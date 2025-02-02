Sambus’ AEW Collision Review 02.01.25  

Good evening 411ers! Theo Sambus on hand as usual for your Saturday night AEW Collision live coverage. It’s a big night in the wrestling calendar with the Royal Rumble currently underway, but Collision rolls along with a nice bit of competition. We’ve got ourselves a Mid-South Street Fight as FTR take on Death Riders’ Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta, plus the TNT championship is on the line in a three-way, as Daniel Garcia defends against Lee Moriarty and Kyle O’Reilly. Not only that, we’ll hear from Timeless Toni Storm after her epic re-emergence on last week’s show, and she’ll no doubt have strong words for Mariah May. Let’s do this!

Location: Huntsville, AL

Venue: Propst Arena At Von Braun Center

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

*Opening credits, and we are live-to-tape with Samoa Joe and HOOK making their way to the ring for our opening contest.

Samoa Joe & HOOK vs Nick Wayne & Kip Sabian (w/ Christian Cage & Mother Wayne)

HOOK and Wayne begin this one with a lockup, Wayne pushing HOOK back into the corner and giving a clean break. Judo throw from HOOK, shoulder tackle in response by Nick. Exploder suplex from HOOK and he tags in Samoa Joe, and Wayne promptly dives to make a tag to Sabian. Sabian takes a cheap shot at Joe, enziguri and goes for a springboard but kinda slips, with Joe moving out of the way anyway. Senton connects, Joe and HOOK double team Sabian in the corner and Joe gets a 2 count. HOOK tags in, gets tripped by Cage on the outside, and Sabian capitalizes with a Fisherman’s suplex and a bridging pin, but Bryce Remsburg is distracted. The Patriarchy double team HOOK, body slam by Sabian, Manhattan drop and a diving uppercut as more double teaming ensues.

Canonball from Sabian to HOOK, then a double team capture suplex. HOOK is up, T-bone suplex connects. He makes the tag to Joe, who throws Wayne to the outside. Sabian receives the ST-Joe and a Muscle Buster for the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Samoa Joe & HOOK

Time: 8:58

Rating: **1/4 – Surprising to see Wayne & Sabian get a decent amount of offense in. Perfunctory stuff outside of that.

*Christian Cage attacks as the bell rings, and stomps Joe’s head into the contract case.

*Cope is backstage, and he doesn’t know what Moxley’s plan is, and he’s not sure even Moxley knows. Maybe he just wants to blame everyone else, he’s a malcontent. Moxley hid the title in a briefcase while they started on a new network, real smart. Cope says the previous generation worked hard to pave the way for his generation, and Cope did that for guys like Moxley too. The AEW championship is the most important thing in this history, and he wants to hide it away? Cope will change that. For the first time ever, one on one, AEW Revolution. Cope vs Mox for the AEW World championship. Step up, kid.

The Beast Mortos vs Adam Priest

Mortos is a house of fire as the bell rings and hits the pop-up Samoa Drop. A discus lariat and the Destination Hellhole follow for the 1, 2, 3.

Winner: The Beast Mortos

Time: 44 seconds

Rating: N/R – Good to have Mortos back wrecking jobbers.



*Platinum Max Caster comes out with new theme music. Max says Mortos did great, but he’d never stand a chance against the Best Wrestler Alive. Caster will show him how it’s done in his Open Challenge, and we’ll find out who can survive the best wrestler alive.

[Open Challenge] Platinum Max Caster vs RUSH (w/ Dralistico

Answering the challenge is the returning RUSH! RUSH charges and knocks Max down with a big right hand. Running clothesline in the corner…BULL’S HORNS! 1, 2, 3!

Winner: RUSH

Time: 1:03

Rating: N/R – OH! RUSH definitely needed a big win in his return, but I didn’t think Caster would be destroyed like this, especially this early after The Acclaimed’s split. I guess it fits with the idea that he’s delusional about being the Best Wrestler Alive.

*RUSH takes the mic and wants to know what’s wrong with Mortos? Remember we are family…because when you mess with the bull, CHUGETTHAHERNNNNSSSSS!

