from Supercard of Honor last night? Goodness gracious, what a main event, and something that really sets the bar for the action tonight. Takeshita has been on an absolute roll this year, and it looks like he’ll be showing up as an additional entrant in the Casino Gauntlet match (ideally picking up the W as the Alpha has all the tools to be a major player). With a night as big as this one, I’d wager we’ll see a fair few more surprises along the way.

This is the big one, folks. Grab your Beverage Of Choice (I’m starting off on a Long Island Iced Tea before the beers come out), load up on those snacks (pretzels for me, because why not?), and let’s set all eyes on the Globe Life Field for what is sure to be one of the more spectacular events of the year. Let’s go…ALL IN!

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Commentators: Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

[ZERO HOUR]

Announced by Renee Paquette during the early portion of the pre-show, Adam Cole is not medically cleared to compete and has been stripped of the TNT title! That means instead tonight we’ll be getting a four-way to crown a new TNT champion: Daniel Garcia vs Dustin Rhodes vs Sammy Guevara vs Kyle Fletcher. That sucks hugely for Cole; best wishes to him for whatever he’s dealing with.

Oh Josh Mathews has rocked up, throw back for him and Renee being on camera together. We see footage of Josh interviewing Ospreay and Swerve backstage after Dynamite this past week.

Great sit-down interview with Hangman Adam Page from Jeff Jarrett, where Page says he wants to win to prove to his kids the importance of chosing the right path.

To ringside, we’re kicking off with some 8-man tag team action.

The Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara & The Von Erichs) vs Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, The Infantry & Lee Moriarty w/ Anthony Ogogo & Trish Adora)

Guevara and Moriarty to start, and it could be a long night for Sammy and Dustin, who will both be pulling double duty tonight due to the TNT title reshuffle. Marshal Von Erich in with a body slam, and a discus lariat to Bravo. Moonsault, Ross Von Erich in, covers for 2. Bravo with a tope con hilo to take out the Sons on the outside. Shane Taylor takes a run up and hits a number of splashes and shoulder blocks on the outside too, maintaining control. Taylor misses a splash in the corner, allowing RVE to body slam him in return. Ogogo gets in the face of Kevin Von Erich, but here come some of the Rhodes boys to back Kevin up. Dustin looks for Cross Rhodes, nails it on Shawn Dean, but the covers gets broken up. All 8 men in, stereo Iron Claws on all the STP guys. Ogogo gets in the ring, so here comes Kevin Von Erich to even the score…THE CLAW! Kevin applies the claw to Ogogo, and the ref counts the pin in unison on all 4 members of Shane Taylor Promotions. 1, 2, 3.

Winners: The Sons of Texas

Time: 7:11

Rating: ** – Standard multi-man to get a bunch of guys on the card and pop the crowd with the Claw. Got in, did their shtick without overstaying their welcome.

Big Boom AJ (w/ Big Justice & The Rizzler) & The Conglomeration (Hologram, Tomohiro Ishii, and Kyle O’Reilly) vs The Don Callis Family (Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, Lance Archer, and Hechicero)

Haha O’Reilly giving it some Rizz during AJ’s entrance, sublime! Don Callis Family attack from behind as AJ and Hologram pose on the buckles. This one breaks down already with all four pairings teeing off in the corner. Ishii and AJ hit a double team shoulder block on Romero, and AJ delivers a belly to back suplex for 2. Diving knee from O’Reilly connects, Hologram in with a dropkick and some synergy along with O’Reilly. Hechicero in, wraps up Hologram in a pin attempt. Tijeras into a victory roll gets 2, Hologram tries a sunset flip but it is denied. Powerbomb, reversed into a hurracanrana for 2 on Hechicero. O’Reilly in, receives a low dropkick, and now here comes Archer. Archer knocks AJ and Ishii off the apron and hits a series of clotheslines in the corner. Rocky kicks away at O’Reilly but The Rizzler and Big justice get in his face. TRENT PIE-FACES BIG JUSTICE!! Hahaha fantastic. Trent with a running knee to O’Reilly, gets a 2 count. Romero runs the runs to gain steam, kicks O’Reilly, and hits the Ronaldo celebration on his knees.

O’Reilly and Trent battle now, clothesline to Trent. Hologram and Hechicero pair off again, tijeras into a deja vu, slight stumble but they recover. Spanish Fly to Romero. HOLOGRAM WITH A SUICIDE DIVE THROUGH THE ROPES and he seriously hits Hechicero with his HEAD!! Ishii and Archer in, Ishii looks for the brainbuster…nope, body slam from Archer instead. Ishii recovers and nails the brainbuster! Big Boom tags in, taking out the whole Don Callis Club…Archer with a goozle, denied. AJ lariats him to the floor, spinebuster on Beretta. Military press slam to Romero, throwing him to Archer on the floor. Hechicero breaks up a powerbomb attempt, step up knees in the corner. Hologram with a crossbody, Hechicero with a huge crucifix tijeras! Double knees from RPG Vice. Ishii and AJ shrug off some offense, hulking up. Archer interrupts the powerbomb attempt. Tijeras from Hologram, Hechicero sent to the floor. Crossbody from O’Reilly, caught…but Hologram is poised, flipping senton to take everyone out below. Thrust kick to AJ from Beretta. AJ comes right back with a lariat! Big Justice gets in the ring, SPEAR to Beretta! PowerBOOM connects, 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Big Boom AJ & The Conglomeration

Time: 12:50

Rating: *** – Heck of a lot better than you might expect for a pre-show 8-man, although with the level of talent in that ring, that probably shouldn’t be a surprise. Constant action, AJ used in the right spots, and all the goods from standouts like Hechicero and Hologram. Bonus points for the pie-face!

FTR (w/ Big Stoke) vs The Outrunners

I went ****1/4 for their AWESOME tag match on Collision last week, so we know this pairing is capable of absolute greatness. Magnum and Dax begin this one, and its FTR who spill to the floor early for a breather and to regroup with Big Stoke. FTR utilize an illegal tag to distract the referee, allowing Dax to sneak in rake the eyes and nose behind the ref’s back. INGENIUS. Headscissors by Magnum, Floyd in for a little combo action. Floyd is thrown to the floor and clutches his knee in pain, and Dax is relentless, whipping him into the barricade to continue the assault. Back in the ring, Dax locks in a Figure Four; Floyd reaches the ropes. Dax goes to lock it in again but gets kicked away. Cash tags in, body slam by Floyd and he tags in Magnum for the house of fire offense. Magnum bounces the head of Dax off every turnbuckle pad, then heads to the floor to tackle Cash.

