Sambus’ AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage Review 01.18.24  

Hello and welcome to all you 411Maniacs! It’s Saturday night, and that is apparently alright for fighting, so we have another instalment of AEW Collision lined up for us. The AEW roster will be bringing not just ‘some’ carnage, not even ‘quite a lot’ of carnage…it’s MAXIMUM CARNAGE tonight! A couple of notable points on tonight’s card – first, we have the Texas Deathmatch between deathmatch specialist Hangman Adam Page and Christopher Daniels in supposedly Daniels’ retirement match (although whether this will be acknowledged on screen remains to be seen).

Continental gold will be on the line as Kazuchika Okada goes one on one against former Chaos stablemate BIG TOM ISHII! Their match in the G1 Climax 26 almost melted my face off with how good it was, and while that was some years ago, I fully expect them to have a proverbial barnburner tonight.

Elsewhere, Julia Hart faces Harley Cameron (should be fun), the Murder Machines will likely live up to their name against Top Flight, and we have a 12-man tag team contest scheduled for our main event. The Learning Tree join forces with the Death Riders to take on Rated FTR, The Outrunners & Powerhouse Hobbs. Could be wild, could be a clusterfuck – either way we are pretty much guaranteed some level of insanity. Grab your drinks and snacks, folks, let’s do this!

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Venue: Brady Music Center

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

It’s a COLD OPEN~! Dax says chaos will ensue tonight. Floyd says this is the best supergroup since the Yankees. Hobbs has a bad leg but he’ll still hobble out and beat their asses. Cope is coming for Moxley and he will take the AEW title, and that road starts tonight. Okada is the Continental champion. Ishii was his friend, but tonight he’ll put him down like the dog he is, bitch. Daniels says Page only understands violence, and he’ll show Page just how violent he can become. Hangman says for far too long he’s listened to opinions about how he should live his life. Daniels is wrong, tonight Page takes him out to pasture.

[Texas Death Match] Hangman Adam Page vs Christopher Daniels

Daniels is in his Fallen Angel entrance gear for a nice throwback. They get in each other’s faces as the bell rings, and Daniels says it didn’t have to be like this… and Page gives him a little slap in response. Page with a big boot out of the corner and hammers away at his face. Springboard clothesline on the apron, and Page follows up with a slingshot crossbody to the outside. He brings Daniels back inside, but Daniels comes right back with a sliding dropkick. He goes for the moonsault, Page grabs the legs and pulls him down, sending him into the barricade. Hangman grabs a chair and runs it into the side of the head. Daniels is busted open already, dripping blood on the canvas. Hangman pulls out a coil of barbed wire and brings it in the ring with him. He goes to wrap it around Daniels’ head, but instead drives it into the open wound.

Page whips Daniels with the barbed wire, and then places it around the jaw of Daniels, raking it into his mouth! Big boot catches Daniels and sends him to the mat. Page hits a roaring elbow with the barbed wire wrapped around the arm, and this is almost an extended squash at this point. Page sets up some chairs, Daniels goes for a hurracanrana but Hangman counters and powerbombs Daniels into the open chairs. Page wedges a chair between the middle and top rope. He goes outside to grab Daniels, and connects with a fallaway slam. And now Page brings out the woodwork! He sets up the table at ringside as Daniels hoists himself up on the apron. Page joins him there and goes for the Deadeye….but Daniels counters, clotheslining Page back inside the ring. Hangman sends Daniels headfirst into the wedged chair, and Daniels is seriously bleeding now.

Daniels is lying across the table, Page runs along the apron and nails a double stomp through the table! The table doesn’t massively give way, breaking at one end so Daniels kinda slides along it. Now Hangman brings out a barbed wire table! Page sets the barbed wire table up inside the ring and ascends the nearby buckles. Daniels is up there with him, but tries to fight it off. Headbutts from Daniels…URANAGE OFF THE ROPES THROUGH THE BARBED WIRE TABLE! Damn that table exploded. German suplex by Daniels, STO. Daniels goes for another STO but Page counters and lariats him to the ramp. Buckshot lariat attempt to the otuside, Daniels counters, attempts the Angel’s Wings but Page back body drops him inside the ring instead. Barbed wire shot to the face. Page has it wrapped around his arm again, goes for a buckshot but Daniels counters with the Koji Clutch! Page repositions himself and drives the barbed wire into the face of Daniels.