*Lexy Nair is with Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd, the Outrunners. Truth says it’s time for the whole truth and nothing but the truth for Chris Jericho. Floyd says it’s as easy as ABC 123, the Outrunners will be on top. If you haven’t seen the Outrunners, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

Chris Jericho & Bryan Keith (w/ Big Bill) vs The Outrunners

Jericho with a poke to the eye on Magnum, chopping him in the corner. Magnum comes back with a clothesline, Floyd in and they both give Jericho atomic drops and Manhattan drops. One to Keith too. The Outrunners look for a double hip toss, throwing Keith overhead first and then hitting the hip toss on Jericho. The Learning Tree spill to the floor, Magnum goes outside to bring them back in, and Big Bill ambushes them while the referee is distracted. Keith tags in and gouges the eyes before nailing an exploder for a 2 count. We go to commercial as Magnum is being beaten down in the corner.

Back from break, Magnum makes the tag and Floyd takes on all comers. Body slams to both Jericho and Keith, before slamming Magnum on top of them. SONUVABITCH ELBOWS is interrupted by Keith, boo! Jericho goes for the Walls, steps over into it on Floyd. Floyd kicks Jericho away, but Jericho hits a flying headscissors on Magnum. Floyd with more body slams and now they get the SONUVABITCH elbow. Total Recall attempt but Big Bill pulls Magnum to the floor, and Keith rolls up Floyd for the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: The Learning Tree

Time: 8:22

Rating: *** – Magnum does a good face-in-peril heat segment, leading to some great fire from Floyd once he makes the tag. Short and sweet.

*Big Bill attacks the Outrunners post-match, hitting splashes on both men in opposite corners. Bryan Keith pulls out a table and slides it into the ring. Commentary tells us that Hobbs is not here tonight. Bill goozles Floyd, and Magnum…but BANDIDO is here! Bill is sent to the outside, and Bandido hits a big tornillo take out Jericho. Keith attacks Bandido but gets press slammed through the table! Bandido joins Floyd for the sonuvabitch handshake.

*We get a video package from Kyle Fletcher and Mark Briscoe, and Fletcher can’t get over Mark’s ‘fluke’ victory from the C2. Kyle thinks that victory would never have happened if circumstances were different. They will face off again, and there will be no repeats.

*Lexy Nair is with Kazuchika Okada backstage, but is again interrupted by Buddy Matthews. Buddy thinks it’s funny that Okada calls himself a champion but refuses to defend it. Okada says Buddy doesn’t deserve it. Buddy thought he’d say that, and that’s why he’s a bitch. Okada says he’s no bitch! He says it again to Lexy, just to hammer it home.

Harley Cameron vs Taya Valkyrie

Time to feel the wrath! Valkyrie attacks at the bell, kicking her into the corner and hitting a running Meteora. Enziguri from Harley gets a 2 count as we get word that the Hounds of Hell face Takeshita and Fletcher this week on Dynamite. Tasty! Cameron kicks Valkyrie away and trips her into the turnbuckle. Harley goes for a tiger feint kick, caught by Valkyrie, and she delivers the sliding middle rope German suplex. Taya delivers a reverse DDT hanging off the apron to the floor. Harley is driving face-first into the ringpost, brought back into the ring for a 2 count. Cameron escapes a submission attempt but is clotheslined back down for her efforts. Taya nails the Jeff Hardy wishbone double legdrop as we head to commercial.

We’re back, and Harley hits a Shining Wizard, 1, 2, no. They head to the buckles, Taya escapes and drops down to deliver a powerbomb, 1, 2, Harley kicks out. Cameron with an Australian Destroyer! 1, 2, no. Cameron to the top rope, misses the senton bomb, Taya comes back with a spear. 1, 2, Cameron reverses into a cradle, 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Harley Cameron

Time: 7:33

Rating: **3/4 – Good win for Cameron, even if the match itself was just fine. Cameron continues to improve, little by little.



*Ricochet sits down with Renee Paquette, and he’s asked for this time. For the past 5 years, he’s heard that AEW is where he belongs. He agreed with the fans on that. The moment that he got here though, the fans all turned their backs on him. He beat their white knight Ospreay clean, and he got showered with toilet paper. Swerve thought it was cute to embarrass him? If Swerve is a man of the people, that’s what Ricochet saw when he drove scissors into his head. Swerve Strickland walks up! Swerve says he could end him right now, but he won’t. Swerve asks Renee for her seat. Swerve says this goes back to Lucha Underground days, even to CZW. Swerve warned AEW not to bring Ricochet here. Ricochet pretended to be a superhero and the fans rejected him. Swerve is a villain, and the fans respected him for it. This week, they will have a fight, and Ricochet can’t win a fight. Ricochet says he’s not good at acting, or cutting a promo. Ever since Hangman snatched his grill, Ricochet has had no threat from Swerve. Swerve grabs him and gets in his face before simply saying he’ll see him in Atlanta.