Sleeper hold applied by Dax on Magnum until a back suplex forces him to relinquish the hold. Magnum gets a moment to attempt the tag but Dax is in to POUNCE him as Magnum makes the dive, beautifully timed!! No tag made. Dax misses some elbow drops as Magnum fights off both men. Sunset flip gets 2, Magnum makes another dive to try to get the tag, gets caught but delivers a double DDT! Cash pulls Floyd off the apron and Magnum is unable to make the tag once more. FTR doing a tremendous job of isolating Truth here. Big Stoke gets in the face of the ref, Magnum makes the tag but the ref didn’t see it, so it’s not official! FTR continue to target Magnum…but he fights them off! Tag to Floyd!! Body slams galore. Clotheslines and a bulldog by Floyd….body slam to Cash on top of Dax. SUNAVABITCH ELBOW!!! 1, 2, NOOO, that was a close kickout! Cash wishbones Magnum and pulls him into the ringpost. Dax with a rollup and a handful of trunks, just a 2 though. Spike piledriver attempt but Magnum ascends the buckles instead, crossbody! 1, 2, no! Sunset flip on Dax, Cash is taken out, 1, 2, noooo. Shatter Machine attempt by the Outrunners, Dax avoids it though. Floyd turns into a Shatter Machine, NOOO he blocks it! Magnum spears Cash out of the ring. TOTAL RECALL! 1, 2, Big Stoke interrupts the count! Floyd is not happy and grabs Stoke, but Dax rolls him up from behind FEET ON THE ROPES! 1, 2, 3.

Winners: FTR

Time: 16:11

Rating: ***3/4 – Getting to see tag team wrestling this good on a free pre-show…HELL YES. What a great sell for the main card. Plus, the ‘cheap’ finish sets up another rematch, hopefully – I could happily watch these four each and every week at this point.

*And now…AEW presents, All In: Texas! Awesome opening video package, for what it’s worth. Taz and JIM ROSS will be joining the commentary desk later on, that’s great news! And our opening contest is for the Trios championships.

[AEW World Trios Championships] The Opps (c) vs Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & Gabe Kidd

Hot start as Joe leads the charge early. Shibata and Kidd battle in the ring, chopping the heck out of each other while the others battle on the floor. Shibata and Kidd knock each other down, and both sit back up in crossed leg position. Joe tags in, as does Yuta. Haaaa Yuta tries to drop toe hold Joe but Joe just stares and him and scoffs. Jabs to Yuta now, enziguri in the corner. Hobbs in, and the MEAT chants begin. Stalling vertical suplex delivered, before Hobbs tags out to Shibata. Kicks to the spine, Joe in a hilarious moment slaps the back of Yuta and looks at him like he’s an actual child. Shibata and Castagnoli face off now with a strike exchange. Dropkick in the corner and a butterfly suplex, cover for 2. Joe in, takes a moment to trash talk Kidd and that’s a mistake as the distraction allows Castagnoli to take control. Quick tags from the Death Riders, Yuta bites Joe, Castagnoli launches himself at Shibata with a biiig dropkick to knock him off the apron. Hobbs goes between Kidd and Claudio in opposite corners with running lariats. Kidd hits him from behind so Hobbs takes his head off with another lariat. Spinebuster to Castagnoli! 1, 2, Yuta intervenes.

Kidd takes out Shibata but gets clotheslined to the floor. POP-UP EUROPEAN from Claudio, 1, 2, NO. Claudio gets Hobbs on his shoulders, Yuta tries a Doomsday device but HOBBS CATCHES HIM WITH A POWERSLAM OFF THE SHOULDERS!! 1, 2, NO!! PK to Yuta, 1, 2, Castagnoli breaks it up. Claudio with the Giant Swing on Hobbs on the floor into the barricade. Snap German by Yuta, Shibata kicks out at 2. Exploder by Kidd, Shibata straight back up. Brainbuster, also kicks out at 1! Tag to Joe, slugfest between Joe and Kidd now, powerslam gets 2. Claudio and Yuta kick away at Joe. Assisted splash attempt is cut off as Hobbs takes them out in the corner. Running kick by Shibata. MUSCLE BUSTER ON YUTA! 1, 2, 3.

Winners and STILL AEW World Trios Champions: The Opps

Time: 14:29

Rating: ***1/4 – Gentle pacing early on but the latter half was a bunch of fun, especially Hobbs with that powerslam in midair. Meaty goodness!

*The Death Riders assault the champs after the match. Neutralizer to Joe! Yuta hammers Hobbs with a chair and now Claudio sets up a chair around Joe’s neck. STOMP to the chair wrapped around Joe’s neck!! The Death Riders leave through the crowd as doctors attend to Samoa Joe. WHERE’S HOOK?! Joe is stretchered out as we turn our attention to the next match.

Men’s Casino Gauntlet for an AEW World Title Shot

As determined previously, Mark Briscoe is entrant #1, and MJF is entrant #2. MJF (accompanied by MVP) gets the ‘falling pyro’ treatment which always rocks. MJF goes for a quick rollup as the bell rings, desperate to finish this one early. Briscoe wants to brawl and tries to choke him out, only to be held back by the ref. Crotch Thrust by MJF but that pisses Briscoe off and he unleashes a bunch of chops. Briscoe signals for the Jay Driller, but the timer shows up and he can’t get it.

Entrant #3 is Ricochet! MJF tries to forge an alliance with Ricochet and they shake hands, targeting Briscoe and stomping him down in the corner. MJF and Ricochet pose in the corner as here comes entrant #4…Bandido! MJF shakes hands with Ricochet again but then thumbs him in the eye, leaving him to Bandido. Military press slam on Ricochet, MJF in from behind for a rollup but again gets 2. Briscoe clotheslines MJF out, and Ricochet gets tossed high. BLOCKBUSTER to MJF from the apron! Ricochet and Bandido fight outside as the timer counts down again…entrant #5 is KONOSUKE TAKESHITA! Yessss here we go. Briscoe and Takeshita go at it, Ricochet in, kick to the chest but Takeshita hits the Blue Thunder Bomb for 2! Bandido and Takeshita come face to face less than 24 hours after their match at Supercard of Honor. Poisonrana on Takeshita! MJF takes Bandido out from behind though. Bandido looks for a hurracanrana but MJF drops him with a powerbomb and gets a 2. Maxwell thinks about taking Bandido’s mask off…but the timer goes off…and it’s MISTICO as entrant #6! Ma Muerto rings out in the arena as Mistico comes face to face with MJF. Mistico tries to lead the crowd with the song but I’m not sure they’re all that familiar with the lyrics haha.