Both men up, Angel’s Wings connects! Uranage connects, Daniels looks for the BME, hits it! Daniels pulls out some scraps of the barbed wire table, places it over Page and hits another BME, driving the barbed wire into the chest of Page! The ref continues the count but Page is up at 9. They trade right hands, Page flips Daniels over and nails a tombstone on a chair! And Page follows up with a Dead Eye on the chair too. Page heads to the apron and waits. Buckshot lariat to the back of the neck and Bryce Remsburg starts the count. Daniels is out, and this one is over.

Winner: Hangman Adam Page

Time: 16:42

Rating: ***1/4 – Suitably violent, if a little unearned. Good hardcore spots, but it suffered from no one buying Daniels’ chances. Decent sendoff for the Fallen Angel though, better than a straight wrestling match would have been for him.

*After the match, Page goes to leave but then turns around and comes back for more! Angel’s Wings to Daniels! Page storms backstage while medics check on Christopher Daniels.

*Back from break, Tony Schiavone is in the ring, ready to welcome Toni Storm. Storm heads down to the ring, and Schiavone congratulates her on winning the Casino Gauntlet on Dynamite this past week.

Storm says this is surreal, and her dreams are finally coming true. She’s going to Australia, to the building she saw her first wrestling show. Her mom sold hot dogs so she could pay for her training. Now Storm can call her and tell her she’s coming home. Schiavone says it will be entirely different when she faces Mariah May. Storm says she hasn’t had a chance to introduce herself yet. In Daily’s Place, the home of AEW, next week her and Mariah May should finally meet face to face.

Schiavone says come on now, and tries to allude to the fact that she knows May very well, but Storm cuts him off and says they’re both Tonies, which means…. it’s Toni Time!

*MVP speaks after Dynamite and says a definitive statement was made. With the ass whooping they put on Private Party, the Hurt Syndicate are the clear number one contenders, so Private Party better put those titles up for grabs against Lashley and Benjamin next week.

The Undisputed Kingdom (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, & Kyle O’Reilly) vs Shane Taylor Promotions (Lee Moriarty, Carlie Bravo, & Shawn Dean)

Cole and Moriarty start the bout, enziguri by Cole, tag to Strong. Moriarty backs Strong into the STP corner and tags in Dean. Dropkick by Strong, O’Reilly in now for some double team strikes. Double team suplex and O’Reilly gets a 2 count. Jawbreaker by Dean, tag to Bravo but O’Reilly takes him down with some kicks. O’Reilly gets his legs swept out from under him, and Bravo hits an axe handle off the apron as Shane Taylor Promotions pose together.

Bravo delivers jabs to O’Reilly in the corner and an overhand slap. Leaping back elbow from Dean and a peekaboo lariat, Dean covers for 2. Moriarty in, delivering uppercuts as we cut to commercial.

Back from break, O’Reilly struggles to make the tag and gets it, Cole is in. Lariat and a pump kick to Dean, neckbreaker connects for 2. Cole signals for the Panama Sunrise, Dean avoids it but runs into a thrust kick. Brainbuster across the knee, 1, 2, no. Strong tags in, boots Bravo to the outside and hits a running knee lift to Bravo. Moriarty and Bravo target Strong, O’Reilly with a knee to Bravo though. Cole hits the Panama Sunrise on Moriarty. Dean is hit with the high-low from Strong and O’Reilly to give UK the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Undisputed Kingdom

Time: 6:49

Rating: ** – A nothing match, with STP barely getting any offense of note in.

*Post-match, Shane Taylor takes out all three members of the Undisputed Kingdom! Daddy Magic stands up from the commentary desk, taking issue with Shane Taylor. And the music of Daniel Garcia comes out, taking on all members of STP. Backdrop driver to Shane Taylor. Bravo assists Shane Taylor and helps him up the ramp as the UK and Daniel Garcia stand tall.