*A spotlight appears on stage, and Timeless Toni Storm is here. She has a confession, she’s been playing the role of Toni Storm for the last 6 weeks. They all bore witness to her metamorphosis. She did this for herself. When May broke her heart and took everything, she was so embarrassed and ashamed that she had to run away from herself. Then she realised that the only way out was through the fire. She rebuilt herself up to look May in the eye, and she saw everything she needed to see. Toni calls May a shambolic bitch. It doesn’t get more real than her. She is Timeless Toni Storm, and May’s time is over.

*Next we get a brief retrospective on the career of Christopher Daniels. Nicely done.

*Renee Paquette is with Harley Cameron. Cameron has a puppet of Mercedes Mone and does the whole ventriloquism act. Mone wants to wrestle Cameron in Australia, apparently. She wants to feel the wrath. Cameron can help herself to her locker room? Cameron and Renee do the CEO dance, and now here comes the real Mercedes Mone. Mone says all of this is just Cameron hiding the fact that she’s a loser.

*Hype video for the TNT title three-way, and Garcia is confident about his chances.

[AEW TNT Championship] Daniel Garcia vs Lee Moriarty vs Kyle O’Reilly

Three-way lockup to start, nice exchanges with standing switches between all three. They all duck some offense and back up for a three-way Indy Standoff! Kyle breaks up a pinfall attempt with a kneebar, Garcia transitions into an armbar. Jumping knee from O’Reilly sends Lee to the floor, and now Garcia and O’Reilly go at it. Both O’Reilly and Garcia are sent to the floor, Moriarty flies out with a tope suicida! O’Reilly sets Lee up on a chair for a running dropkick, but Garcia steals it, coming from the other direction with one of his own.

Garcia and O’Reilly join forces to attempt a double running dropkick, but Shane Taylor gets in their face, and Moriarty attacks. Snap suplex on Garcia gets 2 for Moriarty, now working over the arm. Moriarty hits Sole Food on Garcia while nailing a DDT to O’Reilly, covering both men in quick succession but only getting 2s. Kitchen sink and a running dropkick, and now Garcia and O’Reilly face off. They trade rights, now kicks and knees. Backdrop driver from Garcia, Lee in for a German. Big boots from all three competitors, and they all go down. Garcia unloads the right hands on Moriarty, O’Reilly tries to get involved so Garcia adds him into the mix. Double clothesline by Garcia, swinging neckbreaker is broken up by Moriarty. One of his own from Lee, 1, 2, no.

Garcia goes for the Dragon Tamer, locks it in. Kyle applies a cross-armbreaker to Garcia, then a triangle, tries to lock dow Moriarty too. Knee lifts from O’Reilly, backslide from Moriarty for 2. O’Reilly kicked to the floor, Garcia is hit in the face by Shane Taylor while the ref isn’t looking. Border City Stretch locked in, Garcia with a jackknife though! O’Reilly tries to make the save but can’t get there, 1, 2, 3!

Winner and STILL AEW TNT Champion: Daniel Garcia

Time: 11:31

Rating: ***1/4 – Great use of all three men, avoiding some of the usual three-way tropes. Good spotlight for Moriarty too, who’s needed it on AEW TV after having been made to look a bit of a chump.

*Shane Taylor Promotions all try to corner O’Reilly and Garcia, but Angelo Parker and Daddy Magic even things up. And now the Undisputed Kingdom arrive to run off STP. 3-way Trios match is booked for next week’s Collision – STP vs the Undisputed Kingdom vs 2.0 & Garcia.

*We run down Penelop Ford vs Thunder Rosa. Rosa won’t let Ford make a memory at her expense. Let’s bring it. We’ll get that match next week.

*We go to a video package and see a cyberspace hand…the camera pans up and it’s Hologram!

Megan Bayne vs Hyena Hera

Bayne immediately drives Hera into the corner with shoulder thrusts. Running splash and an exploder connect. Hera battles back but gets dropped with a big boot. Diving lariat out of the corner, and Bayne hits the F5 for the 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Megan Bayne

Time: 1:25

Rating: N/R – Collision debut for Bayne, and she looked respectably strong. Fine showcase for her outside of her Casino Battle Royal debut.