Mistico and MJF tee off, handspring back elbow. Takeshita in, Mistico with a springboard arm drag, then a tijeras to Bandido. Diving crossbody to the floor to take out a bunch of guys. La Mistica on MJF!! MJF is about to make him tap but Briscoe interrupts only to lock in an armbar too! Takeshita breaks up the submission. Entrant #7 is Josh Alexander! Takeshita and Alexander understandably work together, crossbody to the back of Bandido. Tope con hilo by Takeshita to take out most of the other guys on the floor.

Entrant #8 is Anthony Bowens. Bowens takes it straight to Alexander, nice DDT. Neckbreaker to Takeshita, leaping leg bulldog to MJF. Ricochet taken out too. Now it’s Briscoe and Bowens trading blows, superkick by Bowens. Don Callis Family appear behind him, and Bowens tell them to suck his f’n dick as they attack him! Ricochet with a rising knee to Takeshita, springs to Alexander;s shoulders, and Alexander tosses him into a huge pump kick from Takeshita!! Entrant #9 is Roderick Strong! Running knee to MJF on the floor, backbreaker to Alexander. Catches Ricochet with a backbreaker counter to a springboard dive! Olympic slam to Takeshita, 1, 2, no. Alexander and Takeshita with a double team, powerbomb by Takeshita and a cover for 2.

Entrant #10…Brody King! King barges through the offense of Takeshita and Alexander. Bandido superkicks the Don Callis family, King tries to help him with a launching dropkick but it doesn’t quite work. Takeshita and Alexander down in the corner now. Ricochet taken out with a bossman slam. Now King is poised, but MJF tries a rollup, again doesn’t get it. Sleeper to MJF, but he rakes the eyes. King with a canonball in every corner of the ring now!! One to Ricochet, Alexander, Takeshita and MJF! 1, 2, Ricochet breaks it up.

Bandido heads up top, frog splash to Ricochet, but again the Don Callis Family get involved as Alexander and Takeshita halt any momentum. Entrant #11…JUICE ROBINSON!!!! JUICE IS BACK!!! HELL YEAH.

Freshly shaved Juice goes right for Ricochet with some jabs and a slap to the bald head. Full Nelson slam connects on Ricochet but just gets a 2 count. Bishop Kaun helps save Ricochet as Toa Liona takes out Juice, allowing Ricochet to hit a Shooting Star Press! 1, 2, NO, Juice kicks out. Gates of Agony take everyone out who tries to get back in the ring. THE GUNNS ARE HERE! Austin and Colten have chairs and take out the Gates of Agony on the ramp. 3:10 to Yuma on Ricochet!! Juice with a mahistral cradle, 1, 2, MJF breaks it up.

Entrant #12 is Kota Ibushi! He comes face to face with Ricochet, kicks to everyone though. Brody King muscles his way through the kicks, but a running one takes him down. Spin kick to Bowens, standing moonsault and a cover, just a two count.

Entrant #13 is here and it’s Beast Mortos! Headbutt to Ibushi, enziguri to Briscoe, belly to belly to Alexander. Tilt-a-whirl backbreaker on Ricochet, and now King and Mortos tee off. Spear to King! Double knees to the chest of Bowens. Lariat to Takeshita, Mortos is on fire here. Strong goes for a HUG on Mortos, but Mortos headbutts him down instead. Mistico with an enziguri on the buckles…leaping hurracanrana, Mistico covers and gets 2. Running SSP by Ricochet on Mistico gets another 2. Bandido interrupts Vertigo, and he delivers the X-Knee instead! 21-Plex interrupted by Takeshita who delivers a DOUBLE GERMAN to Bandido and Strong! Tiger Driver by Strong, cover, Alexander breaks it up. Josh with the rack bomb, cover, Froggy Bow breaks that up! Enziguri from Bowens, draping DDT to Briscoe. GANZO BOMB by King! Left Hand of God by Juice and a back suplex, Mortos breaks up the pin. Pop-up Samoan Drop by Mortos. Ibushi lariats the heck out of Mortos, Kamegoye! END OF HEARTACHE on Ibushi! Strong covers, 1, 2, NO, MJF breaks it up. Mule kick by MJF, jackknife, 1, 2, kickout. SICK KICK takes MJF off his feet and to the floor.

Entrant #14…Platinum Max Caster! Caster says this match has lacked some star power but now the fans can chant his name. He claps his chant in the face of Bowens before entering the ring…but Bowens grabs the leg and Strong kicks him before he can even enter. Briscoe looks for Jay Driller, stomach breaker by Strong instead. Jay Driller to Strong!! Bu MJF is there to throw Briscoe out, MJF covers!! 1, 2, 3!!

Winner and new Number One contender to the AEW World Title: MJF

Time: 34:51

Rating: ***1/2 – Juice was the big surprise and that’s fantastic to see him back in action. That was probably the only legit surprise, but this was a good display of the deep roster AEW has. Caster will be wonderfully insufferable about how he didn’t get to officially enter the ring so that’s a nice ‘thread’ coming out of this, plus a number of pairings like Ibushi/Takeshita. Match was a little over-reliant on the Alexander/Takeshita pairing but the action remained engaging for its 30+ minute runtime.

*Big Stoke backstage says they’re officially done with the Outrunners. FTR will be the special guest commentators for the tag title match later tonight.

*Video package for the TNT title, and can we give some HUGE props to whoever had to put that together at the very last minute.

*ADAM COLE IS HERE!! He heads down to the ring looking very emotional, and today really has to suck for him, I feel so bad for him. Cole takes the microphone.

Cole is crying a little and he apologizes for letting the crowd down. He says he’s going to be gone for a while due to health issues.

He’s not in the right head space to talk about retirement but just in case this is goodbye, he wants to do it properly to the best fans in the world. Fuck this is getting me choked up, Cole is legit in tears here. Since he was 9 years old, this is all he ever wanted to do. The fans supported him across multiple promotions, and fans have no idea how much that meant to him. He says he will love us forever. He doesn’t want to take up any more time, and you will go on to see how AEW does PPV like nobody else in the world. Cole thanks the fans for making AEW so special.

Well fuck, that really sounded like the end of the road.

Strong and O’Reilly enter the ring to embrace Adam Cole. We get one more ADAM COLE BAY BAY!!!! Cole kisses the TNT Title and places it in the middle of the ring as he heads backstage with Paragon.

Daniel Garcia is out first for the TNT Title four-way and he embraces Cole on his way out.

