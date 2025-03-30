Sambus’ AEW Collision Review 03.29.25  

Hello to all my favorite sickos out there! Theo Sambus back in the fold for Collision coverage tonight now that we’re back to our regularly scheduled timeslot. A big thanks to Ryan Ciocco for stepping in last week – TrillerTV pre-empted the show until the wee hours of Monday morning so I had to wait patiently to get my fix, gah! I’ll be intrigued to see if the experiment is repeated with the one-hour slots for Collision, especially as it was a ratings success by all accounts. Let’s see if that carries over to tonight’s show.

On the card this evening, we have Dax Harwood vs Wheeler Yuta in a preview of the Rated FTR vs Death Riders rematch, and Jay White back in singles action against Kevin Knight. Jamie Hayter returns to our screens as well, facing off against Queen Aminata, and we’re expecting Mercedes Mone to be in action too. Not only that, Big Bill and Bryan Keith look to restore some glory to the Learning Tree in a tag match against Top Flight, and you’d have to expect some level of involvement from the Hurt Syndicate there.

With all that and more in store for us, let’s head to ringside!

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Venue: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

*We are LIVE with the opening credits, and we head straight to ringside as the AEW Women’s World champion Timeless Toni Storm makes her way out! Storm places the World title at her feet and takes to the mic.

Storm tells Milwaukee that she loves them. She demands Megan Bayne gets her oiled, feathered up ass out here. No response from Bayne. Toni gets a spotlight on her now, and she says that last Wednesday Bayne was the better woman. Before she knew it, she was flat on her back like she’d been bought a steak dinner. She is embarrassed, hurt and ashamed, and Bayne made it look so easy. Storm lays on her back in the middle of the ring now. She went back to her hotel, turned off the lights, and went over the scene over and over again, wondering if this is what will happen to her at Dynasty. When she came to in the morning, she looked in the mirror and she remembered exactly who she is.

She is Timeless Toni Storm and at Dynasty, she will be leaving with Bayne’s tits in her purse – PENELOPE FORD KNOCKS HER THE HECK OUT! Out of nowhere. Oh but Storm has turned the tables already, hip attack to Ford! And here comes Megan Bayne from the other side, wiping out Storm. Fates’ Descent on Storm into the title belt, and once again Megan Bayne stands tall.

*Backstage, Claudio Castagnoli wants Adam Copeland this Wednesday on Dynamite. Claudio says Cope is losing his Edge and that’s why he will beat him to a pulp, but will leave just enough of him alive to make it to Dynasty. Jon Moxley takes over and says he only fears his mother, his sister, and his wife…until he met Marina Shafir. On the day she snaps, he knows he doesn’t want to be the one who made her snap. Marina says Willow better try and keep smiling when she rips out her liver and shoves it down her throat. Moxley and Marina vs Willow and Swerve in a Mixed Tornado Tag is official for Dynamite.

Jay White vs Kevin Knight

Nice inset hype video for Knight as he makes his way to the ring for those who may be unfamiliar with him. White takes control with a side headlock, Knight escapes and they trade shoulder blocks, Knight springing back to his feet. Armdrag takedowns by Knight, headscissors and a nip up. White with a vertical suplex and a cover, gets a 2 count. They spill to the outside, trading chops in front of the crowd. Back in the ring, hard Irish whip into the buckles from White, covers, 1, 2, no. Knight on the turnbuckle, tries to fight off White, until White chops him all the way to the floor. He rolls him back inside, covers, 1, 2, no.

More hard chops from White, until Knight fires back with chops of his own. Dropkick to the face, almost overshot it! Clothesline out of the corner from Knight, body slam and a huge UFO splash, 1, 2, no. Knight leaps over a lariat attempt, thrust kick connects. Springboards in but gets caught with a uranage, and reverses it! He counters the Blade Runner, leaping tijeras in the corner! Runs straight into a flatliner, and White folllows up with a German! Uranage once more, lands it this time. Blade Runner connects, 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Jay White

Time: 10:38

Rating: ***1/4 I liked seeing Knight in this environment, and White was very giving to him here, he looked awesome! But this was understandably designed to keep White looking strong in the run up to the Owen cup so he gets the definitive win. Good stuff.

