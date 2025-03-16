Sambus’ AEW Collision Review 03.15.25  

Hello my friends! Theo Sambus here for your weekly dose of Collision, and I don’t know about you but I am still reeling from just how tremendous Revolution was last weekend (…we’ll gloss over that main event). Toni Storm vs Mariah May is likely the greatest women’s match on American soil and is an easy frontrunner for my MOTY so far. Unbelievable stuff, and the fact that it ran straight into Omega/Takeshita and Ospreay/Fletcher made it a God-tier stretch of the show.

Looks like we’re not slowing down tonight, as we have a potential barnburner of an episode with the International Title Eliminator Tournament continuing, highlighted by Shibata vs Ricochet WhIcH CoUlD Be A MaIn EvEnT AnYwHeRe In ThE WoRlD ™. We’ve also got the rematch between Undisputed Kingdom and FTR, the Mark Battle between Briscoe and Davis, and Megan Bayne looks to further assert dominance on the Women’s division in a one-on-one match with Thunder Rosa. Get all of this in my veins, stat.

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Venue: The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

We are LIVE in Las Vegas with some COLD OPEN PROMOS~! Ricochet is your soon to be NEW International champion, and if Shibata is a smart man he will forfeit. If not, Ricochet will continue to show why he is out of this world, ahaaaa. Shibata’s text-to-speech promo says SHUT UP BALDY, amazing. Mark Davis thinks Briscoe is more insane than he looks, and he will pluck his feathers and eat him for dinner. Mark Briscoe has his eyes set on the title but Davis is in his way first and he will run right through him. Roddy will prove that him and Kyle are the best tag team in the business, and Cole thinks that’s Undisputed. Cash Wheeler says you should put all your money on FTR. Dax is going to spoil the party for the Undisputed Kingdom. Elton John, hit it!

Swerve Strickland and Toni Storm will be here tonight, and it looks like FTR vs UK will be our main event. Up first, we’re kicking off with an Eliminator Tournament match.

[AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament] Katsuyori Shibata vs Ricochet

Ricochet is unsure in the early goings and creates space, not wanting a piece of Shibata it seems. Shoulder block takedown, Shibata sits back up. Ricochet with chops to the chest, which Shibata shrugs off, and delivers a chop of his own and a kick to the spine. Springboard clothesline from Ricochet evens the score. Shibata rolls to the floor, and Ricochet follows, driving him into the barricade. Back in the ring, standing moonsault and a cover gets a 2 count for Ricochet.

Ricochet with face-wash boots in the corner, and a hard whip into the opposite corner. Body slam from Ricochet and an elbow drop, cover for 2. Both men to their feet, Shibata gets met with a dropkick. Ricochet sits on the canvas with crossed legs, mimmicking Shibata, and Shibata does the same. Ricochet slaps his opponent a few times, but Shibata comes back with the Claw. In the corner, Shibata goes for the corner dropkick, Ricochet covers up so Shibata just slaps him hard on the top of the head. Butterfly suplex, 1, 2, no. They trade German suplexes, both men on wobbly legs. Strikes from Ricochet, handspring kick is caught and Shibata grounds Ricochet, locking in the STF! But Ricochet reaches the ropes.

Waistlock by Shibata, Ricochet backs him into the corner, back elbow. Sleeper applied, Ricochet gets him on his shoulders though and hits the Benadryller. Springboard moonsault and a standing SSP gets 2 as Ricochet is on a roll here. Shibata reverses into a sleeper, Ricochet pushes off the ropes though and rolls through into a 2 count. Sleeper applied once more! Shibata lifts him into an ushi-goroshi, misses a kick though. Ricochet stacks him up, feet on the ropes! 1, 2, 3!

Winner: Ricochet

Time: 12:30

Rating: ***1/4 – Ricochet was firmly in control for the majority of this one and it was unlikely Shibata would win as Ricochet is clearly a ‘featured guy’ right now but this was a good opener with some fun exchanges. The cheap win keeps Shibata reasonably strong too.

*Backstage, we see the Murder Machines and Mark Davis beating up jobbers. Cage and Archer perform a little double-act, saying “Who dies? Everybody. Who better? Nobody!”

*Timeless Toni Storm speaks to us backstage somewhere, welcoming us all to Las Vegas. She’s ready for some Collision, and there is no one she would like to collide with more than Megan Bayne. If she wants to swim around like some sort of hammerhead, she has no problem with a bit of animal cruelty. Everything will come up Timeless. Storm places the Women’s championship over her face for a little nap.