[For the Vacant AEW TNT Championship] Daniel Garcia vs Dustin Rhodes vs Sammy Guevara vs Kyle Fletcher

Sons of Texas double suplex Fletcher, Sammy hits a moonsault. Sammy hits his tranquilo pose and Danny dose his dance. Fletcher runs through both of them, taking them out with a clothesline. Dustin in, but Fletcher quickly turns the tables and targets Rhodes’ leg. SPANISH FLY off the apron to the floor from Guevara on Garcia! Michinoku Driver connects, Kyle covers Rhodes for a 2 count. Kyle and Garcia lock in stereo figure fours on the Sons of Texas…but the ROH tag champs reverse! Garcia and Fletcher while in the holds get into a slapping contest, desperate to make sure the other doesn’t tap. To their feet, Kyle with a superkick but gets low bridged to the outside…where Guevara catches him with a springboard moonsault!

Superplex from Garcia on Guevara, pops the hips and goes for another, nailing a second! Third superplex is cut off by Fletcher…but nooo, Garcia manages to turn it into a double superplex!! Powerslams connect from Rhodes on Fletcher and Guevara. Destroyer to Fletcher, followed by the Cross Rhodes! 1, 2, Kyle kicks out! Fletcher is set up for the kick to the balls, but Garcia holds him back…and delivers the Unnatural kick himself! Now Guevara holds Rhodes back and gives Kyle a punt to the gonads himself. Now Dustin gets his turn and delivers that third kick. Garcia dodges a kick and Guevara accidentally superkicks Dustin! Garcia locks in a Boston Crab on Sammy. Guevara works out of it, lungblower! GTH connects, 1, 2, Rhodes breaks up the count. Dustin and Sammy get in each other’s faces now but Garcia rolls Sammy up for 2. Three Amigos by Guevara. He heads up top…frog splash but Garcia gets the knees up! Dragon Tamer applied, but Fletcher has recovered and delivers an apron powerbomb to Garcia! Back suplex onto the apron on Guevara. Helluva Kick to Dustin, and once more! Fletcher is thinking brainbuster but gets a cutter from Sammy instead. Garcia with a piledriver. Dustin and Garcia now, sunset flip, Dragon Tamer applied once more! Center of the ring…Dustin rolls through, tight cover! 1, 2, 3!

Winner and NEW AEW TNT Champion: Dustin Rhodes

Time: 15:21

Rating: **3/4 – The Adam Cole news had naturally deflated the crowd and they seemed to struggle to get into this one. Good shout on AEW for calling the audible and not going the obvious route with Kyle getting the win, instead giving Dustin Rhodes the homestate victory and his first AEW singles title. Match was fine (perhaps somewhat forgettable) but honestly this is about the moment itself, and it’s awesome to see Rhodes get his moment on the big stage like this.

The younger Rhodes guys come out to celebrate along with the Von Erichs, lifting Dustin on their shoulders in victory. Sammy extends the hand and embraces Rhodes to share in the moment.

*OH, we’re getting a fancy Assassin’s Creed Shadow’s entrance for Ospreay, nice. Mysterio-esque jumping canon intro too! Tony Khan just blew a wrestler’s annual salary on Ospreay’s pyro there, amazing. Taz has joined the call, as Nigel McGuinness tags out.

*JoJo Offerman sings Chaka Khan’s ‘Aint Nobody’ before Swerve Strickland is welcomed out.

*The Young Bucks head out but then seemingly disappear somewhere. Oh, here they come on a boat which is wheeled to the ring as Justin Roberts unveils a scroll with a Founding Fathers deal. Haha when it’s over, Taz responds with “Well, at least it was long.”

*As a reminder, if the Bucks win, neither Ospreay nor Swerve can challenge for the World Title for one entire year. If Ospreay and Swerve win, the Bucks have to relinquish their EVP status.

The Young Bucks vs Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland (w/ Prince Nana)

Ospreay and Matthew Jackson are the legal men as we begin, but Nicholas tags in quickly. The Bucks fire off a quick combo as Swerve and Ospreay spill to the floor for a pep talk. Swerve in, drop toe hold by Matthew, Nicholas with the armdrag headscissor takedown on both opponents. Double back elbow from Swerve and Isoreay, nice teamwork with a suplex/thrust kick combo. Sky twister press off the back of Swerve! 1, 2, no. Headscissors and the running kick along the apron connects from Nicholas. Enziguri by Ospreay on Matthew, he thinks about Oscutter but Matthew sweeps the legs to trip him in the ropes and Nicholas hits the swanton. Matthew drapes Ospreay from the apron, and Nicholas hits another flipping senton! Swerve misses a Fosbury Flop but is greeted by double superkicks from the Bucks.

Slingshot senton on Ospreay as Nicholas baits Swerve, causing the ref to be distracted and allowing some double team offense. X-Factor from Nicholas, covers for a 2 count. 15% is blocked and Ospreay double stomps Matthew in the gut. Nicholas knocks Swerve off the apron, preventing a tag. Ospreay misses the first handspring but a second handspring moonsault connects and now he tags in Strickland. Diving uppercut to Nicholas, he hits the Griddy but Matthew is there to attack. Powerslam in return though! Swerve covers, 1, 2, no.

All four men in the ring, stereo hurracanranas from Ospreay and Swerve. Slingshot crossbodies connect and the Bucks go down. Double boot on Nicholas and now the newer team seem to be gelling. Both men on the same buckle…STEREO SKY TWISTER PRESSES, Ospreay taking out Matthew on the floor and Swerve targeting Nicholas in the ring. NICE. Ospreay hooks the arms, maybe thinking Storm Breaker, denied. Sliced Bread from the Bucks, Matthew drapes Ospreay over the top rope, and Nicholas hits the double stomp into the Matthew powerbomb Nicholas takes out Swerve with the twisting dive to the floor. Matthew covers Ospreay, 1, 2, NO!

Ospreay to his feet and he’s feeling it now, absorbing blows from Matthew. Nicholas stands on the apron… BUCKSHOT LARIAT attempt but Ospreay blocks it. Superkick party all round. House Call misses, good Lord this is going crazy. DESTROYERS from the Bucks but both Ospreay and Swerve no-sell and hit the Hidden Blade and the House Call, and all four guys are down!!

Bucks cut off their opponents on the buckles….but Ospreay and Swerve battle back. Headbutts! Sunset flip into STEREO STYLES CLASHES!! 1, 2, NOOOO! Ospreay with a Storm Breaker, assisted by Swerve with a double stomp! 1, 2, SAVED by Nicholas. Swerve goes for another House Call but he gets dragged outside. Ospreay tags himself in as Swerve is dragged. SUPERKICK to Prince Nana. Matthew with a cover, feet on the ropes, 1, 2, no. Low Blow on Ospreay with the ref unable to see it. Matthew hoists up Strickland…TK DRIVER ON THE FLOOR!! Nicholas with a Hidden Blade of his own on Ospreay! More Bang for your Buck, 1, 2, NOOOO!