*White grabs the mic after the match and wants to hear it for Kevin Knight. Just like White, Knight went through the New Japan dojo. And he’s pretty sure we will see a lot more of Kevin Knight in AEW. White slaps hands with him as Knight exits the ring. White says the Owen Cup tournament will showcase the very best of the best. White NEEDS to win that Cup as he NEEDS his shot at the World championship at All In. He is the last rock n rolla, the last man to single handedly sell out Madison Square Garden, and he will show that it is still the Switchblade era. Fired up Jay White is always great.

*We see footage of MJF throwing out the Rangers’ first pitch this past week and he makes sure to get a dig in at the Hurt Syndicate.

*Athena tweeted earlier that she’s in the vicinity and maybe she’ll say hi. Mercedes Mone is in action next…FORESHADOWING?!

Mercedes Mone vs Robyn Renegade

Lockup to start, shoulder block takes Renegade down. Renegade dips down and Mone simply stands on her back and walks over her, ha! Rollup from Renegade gets 2, nice dropkick. Renegade mocks Mone’s dancing, and Mone responds with a knee to the face. Double knees in the corner misses, Renegade comes back with a running high boot. She sits Mone on the top buckle, climbs up with her but Mone shoves her off. Diving crossbody connects but nope, Renegade catches her and rolls through…only for Mone to counter and hit the lungblower. 1, 2, no.

Double stomp from Renegade on the apron while Mone is hanging over the middle rope. Robyn goes up top, moonsault misses though! Mercedes climbs up, sort of hits a Meteora for 2. Mone Maker into the Statement Maker, Renegade has to tap!

Winner: Mercedes Mone

Time: 3:11

Rating: N/R – Pretty decent action for 3 minutes! Easy win for Mone though

*Tony Schiavone enters the ring to interview the TBS champion. He says it seems like the Mone train is running hotter than ever. Mone has something to say though. She is the greatest TBS champion of all time, and she came to AEW to win more gold. So she’s declaring herself for the Owen Cup tournament, she will win and then she’ll head to All In to become the Women’s World champion too.

Schiavone says the Owen Cup will have fantastic talent, such as Bille Starkz. Mone doesn’t want to hear any more about that kid Billie Starkz. Mone questions who even trained her. AND THAT’S DONE IT! ATHENA IS HERE!! The Ring of Honor Women’s champion is in the house and she makes her way to the ring to come face to face with Mercedes.

Mone tries to smack her with the belt, but a right hand from Athena puts a stop to that. Athena goes up top, Robyn Renegade shoves Mercedes out of the way and Renegade takes the O Face instead! Athena screams “This is my show now!” About damn time, Athena is about to run amok through the entire division.

*Lexy Nair is backstage with Queen Aminata, and it turns out she’s not medically cleared to compete in tonight’s main event against Jamie Hayter, so Billie Starkz will be taking her place instead. Before Aminata can respond, Serena Deeb enters the picture, looking smug. She says this was preventable, but Aminata didn’t want to listen. Every time she listened to Deeb, she won, but every time she ignored her advice, she lost. Last week, Aminata made the wrong choice. Aminata agrees, everything is about choices, and she still chooses not to listen to Deeb’s trash. Deeb respects her decision, but she thinks Aminata knows deep down that Deeb is right. Deeb gives her some light reading for her recovery time, and it’s her Professor of wrestling handbook.