Powerhouse Hobbs vs Griff Garrison

Oh shit, Hobbs eating Garrison for dinner tonight! Haven’t seen Garrison on AEW TV for some time since he’s been largely relegated to ROH. Garrison tries to clothesline Hobbs, but to no effect. Kick to the face, Hobbs comes back with a clothesline of his own. Hobbs pulls in Preston Vance the hard way, here comes Jacked Jameson too but he gets tossed to the outside. Griff gets spinebustered for the 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

Time: 1:17

Rating: N/R – Hobbs killing jobbers, usual deal.

*Hobbs gets surrounded by Vance and Jameson post-match. But here come the Outrunners for the save! I’m still not used to their new music. Hobbs poses while the Outrunners hit their SUNAVABITCH handshake.

*Lexi Nair is with Thunder Rosa backstage. Rosa says this business is built on respect. Some women think they’re too big for this business, and yeah she’s talking to you Megan Bayne. Rosa has bigger ovaries than Bayne’s brain cells. Oh but here comes Bayne to attack her out of nowhere! Kick to the midsection and Rosa is writhing in pain.

[AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament] Mark Briscoe vs Mark Davis

Final spot in the Dynamite four-way up for grabs here, with the winner joining Speedball Mike Bailey, Orange Cassidy and Ricochet. Briscoe with some headbutts and a throat thrust, only for Davis to come back with a back body drop to launch Briscoe sky high. Back suplex and a senton to follow, but Briscoe makes it to the apron and snapmares Davis to the floor. Tope con hilo through the ropes! And Briscoe grabs a steel chair, tossing it in the ring. The ref grabs it and moves it out of the way, and that allows Davis to grab Briscoe from behind. Briscoe slips behind and pushes Davis into the ringpost, and now sets up the chair on the apron…SPRINGBOARD CANONBALL SENTON OFF THE APRON!

Briscoe back to the top, misses a dive and Davis capitalizes with a lariat. Another one sends Briscoe to the ramp. Davis takes a run up and clotheslines him back into the ring. Senton once more gets a 2 before he applies a body scissors. Vertical suplex to Briscoe and Davis takes a moment to celebrate. Davis brings Briscoe to the top rope, Briscoe fights back and bites the nose, shotgun dropkick from the top! Big time chops from Briscoe, now some from Davis. Redneck Kung Fu from Briscoe, lariat but Davis doesn’t go down. Flying forearm, still Davis just staggers. Briscoe goes for the Fisherman’s suplex, Davis avoids it though. Release Dragon suplex from Davis, nice! Running knee connects, 1, 2, no.

Both men roll to the outside and Davis looks for a powerbomb but Briscoe fights him off. BLOCKBUSTER from the apron by Briscoe! And he follows up with the Cactus Elbow from the safety rail. Briscoe tosses Davis back inside the ring and sets up for another lariat, this time knocking Davis down. Fisherman’s brainbuster connects, 1, 2, NOOOO. Jay Driller signalled, can’t get it though. Davis with a snap piledriver, 1, 2, NO! Briscoe with a slap in the corner, hits the DVD out of the corner and goes back up top, maybe thinking Froggy Bow? But here come the Murder Machines to interfere, with Archer distracting the ref and Cage shoving Briscoe off the top. Corialis by Davis gets the 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Mark Davis

Time: 12:15

Rating: ***1/2 – Immensely watchable, and nice to see a longer singles contest from Davis after he played second fiddle in the Ospreay/Fletcher dynamic. Davis looked great here, and this was another stellar effort from Briscoe. Davis will be an interesting addition to the four-way, that’s some smart booking there to ground the other individuals.

Murder Machines vs Random Four-man Job Squad

A four on two match apparently, haha nice. Big boot into the German suplex. Double team chokeslam/powerbomb gives the Murder Machines the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Murder Machines

Time: 27 seconds

Rating: N/R

*More chokeslams ensue after the bell. Mark Briscoe returns to ringside with a chair but he immediately gets taken out…but here comes Powerhouse Hobbs again. Archer and Hobbs battle onto the staging area and head backstage. Cage and Briscoe fight out into the crowd and through the door backstage.

*We get a recap video on the Moxley/Cope match from Revolution, and the build to the Street Fight rematch this coming week on Dynamite.

*WHOSE HOUSE?! Swerve Strickland makes his way to the ring. Swerve is alone tonight and he takes a mic. Last Sunday he did what he said he’d do, and defeated Ricochet, despite getting a ruptured eardrum in the process. Nana is at home guarding the Embassy robes so that Swerve can focus on the big prize, the World title. To win the championship, you have to be elite. Last year, he became World champion, 126 days he was all elite. He will stand across the ring from the champion at Dynasty with a chance to repeat history.

