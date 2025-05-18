Sambus’ AEW Collision: Beach Break Review 05.17.25  

Saturday Sickos! How’s it going, team? After our Thursday excursion last week, we’re now back to our regularly scheduled Saturday timeslot for Collision. Nothing outright blow-away on paper but there are a couple if interesting matches, like Kyle Fletcher vs AR Fox, and the Don Callis Family taking on Brody King, Bandido, and Big Tom Ishii! We’ll also see a Chicago Street Fight between Big Bill & Bryan Keith and the Gates of Agony, which makes sense after both teams went nuts in the parking lot last week. Finally, new number one contenders to the tag titles will be crowned, as Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara take on CRU, with the winners challenging the Hurt Business at Double or Nothing.

Location: Chicago, IL

Venue: NOW Arena

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

We are LIVE to tape and kicking off with some women’s action. Let’s go!

Megan Bayne (w/ Penelope Ford) vs Anna Jay (w/ Harley Cameron)

Bayne works over Jay in the corner with shoulders to the midsection. Anna comes back with a dropkick, she goes to the apron and Penelope Ford grabs the leg to distract her, allowing Bayne to knock her to the floor. Bayne brings Jay back in the ring and covers for 2. Bear hug applied before she tosses Anna overhead. Both women to their feet, trading forearms, Megan misses a pump kick, and Anna fires off a backstabber. Wheel kick in the corner, Bayne gets Anna on her shoulders, looking for Fate’s Descent but can’t get it. Jay with a neckbreaker over the middle rope, low bridge to send Bayne to the floor. Ford is with her and Anna dives with a crossbody from the apron.

Back in, Anna delivers a blockbuster, but Bayne is right back up for a Falcon Arrow. Cover, 1, 2, no. Slap from Megan, Anna on the shoulders but counters Fate’s Descent with a DDT for 2! Penelope gets in the ring and pulls off the top turnbuckle pad, so Harley enters too and they fight their way up the ramp. Bayne gets a drop toe hold into the exposed turnbuckle, rollup, 1, 2, no. Jay looks for a body scissors, Megan gets to her feet…and backs Jay into the exposed turnbuckle. Spinning powerbomb, lifts Anna up for another and transitions into Fate’s Descent. 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Megan Bayne

Time: 7:32

Rating: ** – Bayne completely shrugging off that blockbuster was a little questionable, even if she is supposed to be a beast. This was fine, it just didn’t have much of a spark.

*We go to Nigel McGuinness at ringside, who says that FTR has got their match. Nigel McGuinness & Daniel Garcia vs FTR at Double or Nothing is official!

Kyle Fletcher vs AR Fox

Kyle attacks Fox with a running boot as the bell rings. Chops in the corner, Fox sweeps the legs and dives through the ropes looking to roll into a suplex but Fletcher counters, only to walk into a dropkick. Fox grabs the arm and jumps between the middle and top rope before hitting an arm drag. Fletcher back in for a spinning STO as we head to break.

Back from commercial, Fletcher has Fox poised on the buckles but gets shoved off. Low cutter from Fox but walks into a boot, comes back with an enziguri. Iconoclasm into a cutter, Fox covers Fletcher, 1, 2, no. Fox sets up some kind of package position, Kyle reverses and hits a snap half-nelson suplex. Fletcher has his legs swept on the apron, Fox flips over the top rope into a stomp! And follows up with a tope con hilo to the outside. Fox rolls Fletcher back in, heads to the top rope, misses a 450, and Fletcher hits a HUGE Michinoku Driver for 2! Running boot in the corner, Fox rolls him up, 1, 2, no. Fox avoids a leg lariat but can’t avoid a knee to the face. Leg lariat to the back of the head. BRAINBUSTER, sheer drop style. 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Kyle Fletcher

Time: 9:24

Rating: *** – Fletcher came off as the bigger star here but Fox held his own. Picked up in the later half with some fun spots. Fletcher has some real snap on that brainbuster, he’s got it looking awesome.