*Kelly Madan is with Will Ospreay backstage after Dynamite. Ospreay says him and Omega know each other very well, and Don Callis was their link. This is bigger than their egos though, so next week on Dynamite, he’s calling out Omega as they need to have a little chat.

The Murder Machines (Brian Cage and Lance Archer) vs Top Flight

Off to a hot start, German suplex by Cage. Darius is shoved hard into the buckles, backbreaker by Archer and a dropkick to the side of the head by Cage. Archer hits a couple of running elbows and then knocks Dante off the apron. Tag to Cage, boots wiped across the face of Martin. Darius gets the boots up himself, manages a Pele kick to create some space. Tag to Dante who runs into a goozle from Archer, sending him to the apron. Dante dives and is caught but avoids more offense. Enziguri to Archer, springboard con hilo back inside the ring, step up DDT attempt is blocked. Spinning Black Hole Slam from Archer. Powerbomb/Chokeslam combination on Dante gives the Murder Machines the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: The Murder Machines

Time: 3:43

Rating: N/R – Oh wow, did not expect a squash here, Top Flight got JOBBED! Pretty effective though as the Murder Machines look like they mean business.

*After the match, Action Andretti walks out, and Lio Rush attacks from behind with his Koopa Troopa shell attire. Rush sends Dante to the floor as they target Darius. Lio to the top rope, and he hits the frog splash to the back of Darius, who writhes in pain on the mat as Andretti and Rush pose.

*Lexy Nair is with the Learning Tree backstage. Lexy asks how Jericho is so sure they’ll be on the same page as Moxley and the Death Riders. Jericho says he won’t allow her to stir the pot. Jericho says him and Mox have known each other a very long time, and they’ve beaten each other around the world. Tonight they have common enemies, and it will behove them to trust the Learning Tree. Maybe they’ll prove it to Moxley before they even get to the ring. Lexy asks for further info but Jericho won’t give any more details.

*Lexy Nair is with Daniel Garcia and Daddy Magic, but they get interrupted by the Undisputed Kingdom. Cole says Garcia knows about competition. 3 years ago, Garcia walked in to Daily’s Place bottom of the totem pole and now he’s worked his way to this position. Daddy Magic says they’ll call on Cool Hand Ang maybe?! Next week, 6-man tag, Collision Homecoming – Daddy Magic makes it official.

*Max Caster is in the ring with a bag. Caster says there are a lot of rumors but he wants to clear the air, so Anthony Bowens please come out. Bowens obliges. Caster says the problem is that Bowens won’t admit that caster is the best wrestler alive.

Bowens takes the mic and says he’s tried to protect Caster in the ring, in the back, and in the media. Caster became his best friend, but he’s made Bowens a liar as he had to lie about who Caster is as a person. The truth is, Max Caster is an arrogant, cocky, edgelord piece of shit! Bowens says newsflash, these people think Caster absolutely sucks. Bowens says he’s lost the team spirit, and Caster hasn’t been doing any scissoring lately. Bowens possessess every tool to be a world champion, and he has proudly represented this company. He doesn’t need a piece of paper from the government to prove it.

The Acclaimed music hits, and here comes Billy Gunn. Daddy Ass wants to know what is wrong with these two. They got everyone to scissor just because it was cool. Caster says Gunn attached himself to some young guys just so the people would chant for him. Max confirms that Bowens is his best friend – they didn’t know each other at first, but they became one of the very best. Caster says Gunn always makes it about himself. So now, Bowens has to choose – it’s either him, or Billy. Max Caster or ‘washed up’ Billy Gunn.

Bowens gives Caster the middle finger and stands by Gunn. Caster calls him “Bad Decision Bowens” and declares that he’s the one walking away from the Acclaimed. Caster will prove that he’s the best wrestler alive, and everyone else sucks. Bowens says he didn’t need him then, and he doesn’t need him now. Bowens and Billy Gunn scissor in the middle of the ring, and that’s it, the Acclaimed are seemingly officially split up!