Matthew signals that this one is over. EVP Trigger but Ospreay dodges it, misses an Oscutter, and falls to the EVP Trigger this time! 1, 2, SWERVE MAKES THE SAVE!! Swerve tries to take on both Bucks on his own. Ospreay rolls up Nicholas but only gets 2. HIDDEN BLADE BUT HE HITS SWERVE!! Ospreay with the miscommunication. EVP Trigger to Ospreay! 1, 2…..OSPREAY GETS THE ARM UP! The roar of the crowd! TK Driver to Ospreay, 1, 2, NOOOO Ospreay again kicks out!

The Bucks pin Ospreay’s arms behind the middle rope, leaving him exposed to a Superkick party. Swerve crawls into view and he crawls in front of Ospreay, protecting him!! Swerve takes the bullets, two superkicks! He’s still on his feet! MORE superkicks!! Swerve grits his teeth and fires up! Superkick, EVP Trigger CAUGHT.Ospreay with a Hidden Blade. Backslide into a tombstone position…STOMP INTO A TOMBSTONE, 1, 2, NOOOO. HIDDEN BLADE to Matthew, 1, 2, Nicholas pushes Swerve into the pinfall to break it up. SWERVE STOMP to Nicholas on the outside. Swerve tags in. Hidden Blade / House Call hits AT THE SAME TIME on Matthew!! That’s gotta be it! 1, 2, 3!!!!

Winners: Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland

Time: 26:26

Rating: ****3/4 – Oh my GOD what a match! Terrific story told in the early goings, with the Bucks clearly outmatching the newly formed team. Ultimately, through sheer determination and willpower, Ospreay and Swerve overcame the odds in an absolute battle of wills. Just incredible offense which barely let up, coupled with dramatic storytelling and heartfelt moments like Swerve taking the blows for Ospreay. Loved this so much.

Women’s Casino Gauntlet for an AEW Women’s World Title Shot

Kris Statlander and Megan Bayne are entrants #1 and #2, respectively. Bayne asserts her dominance early on, calling for a test of strength. The tussle for leverage ensues until Bayne hits a Falcon Arrow, 1, 2, no. Olympic slam from Stat, PENDULUM MOONSAULT off the apron by Stat. She tosses Bayne back in the ring, but Bayne instantly hits the ropes and nails a suicide dive to catch Statlander off guard. Roundhouse kick from Stat, hits her own version of Fate’s Descent! Entrant #3 is Willow Nightingale, and Kris does not look pleased. Low crossbody from Willow and a spinebuster. Babe with the Powerbomb attempt but Bayne interrupts it with a diving clothesline. Stat gets involved, DOUBLE CHOKESLAM on Willow!

Entrant #4 is Tay Melo. She targets Bayne. hits a bulldog on Kris. Melo sort of reverses the Fates Descent, ugly bump there. She locks in a double armbar on Bayne, Ford gets involved to break it. Anna Jay gets involved but Ford kicks her off. HARLEY CAMERON is here and she pushes Ford off!! Anna Jay takes it to Penelope Ford and chases her backstage. Entrant #5 is Thekla! Thekla goes for Melo, then hits a tijeras on Willow. Drive-by boot on the apron. Diving crossbody from Thekla with a ‘FUCK YOOOUUU’ as she dives and commentary just falls about laughing, amazing. POUNCE by Willow! Babe with the Powerbomb on Thekla! 1, 2, NO, Statlander breaks it up.

Doomsday Device on Wilow from Bayne and Statlander who have done well as an alliance. Entrant #6 is Julia Hart. And she is accompanied by Skye Blue, both rushing down to the ring. Hart goes up top, moonsault to take out Statlander and Bayne! Julia with the rope walk clothesline on Bayne, Skye Blue gets involved with a kick to the face too. Octopus to Bayne. Melo in, Gotch-piledriver on Hart! 1, 2, Thekla breaks it up. Thekla hits the spider pose…and entrant #7 is Queen Aminata which caught her attention!

Aminata and Thekla resume their feud. QUEEN’S CROWN to Thekla! Slaps from both, right hands from Thekla and a kick to the midsection. Galleria from Aminata! OFF WITH HER HEAD! 1, 2, Willow breaks it up with a senton. Skye saves Hart from Willow. Hart and Thekla with stereo Spider suplexes! Entrant #8…MINA!! Mina Shirakawa is here and she takes everyone out with spin kicks. Bayne and Statlander take her out from behind though. Mina baits Megan, DDT and a deathlock on Kris. Skye Blue still involved, not part of the match as the ref shouts at her to get out haha. Mina with a figure four to Blue!

Entrant #9 is ATHENA!!! Double clotheslines to Hart and Blue. Big Athena chants in the crowd. Fallaway slam to Thekla, tope suicida on the outside! Athena is wrecking everyone. Handspring elbow, tombstone piledriver on Aminata, Willow breaks up the pin attempt. Codebreaker from Athena…and here comes entrant #10 as Thunder Rosa rushes to the ring.

Duck-under throw from Rosa, legsweep, and she goes for a submission until Aminata breaks it up. Tijeras from Aminata, one from Statlander, one from Willow! Tijeras from Bayne, one from Rosa. Entrant #11 is SYURI!! OH HERE WE GO.

Syuri makes her AEW debut and hits a DDT on Rosa. Syuri and Athena lock eyes. Backstabber from Syuri, and now Mina gets involved. Syuri avoids a load of kicks, delivers one to the spine and one to the chest.

Entrant #12 is Alex Windsor! Windsor and Syuri face off, trading forearms. Draping DDT by Windsor, Olympic slam and a kip up. Tijeras from Syuri, wheelbarrow faceplant to follow. Blue Thunder Bomb by Windsor. They trade knees to the midsection, German suplex from Syuri. One from Windsor. Bih headbutt connects, rising knee from Syuri. 1, 2, EVERYONE breaks that one up. All 12 women duke it out in the ring now, brawling all over the place. Tarantulas applied y Thekla and Hart, while Aminata hits the ass bounce. Statlander and Bayne on the apron, gourdbuster by Bayne. Willow and Athena on the apron…DEATH VALLEY DRIVER and JESUS that sounded bad. Everyone battles on the floor while Megan Bayne climbs the ropes. Statlander meets her there…POWERBOMB OFF THE APRON into the pile of bodies below!

Mina and Rosa trade blows in the ring, Mina goes up top and delivers a slingblade from the top rope. Rosa with a right hand in response? Knee strike, misses the enziguri. Roundhouse kick to Rosa, and a BACKFIST! Mina thinks about the figure four but as she turns, ATHENA is there to meet her with the O-Face! 1, 2, 3!