The Don Callis Family (Lance Archer, Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero) vs Brody King, Bandido & Tomohiro Ishii

We have Ishii and Romero starting things off, except Trent attacks Ishii from behind. King tags himself off to go toe to toe with Lance Archer. They trade elbows as the ‘Meat’ chants go up. Archer gets knocked to the outside and King follows suit with a tope suicida! Chops against the barricade, King takes a run up but Trent cuts him off with a knee. Chokeslam on the ring apron by Archer! All six men battle around the ring, and Rocky gives us some Azucar dancing. Archer and King chop each other against the barricade.

Things get back under control during the commercial break, and Trent nails a running dropkick to a downed Brody in the ring, gets a 1 count of it. Ishii is in now, taking on both members of RPG Vice, but they hit him with double knees. Trent gets Ishii on the ropes and Rocky hits a diving double stomp. Chokeslam from Archer, Rocky covers, 1, 2, no. It’s basically 3-on-1 here on Ishii but Bandido kicks Trent into a Code Red from Ishii! Elevated cutter from Bandido, and King is legal now, charging in to take Archer off the apron. Ishii and King club Romero in the corner, and assist Bandido with a dropkick. Canonball from Brody King! 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Tomohiro Ishii, Bandido & Brody King

Time: 6:55

Rating: **3/4 – They got in, did their thaaaang, and wrapped it up in under 7 minutes. Honestly could have happily sat through another few minutes as these guys can all bring it, even if there wasn’t much at stake (although I’m sure Ishii wants to get revenge on Trent for that wrench shot some months back).

*As soon as the bell rings, the Don Callis Family attack all 3 guys…but here come the Outrunners to make the save! Floyd and Magnum target RPG Vice and clear the ring.

*Lexy Nair is with Paragon backstage, mentioning the big target on Adam Cole’s back. Cole says it comes with the territory and he’s ready to take on anybody and everybody. Grizzled Young Veterans show up and say all they see is 3 babies in front of them. They think Paragon have gone soft. GRIZZLED!Roderick Strong wants to beat their asses. Next week, GYV vs Kyle & Roddy, and Gibson will drag them into deep water. Then they’ll find out if there is an ounce of fight left in them. Adam Cole says if they want to be one of the top tag teams, the pressure is on GYV, not Paragon. I mean they teased this last week so let’s hope we actually get it this time!

Blake Christian vs ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey

Christian asks for a handshake but fakes him out. Bailey hits some super quick offense, leading to the rapid-fire kicks and an enziguri. Bailey off the ropes with some double knees and gets a 2 count. Suicide dive low-pe from Christian, rotation stomp from Christian once Bailey makes it back in the ring. Christian dodges a few kicks and hits a rising knee. Christian with a springboard from the apron right into a thrust kick from Speedball! Both men trade chops, Christian is kicked to the outside and Bailey hits the triangle moonsault to the floor! Lee Johnson distracts Bailey allowing Christian to nail the Fosbury Flop. Back in the ring, Bailey avoids another rotation stomp, and they head to the top turnbuckle. Hurracanrana off the buckles, and Bailey hits the Tornado Kick for the 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Speedball Mike Bailey

Time: 5:08

Rating: **1/2 – Too short to be of substance, but Blake got more offense than usual, and Bailey continues to get the Tornado Kick over as his finisher.

*Mike Bailey grabs a microphone and says they have beautiful weather in Chicago, so how about Okada brings out the Continental Championship and we make it rain! Kazuchika Okada obliges as his music hits…and he does indeed stroll out eventually. Okada says he’ll prove it, bitch. Dralistico attacks Bailey from behind! RUSH is here too and Okada makes a sad face as he walks backstage, leaving LFI to knock out Bailey.

*Jon Moxley speaks backstage after Dynamite this past Wednesday, introducing Gabe Kidd and putting him over as a professional. They have standards and they are the best at what they do. Kidd tells us to abandon all hope.