*Lexy Nair is with Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana backstage. Swerve says this isn’t cat and mouse, it’s lion vs rodent, and it has to end. He gets Ricochet in the ring on Feb 5th, but he hopes to see him before then. Swerve has been cursed, that everything his hands touch dies…and he hopes that’s the same when he gets his hands around Ricochet’s throat.

[AEW Continental Championship] Kazuchika Okada (c) vs Tomohiro Ishii

Okada doesn’t want to make the first move, backing into the ropes to create space. He finally charges at Ishii, makes a clean break, and Ishii chops him in the chest. Shoulder block from Ishii, whips Okada into the ropes, and Okada hangs on and heads to the floor. Ishii sends Okada into the barricade and knocks him down with a running shoulder tackle.

Back in the ring, Okada meets Ishii with a flapjack. Running back elbow in the corner from the champion, and Ishii is walking gingergly, with the medical staff checking his knee. Ishii shakes it off and chops away at Okada, who responds with a spike DDT for a 2 count. Ishii receives some big boots, shakes that off and hits a German suplex. Running lariat in the corner, Ishii sends Okada to the top rope, and they jockey for position…superplex by the challenger, 1, 2, no. Okada hits the air raid crash across the knee, scoop slam, and the top rope elbow drop connects. Rainmaker middle finger pose, but Ishii grabs the finger and gives him one of his own! Sliding lariat misses, sitout scoop slam by Okada, Rainmaker attempted but Ishii blocks with a lariat of his own!

Okada nails a dropkick, goes for the Rainmaker again but Ishii with a headbutt counters. Sliding lariat, 1, 2, NO. Ishii looks for the brainbuster, Okada escapes and sends him into the ropes. Okada rolls to the floor, grabs the ring bell, but the referee takes it off him. LOW BLOW by Okada, Rainmaker connects, 1, 2, 3.

Winner and STILL AEW Continental Champion: Kazuchika Okada

Time: 8:13

Rating: *** – They were ‘playing the hits’ and this was way shorter than expected. Ishii may well have had a legit ankle issue so it could have been cut short in that respect. Couple of good reversals as you’d expect from two guys who know each other so well, but this didn’t hit the level we would have anticipated.

*Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona hype up the Gates of Agony. Next week they start the run of a lifetime as they’re coming home to Daily’s Place.

Dustin Rhodes vs Adam Priest

Rhodes extends the hand to Priest, but Priest doesn’t want to play ball. Priest works over Rhodes in the corner, Rhodes comes back with the drop-down uppercut. He sets Priest up for the Shattered Dreams, but the referee steps in the way, allowing Priest to get in a cheap shot. Rhodes counters a lariat into the Cross Rhodes, and hits an elevated variant for the 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Dustin Rhodes

Time: 2:12

Rating: N/R – OK, what was the point of this?

Harley Cameron vs Julia Hart

Hart has added some awesome entrance gear to her setup, she’s looking even more badass now! Cameron is wearing protective glasses to protect her from the mist. Cameron grounds Hart, Hart works out of it but gets arm dragged. Crescent kick from Harley, enziguri vaguely hits for a 2. Elbows to the neck and shoulder of Hart, STO connects and Hart chokes Harley out on the middle rope. Hart rakes away at the eyes of Cameron, then pounds the back of her head into the canvas. Suplex by Hart, cover, 1, 2, no. Knees to the midsection in the corner as Hart maintains control, and we head to commercial.

Back from the break, it’s Cameron delivering knees to Hart, and she gets Hart on her shoulders, only for Hart to counter into a lovely octopus stretch! Snapmare takedown to escape, Cameron rolls her up in the corner for 2. Hart with a running elbow and a snap DDT, 1, 2, no. Crucifix rollup from Cameron, 1, 2, no. Hart looks for the Hartless but Cameron backs her feet up to the ropes. Chinbreaker, sole food! But Cameron gets launched into the buckles, amd now Hart locks in the Hartless, with Cameron quickly tapping.

Winner: Julia Hart

Time: 7:24

Rating: **3/4 – Julia continues to impress in these recent showings, and Cameron did admirably here too. I’m hoping we can get a proper program for Hart soon, now that she’s racked up a couple of return victories.