Winner and New Number One Contender to the AEW Women’s World Title: Athena

Time: 27:09

Rating: ***3/4 – This felt even more unpredictable than the Men’s, and the result was the best possible option. Great news for Athena fans, and very deserving of a wider showcase on AEW TV as she’s been terrific for a long time now. Neat surprises here with Syuri’s debut, a good showing from Windsor, and newer blood like Thekla proving she is already on the same level as the established stars.

*FTR along with Stokely head to the ringside area to join commentary. Live rendition of the Hurt Syndicate’s theme.

[AEW World Tag Team Championship] The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs JetSpeed vs Christian Cage & Nick Wayne

The champions attack before the bell, both Lashley and Benjamin targeting Cage and Wayne. Lashley turns his attention to JetSpeed, meanwhile we see MJF raking the nose of Mike Bailey where the ref can’t see. Benjamin tosses Speedball into the barricade. Lashley and Speedball are the legal men, eventually working back into the ring. with Bailey working out of a stalling suplex. Bailey with a tope suicida to Benjamin, then uses teamwork with Knight to send Lashley to the floor. Stereo crossbodies connect. Wayne tags in but JetSpeed knock him down with double boots to the face. Lashley with a great show of strength grabs Knight by the neck and just pulls him backwards out of the ring to the floor. Follows up by tossing Knight towards Benjamin, who pops him up and Knight lands face first on the steel steps.

Cage and Wayne get knocked down with a dropkick from Knight, and Speedball tags in. Quickfire kicks and the enziguri connect. SSP, cover, only a 2. Jawbreaker by Wayne gives him a breather, and Cage comes in. Benjamin locks in an ankle lock, but Benjamin releases in order to hit a rising knee to Kip Sabian on the ring apron. STO on Bailey! BENJAMIN GERMAN SUPLEXES BAILEY OVER THE TOP ROPE TO THE OTHERS ON THE FLOOR!! WHAT THE FUCK.

Back in the ring, Benjamin delivers multiple body slams and a big flapjack, but Bailey kicks out at 2.Benjamin misses a rising knee in the corner, but Lashley sends Knight to the floor. Side slam to Bailey, Cage breaks up the pinfall attempt. Cage thinks about a spear to Lashley but Bailey sweeps the legs and Christian lands on Lashley. Titl-a-whirl backbreaker on Christian by Knight, inside cradle for Wayne gets 2. Dropkick to Benjamin, Bailey meets him on the ropes. Hurracanrana attempt, OH but Knight leaps and finishes off the hurracanrana with the assist to Bailey. Bailey moonsaults to the outside while Knight splashes Benjamin in the ring and gets a 2. Benjamin Germans Knight twice, Cage and Wayne neckbreaker him over the ropes. Wayne with the cutter on Knight and he hits the Wayne’s World on the apron on Speedball. MVP gets involved to stop Christian getting the pin. Enziguri on Cage by Knight. Lashley tags in, shoulder thrusts in the corner. Dominator on Wayne! Reverse DDT from Cage, Benjamin with a spinning kick to level him. Knight jumps into a Dragon suplex from Wayne. Bailey gets him on his shoulders on the apron….DROPKICKS WAYNE TO THE FLOOR! JetSpeed with stereo dives! Lashley shoves Cage into FTR at ringside, and now Lashley pie faces Dax! Back in the ring, Cage leapfrogs a spear. Cage gets pushed into FTR on the apron. SPEAR BY LASHLEY. 1, 2, 3.

Winners and STILL AEW World Tag Team Champions: The Hurt Syndicate

Time: 18:58

Rating: ***1/4 – That German to the outside was insane! There’s an element that this match didn’t feel vital to the All In card, especially when we’re dealing with a long night and 11 other matches, and I don’t think it needed to be almost 20 minutes, but these guys all put the effort in. Some very fun spots, for sure.

*FTR and Stokely re-enter the ring post-match and gets into a shoving match with Kip and Wayne. Cage tells them to get out of their business… NICK WAYNE GRABS CHRISTIAN FROM BEHIND AND HITS THE KILLSWITCH!

Mother Wayne is smiling, she seems to be in the know. Mother Wayne slaps Cage and now Nick sets him up for the conchairto. Cash hands Wayne the chair…Nick is all smiles.

YOU THINK YOU KNOW ME!!

Adam Copeland is here with SPIKE to make the save. Well, he has time to stop and hit his pyro on the ramp. DOUBLE SPEAR TO FTR! Cope uses Spike to knock the chair out of Wayne’s hands, and then spears Kip Sabian too. Nick, Kip and Mother Wayne looked shocked as they head up the ramp. Dax and Cash have headed into the crowd and warn Copeland that they’ll finish the job next time.

Cage has come to, and he sees Copeland with Spike…until Cope throws Spike away. Cope has a mic. “Go…FIND yourself!”

Cope exits the ring, briefly looking back to lock eyes with Cage, sending a clear message that perhaps a new chapter lies ahead of them.

*Time for the first of our three main events!

[AEW Women’s World Championship] Timeless Toni Storm (c) vs Mercedes Moné

Lockup, neither woman gaining control. They grapple all the way to the outside, up the steps and onto the apron. Moné holds the ropes open for Toni, so Toni rolls under the bottom rope instead. Arm drag by Moné, rolls through into the Statement Maker but Storm gets to the ropes, rolls through and starts spanking Moné! Dropkick by Storm and now Storm mocks Mercedes with the CEO dance. Hip attack from Storm, Luther gets Storm on his shoulders and he helps run Storm along the apron to toss Moné to the floor. Kick to the face from Mercedes, Luther catches Storm, but Moné nails them both with a METEORA iff the apron! She breaks Luther’s glasses and grabs the title belt, celebrating early with it.

Moné with a sunset flip powerbomb and a dropkick in the ring as Luther gets helped backstage. Sunset flip bomb into the buckles! Moné slides out under the legs of Storm and nails a powerbomb to the floor before posing in the ring, rolling around and mocking Storm’s antics. Big response from the crowd here with duelling chants. Meteora in the ring, pin attempt gets a 2. Moné with a head scissors locked in tight.

Louise Thesz Press as Storm gets back into it! Sky High connects, 1, 2, no. Fisherwoman’s suplex, 1, 2, no. Moné targets the arm of Storm, hits a tornado DDT delivered to the arm, and locks in a keylock armbar. She snaps back the arm of Storm, before wrenching both arms behind her. Storm with a hip attack to get out of it and a backbreaker, but Moné goes right back into the armbar. Storm attempts to block it as Mone tries to transition into a triangle. Storm gets her positioned by the ropes and then catapults her throat-first into them.