[Chicago Street Fight] Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs Gates Of Agony

Big Bill and Bryan Keith set up a table in the corner during their entrance. The Learning Tree attack the Gates on the entrance ramp as they head down, and the bell rings. Trash can shot to Toa Liona. Barbed wire bat from Liona in return! Bill uses a steel sign on the back of Bishop Kaun followed by a traffic cone. In the ring, Bill with a running splash in the corner on Kaun, goes for another but Kaun ducks and hits a spear on Keith through the table!

Bill and Liona face off now, with clubbing blows to the back. Liona smashes a pool cue over his head, and Bill takes one half as they trade shots. They get in each other’s faces, talking trash, before delivering stereo shoulder blocks. Kaun appears from behind and wraps a cable around the throat of Big Bill. Bill kicks away Toa Liona, but Liona recovers and drops Keith face first on the apron as we head to commercial.

Back from break, Keith is upside down in a trash can, with the Gates hitting some running strikes into the trash can. Big Bill comes in to clean house and brings Kaun round the ringside area, where two tables are set up. Bill has a backpack, and he opens it up to pull out some bricks. He takes a brick and goes to smash it in the face of Kaun, but Kaun ducks and Bill smashes it into the ringpost. Liona is there to POUNCE Bill over the announce table!

Bryan Keith with a trash can lid shot to Liona, but to no reaction. Liona grabs the lid and smashes it over the back of Keith. He sits Keith on the barricade and takes a run up…only for Keith to throw the trash can lid at him. He shrugs that off too! Leaping crossbody takes out both men on the timekeeper’s table. Back inside the ring, Bishop Kaun hits Bill with the trash can again, hooks the arms for something but Bryan Keith comes in to interrupt with a trash can shot of his own. Liona and Keith battle on the apron near the tables now…leaping headbutt from Keith! And Big Bill runs over with a big boot to knock Liona backwards through the tables! Keith uses dry wall to crack Kaun over the head…but Kaun is laughing at it. Knee to the jaw, big boot to the face, and Bill gives Kaun a big time chokeslam and pins him for the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Big Bill & Bryan Keith

Time: 13:55

Rating: ***1/4 – Worked well as a little blowoff to this TV feud, and the Gates looked better than they have in a while. I’m not sure we could call them legit tag title contenders, but a few feuds like this will certainly help raise their stock.

*Promo from Mina Shirakawa! She says both her and Toni Storm made mistakes, but over in Japan they had fun, they laughed. Now it’s just the two of them. She doesn’t need Storm as a friend, she needs her title. Mina did everything in Japan and she will do everything in AEW. Toni is Timeless but Mina is now!

*We go to Tony Schiavone on the entranceway as we pay tribute to Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael. We are joined by his widow Misty who was married to him for 24 years. We also see Dean Malenko who is out to pay tribute. Schiavone gives us a little history on Steve McMichael and then welcomes the Nature Boy Ric Flair!

Flair agrees that tonight is an emotional night. Steve McMichael has been more man than anyone Flair has ever known. God bless him, and Flair wants to thank everyone for celebrating the life of Mongo.

*So the Triller broadcast got delayed by an hour tonight…and now TNT has cut to a showing of Black Adam? What is going on?! Hahaha.

*Yep, apparently that’s it – technical difficulties confirmed by Tony Khan on X so it was originally a 90 minute Collision tonight. Welp! Replay is now up on Triller so the following is what we all missed from the live showing.

[AEW World Tag Team Championships #1 Contenders Match] The Sons Of Texas vs CRU

Dustin and Andretti start off as the legal men. Action mocks the old Goldust taunt which understandably irks Rhodes. Lio takes the opportunity for the cheap shot, but Dustin does well to take on both men. Arm drag to Andretti, tag to Sammy, and the Sons hit a double team suplex, with Guevara hitting a standing moonsault for 2. Cru head to the floor, so Sammy takes a run up and hits a Fosbury Flop to take them out on the floor. Sammy now gestures for Dustin to try a dive. The crowd cheer him on…Dustin takes a run up but then flips off Cru and hits a spinaroonie.