*Samoa Joe returns to action this Wednesday, going one on one with Nick Wayne.

*We head backstage, where the Learning Tree appear to have taken out Powerhouse Hobbs! Jericho walks off with the baseball bat, as we see Hobbs clutching his knee.

[12-man tag team content] The Learning Tree & Death Riders vs Rated FTR, The Outrunners & Powerhouse Hobbs

Looks like there will be a significant disadvantage here, with Hobbs seemingly unable to compete. Jericho and Dax start this one out, rekindling their singles match from last week. They butt heads, Jericho slaps Dax, and Dax comes back with one of his own. They slap each other repeatedly, before Jericho nips to the middle rope and hits a dropkick. Bryan Keith in, and more slaps and chops are traded. Cash tags in, assisted gourdbuster on Keith gets a 2 count. Yuta tags in and he tells Cash to shut his mouth. Back body drop by Cash, tag to Magnum but Yuta yanks the hair.

Magnum fires up on Yuta and then tags Floyd in for some Outrunner double team offense. Brainbuster from Floyd gets 2, broken up, and now it all breaks down with all 11 men going at it. Haha a little kid at ringside chops Bryan Keith, everyone’s having fun! Back in the ring, Big Bill is tagged in to the cheers of the crowd. Clubbing blows across the chest of Dax, following up with a straight up powerbomb. Bill holds back Dax as Jericho tags in and fires off a cheap shot. Jericho stretches out the hand to Moxley, and Moxley tags in, maintaining eye contact with the Learning Tree the whole time.

Moxley looks for a piledriver, nails it. He drags Dax to their corner and tags Yuta in, who delivers a jumping knee. Vertical suplex to Dax gets a 2 for Yuta, but Dax comes back with a sleeper. Nope, Yuta gets a sleeper, that’s reversed too, and Dax gets sent into the ringpost. Busaiku Knee misses, release German. Cope tags in, shoulder blocks to Jericho and a flying forearm. Reverse sitout DDT, and now Cope signals for the Spear…no, a Codebreaker counters!

Tag to Floyd, scoop slam to Jericho, and Magnum is slammed on top of him. Keith on top too. SUNAVABITCH ELBOW DROP! Claudio interrupts with a double clothesline, Olympic slam by Yuta, DDT by Dax, cutter by Moxley, and now Cope levels Mox and sends him to the ramp. Bill turns into a Shatter Machine but blocks it, punching Cash away! Nope, they try again and Bill succumbs to the Shatter Machine. Cope with an Edgecution on the ramp to Moxley. He backs up, thinking spear, but here comes Pac from backstage to take Cope out. The Death Riders place a mask or bag over Cope’s head and drag him around ringside, but Cash Wheeler takes them out. Absolute bedlam as everyone battles into the crowd.

Meanwhile Jericho misses a lionsault on Turbo Floyd. The music of Powerhouse Hobbs hits, and Hobbs heads out, hobbling to the ring. Floyd makes the tag. Jericho tags in Keith, and Hobbs is a house of fire on one foot. Hobbs sandwiches Jericho and Keith, and then takes them both out with stereo clotheslines. Big Bill comes face to face with Hobbs as the Meat chants start. Hobbs squares up to Bill, and they exchange strikes. Bill gets sidestepped and sent to the floor. Jericho with a double axe handle, turns around into the Total Recall from the Outrunners. Bryan Keith tries to use the ROH title belt on Hobbs, Hobbs catches him and knocks him down. Spinebuster! 1, 2, 3.

Winners: The Outrunners, Rated FTR & Powerhouse Hobbs

Time: 17:45

Rating: *** – Bonus points for Hobbs getting to look like a beast two weeks in a row in the closing moments of Collision. As a whole, this was a little too scrappy, and I have no idea what the Death Riders were trying to do with Cope as it vaguely looked like they were just placing a balaclava over his head?

We are evidently out of time as the Outrunners and Hobbs barely have a chance to celebrate before the broadcast fades out. Good night everyone, thanks for joining us, as always!