* Earlier today, we catch up with Lio Rush & Action Andretti. They don’t show up just because Top Flight asked them to. They’ll be back soon, and maybe they’ll take those guys up on their offer.

*Mariah May thinks her history with Toni Storm is poetic…no, it’s pathetic. It’ll be Storm vs Aminata this week on Dynamite, with Mariah May on commentary.

*Lexy Nair is with Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale backstage. They have a lot of good history and a lot of bad history. Kris wants to ask for forgiveness as she’s sorry. Willow thinks it’s time she focuses on herself though. Statlander says just so you know, this wasn’t actually broken – and Kris pulls out the friendship bracelet.

The Death Riders make their way out through the crowd as usual, and FTR attack from behind, getting this one on the go early!

[Mid-South Street Fight] FTR vs Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta

Dax grabs a trash can and starts hitting Moxley with it. Cash pulls out a ladder but Yuta dropkicks it into him and then tosses him into the steel steps. Mox and Dax are fighting in the crowd still, with Dax biting the head of Moxley. Dax with a few chairshots to Moxley and they all head over to the ringside area. Cash gets body slammed on the ladder. Moxley sets up a chair and sits Dax in it, hitting a running big boot, which gets 2. Chair-assisted body slam and now Moxley is looking under the ring for something.

Yuta with more chairshots to Dax, and we see all the tools Moxley has pulled out. He has pliers! This doesn’t bode well. Cash in with a diving clothesline, stomping on Moxley afterwards. Marina Shafir gets involved, sending Cash into the ringpost. Moxley has the pliers and applies it to the nose of Dax, twisting his nose round! Yuta jumps in too to rake the nose with his fingers. Now Moxley goes for the FINGERS of Dax with the pliers but Dax escapes.

Mox drives the point of the chair into the throat of Dax and then wedges it in the corner. The Death Riders throw Dax head first into the chair. Moxley has a hammer now, hammer shot to the face of Dax and rakes it into the eyes. A ladder is brought into the ring now and placed as a bridge over the top rope. Dax is sent into it but ducks it, and he places it over the middle rope now. That backfired as he’s sent back-first into it. Moxley has a bag now, upends it and we see the thumbtacks littering the ring.

Moxley sets up for the Death Ruder, Cash counters and hits a powerbomb on Moxley into the tacks! Moxley’s back is covered! To the apron, Cash tries a brainbuster, can’t get it, but nails the suicide dive. Moxley is up, tacks still in his back, and hits a Death Rider on the floor. Marina helps pull out a table and slides it in the ring. Moxley sets it up in the corner, propped against the buckles. The Death Riders look for a double suplex into the table but Dax fights out of it. Dax with rapid fire blows in the corner as we see Marina regrouping with Moxley. Brainbuster connects from Dax but he can’t make the cover. Moxley has a hook in his hand, Dax grabs it though and drive it into the NUTS of Moxley. Marina in, and she grabs a handful of Dax’s nuts too! Shafir with a sleeper…DAX FALLS BACKWARDS, DRIVING MARINA THROUGH THE TABLE!

Moxley tries a piledriver on a chair, Dax sits into a cover for 2. It’s Dax who administers the piledriver on the chair this time on Moxley. Mox still has all those thumbtacks in his back. Dax locks in a Sharpshooter but here comes Claudio Castagnoli. Cutter from Moxley, stomp into a steel chair! 1, 2, no. Death Riders all stomp down Dax now. They wrap a chair around his neck, but here comes Cope and Jay White! Cope goes for Moxley. Dax is up on the announce table with Yuta…Cash appears, jumping spike piledriver through the announce table! That’s enough for the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: FTR

Time: 16:51

Rating: ***1/2 – Some unique moments in this fun brawl of a main event, Moxley’s sadistic side coming through, especially with his box of tools. They went for the PLUNDAH and it all felt nicely chaotic. Once again, Yuta takes the fall, proving to be the weak link for the Death Riders.

Jay White, Cope and FTR all target Jon Moxley who is on his own in the ring now. Shatter Machine and a Spear turn Moxley inside out. White grabs another chair, and they all help Cope set up for the Conchairto…but Claudio comes to the save, dragging Moxley to safety. Cope looks pissed that he didn’t get to cave Moxley’s head in. And with that, we’re done! Enjoy the rest of your night, folks.