Next week at Dynamite, it’s Cope vs Moxley in a Street Fight. Swerve says he goes way back with Copeland. Cope taught him what it’s like to seize the opportunity. But make no mistake about it, whether you are challenger or champion, Cope is in his way. Right now he’s a legend, an icon, but he will mow him down. As for Moxley, a 4-time World champion, and Swerve used to think they were cut from the same cloth, until Mox said no one in the back could hold the title like he can. Swerve mentions Moxley talking in riddles, and all Swerve sees is true desperation. Desperation is all he can hold on to. To catch a maniac, you gotta send a maniac. Whether it’s Mox or Cope, the outcome doesn’t matter, because the Dynasty era continues.

And Jon Moxley attacks from behind! He smacks Swerve in the knee with a crowbar and hits a stomp. Moxley hightails it out of there and we follow hm exiting the building. The cameras follow him. Moxley says respect will get you anywhere. Mox hates the Rated R Superstar, he hates what he’s turned him into. The Rated R Superstar is a deadman on Wednesday.

Doc Samson checks on Swerve in the ring, as Swerve’s already ruptured eardrum seems to be giving him issues.

*Lexy Nair is in the trainers room to check on Thunder Rosa. Rosa won’t let Bayne punk her tonight, she’s still determined to get in the ring.

Top Flight & Hologram vs Shane Taylor Promotions

The match is about to begin, but here come Cru (Lio Rush and Action Andretti) with chairs, which they set up on the stage to watch the match. Hologram and Moriarty start this one out, Hologram flipping out of some arm work. Quick pinfall exchanges, headscissors from Hologram, and we see Harleygram watching backstage. Dante Martin tags in, as does Shawn Dean. Darius and Dante with quick tags, armdrag from Dante, dropkick to Dean, and we see Action Andretti getting up and jawjacking with Dante.

Carly Bravo tags in, dropkick connects. And now all of STP beatdown Dante in the corner. Nigel commends the rizz of Moriarty and Tony has no idea what he’s talking about. Dean with a body slam and a leaping elbow drop gets 2. Dante tries to make the tag but Dean puts a stop to that. Bravo with a DDT, covers for 2. Harleygram is still backstage, and the Beast Mortos approaches her…and they look at each other before we cut back to ringside. Haha what the hell. Dante finally makes the tag to Darius who takes it to Dean. Bulldog into the ropes, enziguri, and a rope-assisted flatliner gets 2. Combo offense from the Infantry, Magic Killer-esque move but Hologram breaks up the pin. Dante with a tijeras to take Dean to the floor. Hologram with the suicide dive to Moriarty on the outside! Bravo misses an axe kick, Dante kicks him into an assisted German, and Dante picks up the 1, 2, 3!

Winners: Top Flight & Hologram

Time: 9:08

Rating: **3/4 – Perfunctory trios match which did its job, and we’re seemingly reigniting the Cru/Top Flight feud because I guess we don’t have anything else for them to do right now? The Mortos/Harleygram backstage skit seemed oddly placed in the middle of the match, but I feel like it’s gonna be a fun dynamic, and Cameron is certainly someone who can pull it off.

*Top Flight stare down Cru, who seem amused by it all.

*Alex Abrahantes has a challenge for LFI. Komander and Hologram are the Lucha Stars and LFI will fall at their hands.

*Reminder that next week’s Collision will be split up across Saturday and Sunday next week in hour long episodes.

Megan Bayne vs Thunder Rosa

Rosa has taped ribs due to the earlier attack. They come face to face as the bell rings. Shotgun dropkick from Rosa but Bayne just staggers back and doesn’t go down. Pump kick misses from Bayne and Rosa ties her up in the ropes, only for Bayne to come back with a running shoulder block. Rosa off the middle rope, gets caught and Bayne ragdolls her a bit before hitting an overhead belly to belly. Rosa rolls to the apron, and Bayne kicks her off to the outside. Bayne tosses Thunder Rosa back and forth between the barricade and the apron. Rosa tries to shove her off but Bayne simply body slams her on the floor. Bayne hoists Rosa on her shoulders and tosses her back into the ring.

Bayne takes a step back, flying lariat, 1, 2, no. Shoulder thrusts in the corner to the bad ribs, then nails a Falcon Arrow for 2. Chinlock applied by Megan, Rosa escapes with a jawbreaker. They trade forearms, Rosa escapes a suplex attempt and hits a dropkick. Rosa charges into the corner, gets tossed to the apron, and she climbs the buckles. Shotgun dropkick off the top, followed by the running dropkick against the bottom rope. Bayne gets pushed into the ringpost on the outside, bounced off the steps, and now they make their way onto the ramp. Rosa off the middle rope, gets caught but avoids whatever Bayne had in mind. Rosa charges and Bayne hits the Bow Down (F5) on the rampway! Rosa struggles back into the ring but is met by another Bow Down for the 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Megan Bayne

Time: 8:59

Rating: **3/4 – The crowd don’t seem to have warmed to Bayne yet so the rib work was smart to get everyone solidly behind Rosa. The match dragged a little but it showed Bayne’s dominance against an AEW staple so it worked in that sense.