Moné looks for the Three Amigos and hits them. She heads up top, frog splash but Toni gets the knees up! Inside cradle, 1, 2, no. German by Storm, and another. Moné elbows desperately but Storm still hits the third, and then nails a hip attack. STORM ZERO! 1, 2, NOOO! Chickenwing locked in by Storm, center of the ring…Mercedes bites her way out of it though. Storm gets her in tombstone position…and STORM BITES THE VULVA OF MONE! Moné counters and locks in a kneebar. They trade strikes, culminating in a big headbutt to knock them both out.

Moné gets another cradle but still just gets 2. Backslide , nope she transitions into the Mone Maker! 1, 2, NO. Moné plants a kiss on the lips of Storm, Storm takes advantage…TIGER BOMB by Toni Storm! 1, 2, NOOOO! Kimura lock with a guillotine….but Storm is up on her feet and drives Moné into the buckles. Judo throw driver, damn! 1, 2, NO. Moné hits the backstabber and Storm desperately fights the Statement Maker….Storm applies one of her own! Moné jackknifes…but Storm counters and hits 3 consecutive STORM ZEROES!! 1, 2, NO?!! Mone just kicked out of 3 Storm Zeroes.

Hip attack attempt, Moné with a rollup, no! Statement Maker, Storm fights the grip. STF instead! Storm crawls to the ropes…1, 2, no. Backstabber again from Moné but she recovers in the corner, and Storm hits another hip attack. Both women go up top. Headbutt to Storm, Storm crotches Moné and kisses her again…AVALANCHE STORM ZERO! 1, 2, 3.

Winner and STILL AEW Women’s World Champion: Timeless Toni Storm

Time: 25:11

Rating: **** – They had me until the three-storm-zero-kickout, as that was eye-roll worthy. That aside, this was a fantastic match between two at the height of their game. I could have done with more selling of the arm from Storm, but the transitions, counters and general technical display on offer were sublime.

*Good ol’ JR Jim Ross has arrived at the commentary desk for the rest of the night, that’s awesome.

*Appropriately epic intros for both Okada and Omega, with a live performance for Omega’s theme by Jason Charles Miller and allllll the pyro in the world.

[AEW Unified Championship – Winner Takes All] Kazuchika Okada (w/ Don Callis) vs Kenny Omega (w/ Kota Ibushi)

So with Ibushi here at ringside…does that mean he’s throwing in the towel?! The bell rings and the fans go nuts. Everyone is on their feet here, that’s great. Lockup, Okada backs Omega into the ropes but gives a clean break. Omega does the same and mocks the way Okada does the clean break, slapping the chest. Chops traded until Okada pokes the eyes. Big boot from Kenny, leaping leg lariat from behind. Okada heads to the floor and Omega responds with a crossbody. Back in the ring, Kenny goes to the top, misses a second crossbody, and Okada capitalizes with elbow drops.

Finlay Roll but it jars the midsection, and then when Omega goes for the moonsault, Okada gets the knees up. Flapjack from Okada followed by a senton, as Okada focuses all his attention on the abdomen of Omega. Omega is placed on the top rope and Okada nails the dropkick, sending Kenny to the floor. Omega is driven back first into the apron and barricade, and then Okada distracts the ref, allowing Don Callis to get some cheap shots in. They work on top of the announce table…Okada with a DDT on Omega into the announce table! Ibushi checks on Omega as referee Bryce Remsburg makes the count.

Kenny makes it back into the ring, where Okada meets him with another DDT for a 2 count. Omega tries for an armbreaker but Okada slips free and delivers an elbow drop. Omega starts to psyche himself up, relishing the blows, they start trading blows until Okada hits a kitchen sink, keeping the focus on the gut. Big boot from Okada, hurracanrana from Omega in response. Terminator claps as Kenny prepares…tope con hilo!! And Don Callis hightails it away. Back in the ring, Omega ascends the buckles and hits a dropkick to the back. Okada with the elevated Death Valley Driver. He goes up top, Omega fires off some chops and climbs up with him. Palm strikes to the back of the head…Cross-legged suplex to Okada! Cover, 1, 2, NO! Omega misses the V-Trigger, Okada hits a German, can’t get the Rainmaker though. Snapdragon blocked, got it the second time though! Dropkick to the face from Okada!

Another shotgun dropkick sends Omega into the buckles. Body slam, Okada heads up top again. Diving elbow drop but he doesn’t want to cover just yet. Gutwrench is blocked, perhaps looking for a gutbuster but Omega fights it. Stomach breaker across the shoulder of Okada! Another elbow drop off the top as Okada is controlling the pace here. RAINMAKER MIDDLE FINGER POSE! Okada fakes Kenny out on a Rainmaker and kicks him in the gut instead. Short-arm clothesline, wrist control still applied. Okada is toying with Omega now. Omega gets the boot up though, knee to the face. Powerbomb connects as does the V-TRIGGER! 1, 2, NO. Another V-Trigger! 1, 2, NO. V-Trigger to the back of the neck against the buckles. Omega sits Okada on the top rope…he’s thinking top rope Snapdragon!! Headbutts delivered, Kenny standing on the top rope now…TOP ROPE SNAPDRAGON SUPLEX! Okada turns as he’s thrown so the bump isn’t utterly mad but it’s a rough landing for sure. V-Trigger connects once more. One-Winged Angel…countered! SPINNING TOMBSTONE! Discus lariat, 1, 2, NOOO!

Rainmaker ducked. CROYT’S WRATH! BRIDGING PIN, but Kenny can’t hold it! He eventually makes the cover but it’s just a 2. Rocky Romero runs down and distracts the ref but Ibushi takes him out. Now Don Callis tries to get involved. Rainmaker ducked, V-Trigger! ONE WINGED ANGEL! 1, 2, Don Callis pulls the ref out, interrupting the count! Kenny calls for another ref and Aubrey runs down. V-Trigger connects once more, but Okada counters the One Winged Angel. RAINMAKER!! 1, 2, NOOOOOOOOOOO!

Both men to their feet, and we get the yay/boo deal with their strikes. Shot the midsection levels Kenny. But he comes back with a V-Trigger! Dropkick from Okada. Omega with a small package out of the Rainmaker attempt, 1, 2, no. Back up, RAINMAKERRRR!!! 1, 2, 3!!!

Winner and NEW AEW Unified Champion: Kazuchika Okada

Time: 30:30

Rating: **** – They had that classic, methodical pace to begin and it didn’t pick up until gone 20 minutes, but once it did, this started to show glimmers of their New Japan matches from a few years back. V-Triggers were spammed and those closing moments seemed somewhat anti-climactic after such a slow-but-epic build, but these two have such chemistry that it still ends up being pretty awesome.

*YESSS!! We get the awesome Face Hangman theme tune! LET’S GO!!