Cru look to grab steel chairs until the Sons of Texas go out to meet them and rake their backs in stereo. Lio Rush hits a suicide dive and Andretti follows up with an Arabian press on Guevara to turn the tables. Action works over the ankle of Dustin now, tagging in Rush who chopblocks the ankle.

Back from commercial, double leg DDTs to Dustin are delivered by Cru. Dustin low bridges Andretti to the outside, spinning powerslam to Rush…and he makes the tag to Sammy! Twisting senton to the outside, then back up top and a double crossbody. Cutter to Rush! Leaping cutter from the middle rope on Andretti, covers, 1, 2, noooo. Guevara heads back up top, attempts a 450 and rolls through. Assisted neckbreaker by Cru after some misdirection on Sammy. Guevara takes on both men but gets knocked back by stereo kicks. Double slam connects, Rhodes breaks up the pin attempt. Low stunner attempt from Rush, Rhodes catches him and looks for the Cross Rhodes, can’t get it but he hits a Destroyer instead. Andretti pins Sammy and gets his feet on the ropes, but Sammy still kicks out.

Rising knee from Sammy, and the Go To Hell connects, 1, 2, 3! The Sons of Texas are going to Double or Nothing.

Winners: The Sons of Texas

Time: 11:52

Rating: **3/4 – Sammy was leaping around with offense all over the place, and Cru’s style complements that well. This just suffered from the fact that neither of these teams are going to fare well against the Hurt Syndicate, holding us back from getting fully invested.

*Lexy Nair is standing with Kris Statlander, but here comes Willow Nightingale to take issue with her standing around to watch her getting beat up last week. Willow and Kris shout at each other and they imply they need to take care of their own business, and they know where to find each other once that’s done.

*Live on Dynamite this coming week, Ospreay and Hangman go face to face, Mina Shirakawa faces Julia Hart, and Mercedes Mone goes face to face with Jamie Hayter.

*Signed for next week’s Collision, it’s Paragon vs Grizzled Young Veterans.

Powerhouse Hobbs vs Wheeler Yuta

Yuta attacks Hobbs while he poses on the turnbuckles, and slaps Hobbs in the face. Hobbs chases him around the ring, tosses him to the apron, where Yuta drops him on the ropes. That isn’t enough to stop Hobbs’ momentum, and he backs Yuta into the corner. Thumb to the eye! Yuta dives into the open arms of Hobbs, hitting a running stampede powerslam. He throws Yuta to the floor and drives him back first into the ringpost, slamming him onto the apron for good measure.

Inside the ring, Hobbs hits a middle rope superplex and gets a 2 count. Hobbs tries a middle rope fallaway slam, but Yuta escapes and sweeps the legs, following up with a basement dropkick. He pulls off the knee brace and stomps away at the previously-injured knee of Hobbs. Hobbs tries to fight back on one leg, but Yuta remains in control. Shotgun dropkick from Yuta who is pleased with his own work, and he hits a tope suicida, driving Hobbs backwards into the guard rail. Yuta up top, but Hobbs catches him, only for Yuta to bite his forehead, push him back and hit a diving splash for 2.

Yuta looks for the Busaiku Knee but Hobbs counters with a lariat. Spinning powerslam connects, along with some corner lariats. Cover, 1, 2, nope. And Yuta runs straight into a spinebuster! 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

Time: 11:46

Rating:***1/4 – I liked Yuta using his technical prowess to gain control over Hobbs, as it’s rare for Yuta to be in that position, especially someone the likes of Hobbs. Yuta doesn’t lose anything in defeat here so this was worked well.

*Post-match, Marina Shafir attacks the knee of Hobbs from behind. Willow Nightingale runs down and she delivers a spinebuster to Shafir! Willow tees off on Shafir, but Yuta grabs Willow from behind! She slaps him, and he turns into a shot from Hobbs. Willow looks to give Yuta the powerbomb, but Shafir pulls him to safety…and we see Kris Statlander watching from the entrance tunnels. Willow and Hobbs celebrate as Collision goes off the air.