*Post-match Bayne continues the assault with an Argentine Backbreaker…but HERE COMES TIMELESS TONI STORM! Storm marches to the ring and gets straight into it with Bayne! They trade blows, and Storm charges at her, but Bayne nails her with the Bow Down! Referees rush to the ring to restrain Bayne. Here comes Kris Statlander too who helps up Thunder Rosa. Luther equally rushes down and picks Toni Storm up, carrying her to the back.

*Signed for next Saturday’s Collision, Adam Cole vs Daniel Garcia in a rematch for the TNT title, with everyone barred from ringside. Signed for Sunday, Komander & Hologram vs Dralistico & the Beast Mortos. Good stuff.

Undisputed Kingdom (w/ Adam Cole) vs FTR (w/ Daniel Garcia)

Garcia and Cole join the commentary desk at opposite ends. O’Reilly and Dax to start with some quick lockups. O’Reilly looks for an early ankle lock but Dax escapes to the outside. Cash tags in, but the UK get some double team offense in on him, including a diving knee drop across Strong’s knee. Chops and kicks from Roddy and Kyle, cover for just a 1 count. Palm strikes to Cash, Strong in, bit of miscommunication between him and Cash, until Cash hotshots Strong over the top rope. Dax in, series of quick elbow drops. Chops traded between Strong and Dax, Dax misses a splash in the corner, and Strong goads Cash to the floor. Dax looks for a piledriver but Strong avoids it and tags O’Reilly in, but the ref was distracted by Cash so he didn’t see it. Hart Attack from FTR, as Dax and Strong continue to stumble a little.

Cash and Dax whip Strong into the bottom rope, and Cash hits a leg drop on the apron. Dax back in, snap suplex, but a roll up from Strong gets 1. Snapmare by Dax, slaps on a chinlock. Strong gets out of it and they trade chops until Strong ducks and hits an Olympic slam. Tag to O’Reilly, big boot and kicks to Cash, knees to Dax, and an ankle lock to Cash but Dax from behind with a sleeper, only to get suplexed by Kyle. Small package from Cash for 2, Kyle sweeps the legs and again goes for the ankle lock. Cash kicks him off, rollup but O’Reilly flips back into the ankle lock, nicely done! Strong has an ankle lock on Dax on the apron too, until he gets kicked into the ringpost. Dax up top, diving headbutt to O’Reilly!

Dax gets O’Reilly on his shoulders, Cash up top but O’Reilly slips behind and breaks it up. O’Reilly joins Cash on the top rope, Cash evades and we get the top rope Steiner bulldog double team with Dax. FTR look for Shatter Machine, Roddy breaks it up. Knees and strikes from the UK get a 2 count. O’Reilly with a brainbuster to Cash while Dax attacks both UK guys. High Low on Dax! 1, 2, no, Cash charges O’Reilly in to the pin attempt to break it.

All four men tee off now with strikes. SHATTER MACHINE to Strong! 1, 2, NOOO, O’Reilly drags Dax off. Suicide dive from Cash! Dax back in, covers Strong, but Strong gets his foot on the ropes. This has hugely picked up now! 5 minutes remain apparently. Strong fights off both Dax and Cash in the corner, but Dax levels him with jabs. Strong placed on the top rope, Power and the Glory connects, NO knees up to Cash! Strong with a cradle, 1, 2, NO.

O’Reilly looks for the High Low, gets shoved to the side and Strong takes the SHATTER MACHINE once more! 1, 2, 3!!

Winners: FTR

Time: 16:35

Rating: ***3/4 – Early stumblings from Roddy and Cash felt pretty awkward but they recovered big time, and the entire second half of this was allllll fire. Another case of the time limit draw being teased but FTR squeaking out the victory before we get there, very nicely played indeed. 2/3 Falls at Dynasty maybe?



Cole and Garcia come face to face in the middle of the ring after the match but end up shaking hands. The UK ask to shake hands with FTR…but Dax doesn’t accept it and FTR walk up the ramp, calling after Garcia to get him to join them. FTR and Garcia celebrate while the Undisputed Kingdom regroup in the ring. That’s all for tonight folks, enjoy the week ahead!