[AEW World Championship – Texas Death Match] Jon Moxley (c) (w/ Marina Shafir) vs Hangman Page

Hangman is wearing white pants so you just know he’s going to be bleeding buckets. Moxley kicks Page in the face as the bell rings, and Page wants more. Both men trade right hands before Moxley flips him off. Clubbing blows in the corner as Page stomps a mudhole in the champion. Shafir swipes the legs of Page, and that allows Moxley to attack from behind. Moxley pulls out a fork…but Page dodges it and now Page has one of his own. Triangle submission applied and PAGE GOES NUTS WITH THE FORK, immediately busting the head of Moxley wide open!! JEEZUS!

Hangman grabs some barbed wire but Moxley grounds him and tries to get the barbed wire in his mouth! Moxley has it across the forehead now and digs it in. Marina bites away Page too. Both Mox and Page are bleeding like stuck pigs already. Moxley with a chair to the gut, and a body slam into a barbed wire-covered chair. He rakes a forearm across the bloody face of Hangman and rains down closed fists. Moxley wedges the barbed wire chair in between the buckles, but Page fights back. Page avoids going into the chair but Moxley kicks it into his face instead! Marina helps Moxley set up a table at ringside (odd to see her so involved in this one, although I guess it makes sense as ‘prop master’). Mox and Page battle on the ropes now until Hangman bites his head. Cutter out of nowhere from Moxley. He calls for Shafir to grab a bucket of broken glass, and she hands it to him. Moxley lays out the broken glass, big chunks there, yikes! Moxley grabs a handful and just rubs it into the face of Hangman! Moxley is looking for a piledriver into the glass but Page fights it…Moxley ends up dragging Page back and forth through the bed of glass!

Piledriver delivered into the glass! Page gets back to his feet and Moxley meets him with knees to the face. Another piledriver! Marina slides in a few more chairs, and Mox sets them upright to form a small bridge. Moxley and Hangman climb the buckles and Moxley is thinking piledriver again? Page with headbutts though…Moxley has the barbed wire! He digs it into the back and Page falls towards the chairs. Page switches the chairs round so they’re back to back. POWERBOMB INTO THE UPRIGHT CHAIRS!!! My God the CRACK as Moxley connected! Page has barbed wire wrapped around his elbow. Roaring elbow connects, but here is Wheeler Yuta to hit Page with a chair. Page no-sells it and smacks Yuta with the barbed wire elbow. ANGEL’S WINGS to Moxley! Page pulls himself up and skins the cat to the apron…but Shafir jumps on his back…Hangman grabs her and nails A DEATH VALLEY DRIVER OFF THE APRON THROUGH THE TABLE!

DEADEYE on Moxley into the glass! Claudio is here now, with a flurry of strikes to Page, and Yuta is up again. Claudio pulls out a table (revealing a bed of nails is hiding under there too…) and sets it up at ringside. Here comes Will Ospreay who takes on all comers, until the numbers game catches up with him. Piledriver by Gabe Kidd to Ospreay on the floor. Claudio places a chair around the neck of Opreay…..running stomp!! Ospreay is taken out too, to join Samoa Joe in the hospital.

Page and Moxley battle by the barbed wire tables now. Choke applied to Page…SUPLEX THROUGH THE BARBED WIRE TABLES. Moxley honestly must have got the worst of that, although Hangman did slide right across the barbed wire. Both men get up at 9 to beat the count. Moxley drops to a knee and challenges Hangman to meet him in the middle of the ring. They trade rights again, this time with both men a bloody mess. Bulldog choke applied, and now Moxley releases it. Hangman stumbles to his feet to beat the count. DEATH RIDER INTO THE CHAIR! Hangman is glassy eyed but gets to his feet at 9 again. Lariat by Moxley…and now we see Claudio pull out the plastic bag, handing it to Yuta. Yuta enters the ring and passes it to Moxley, and now the champion looks to suffocate the challenger. But we see a video of Darby Allin on top of Mount Everest haha! He cuts a promo on Moxley from Everest because of course he does. But wait…BRYAN DANIELSON IS HERE IN A MASK! BUSAIKU KNEE! Yes kicks to Claudio and Kidd. SUICIDE DIVE to the outside and he tosses Claudio and Kidd into the ringposts. Yes Kicks against the barricade…and we see DARBY ALLIN lowering to the ring on a harness from the ceiling! Moxley turns and sees Darby on the apron…and turns into a Buckshot Lariat from Page! COFFIN DROP BY DARBY! A second Buckshot lariat as Danielson and Darby clean house.

Hangman and Moxley fight on the apron…DEADEYE THROUGH THE TABLE!! Page is back in the ring, Moxley is still down at 9….but Shafir is here again to help him up! He beats the count. THE YOUNG BUCKS ARE HERE! Page turns into a double Superkick followed by the EVP Trigger, and now Moxley and Shafir pull out the bed of nails! Moxley stomps Page into the bed of nails…and hits the Paradigm Shift into the nails! Page is trying to move his fingers….HE GETS UP AT 9! Both men collapse again, exhausted, but the crowd are firmly behind Hangman. Moxley asks Shafir for the key to the briefcase…but as she tries to bring it to the ring, we realise she’s been handcuffed to the timekeeper’s table…and it’s Prince Nana who is responsible!

SWERVE IS HERE. Swerve has Hangman’s chain! Swerve tosses the chain to Page, and Page nails Moxley with it. Chain wrapped around the neck of Moxley, and he hangs him over the top rope! But Moxley manages to escape. BUCKSHOT LARIAT and Moxley lands on the bed of nails!! Chain wrapped around the neck again, and again Page hangs him over the top rope! Moxley is fighting, clawing, panicked! MOXLEY TAPS!! MOXLEY TAPS!!

Winner and NEW AEW World Champion: Hangman Adam Page

Time: 35:56

Rating: ****1/4 – Look, it was overbooked to high hell, but this was the culmination of over a year of build…two years if you factor in the Swerve/Hangman dynamic. There were so many moments and neat touches in this, with callbacks that extend across multiple storylines, building to one of the most satisfying finishes in company history. It was as violent as the stipulation and feud called for, and Hangman needed to physically overcome all the odds in parity with him overcoming his mental demons. What a feel-good ending, played tremendously well (especially as everyone bought Moxley winning once the Young Bucks got involved). Jon Moxley, thank you for your run as champion – now Hangman Page takes up the mantle for this new era of AEW.

*Hangman grabs the key to the briefcase, opens it up…and releases the AEW World Championship from its prison. Page holds the championship belt high above his head as celebratory pyro goes off. “YOU DESERVE IT” chants ring out across the Globe Life Field. Hangman Page continues to celebrate his victory as we head off the air. What a moment! Enjoy the rest of your weekend, folks!