Top Flight vs Bryan Keith & Big Bill

The Bad Apple tags in to face Dante as we begin. Corner lariat, quick tags from Darius and Dante, until Darius walks into a roundhouse kick. The Redwood Big Bill tags in, big overhand slap in the corner. Tornado hotshot over the ropes from Darius, but Keith shoves him off to the outside. Back in the ring, a back elbow from Keith grounds Darius, and follows with a back suplex. Keith distracts the ref while Bill chokes him over the ropes. Tag to Big Bill, who is toying with Darius now. Keith tries to take Dante off the apron, but Dante kicks him away! Darius makes the tag…but Big Bill takes on both men! Splashes in either corner, big boots now and a Boss Man Slam to Darius. Bill corners Dante, stunner from Darius over the ropes and a flatliner. Tornado DDT with an assist to Keith, and Dante goes flying to the floor to take out Bill. Fallaway slam by Darius connects, tag to Dante, who goes up top but Bill pulls the leg. And Dante responds by diving to the floor on top of him! Frog splash to Keith in the ring but Keith gets the knees up.

Bill tags in, another splash in the corner, knee to the face from Bryan Keith. Chokeslam on Dante, 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Big Bill & Bryan Keith

Time: 9:03

Rating: **3/4 – Top Flight took a ton of punishment, and had a few hope spots but this was the night for the Learning Tree to show they mean business. Good way of heating them up again en route to Dynasty.

*Cru (Lio Rush & Action Andretti) rock up carrying chains and enter the ring while Top Flight are distracted, but AR Fox gets in the middle of the ring to see them off. Cru decide better of it and back out, despite the fact they are holding WEAPONS!

*Lexy Nair is with Jamie Hayter, asking her how it feels to be back. Hayter doesn’t like to do things by halves, which is why it’s great to go straight to the main event tonight. Billie Starkz has fire in her, and she likes that about her. But don’t mistake respect for mercy. She won’t have any hesitation. Be smart or find out the hard way. Hayter is also going to throw her name in the hat for the Owen Hart Cup. Last she returned at All In, and this year she will leave All In as champion.

*YOU KNOW IT’S ALL ABOUT THE BOOM! Adam Cole is here, accompanied by Strong and O’Reilly. They make their way down to the ring in preparation for a face-to-face with Daniel Garcia. Accompanied by Daddy Magic, here comes Daniel Garcia too.

Cole knows that tensions are high, but he wants to make it clear that he has the utmost respect for him. Garcia is the future of wrestling, and he’s a fighting champion. When Cole challenged him for the title, he didnt get the job done…but neither did Garcia. Garcia can’t beat Adam Cole. Cole doesn’t want this to end in a draw or a tie. This has to end with one man proving he is better, and Cole knows that’s him. They need to finish this fight.

Garcia appreciates the kind words, and he agrees with a lot of what Cole has said. He’s tested his ire against one of the best in the world, and it’s eating him alive that he can’t beat him.

Daddy Magic takes the mic and reminds Garcia that he’s the TNT champion. It’s Cole’s job to try and beat him, and he couldn’t do it. Garcia has nothing to prove.

Garcia agrees, he doesn’t HAVE to do this, but he WANTS to. So they will run it back one more time. DANNY! Strong has all the respect in the world for him. But Cole is one of the best wrestlers on the planet, and Garcia isn’t there yet. Strong and Menard get into a slanging match, but Garcia has had enough of the noise. None of the others will be out there at Dynasty as there will be no one at ringside, no time limit. Garcia says that one last time, there will be a winner, and you’re looking at him.

*We head backstage to catch up with Athena and Billie Starkz. Athena says if Mone is going to be a passive aggressive bitch, she’ll get hit. If Mone is in the business of collecting championships, maybe Athena will do the same. Athena is officially entering the Owen Hart Cup tournament. Athena asks Billie if she’s ready for the main event. Starkz says she’ll make her proud, and Athena still thinks she’ll find a way to disappoint her, but she’ll be watching very closely anyway.

Wheeler Yuta vs Dax Harwood

Whipping Boy Yuta about to get schooled here! They work to a stalemate and are pretty evenly matched early on. Dax looks for the Sharpshooter but Yuta kicks him away. Chops exchanged back and forth, Northern Lights suplex from Dax, forcing Yuta to head to the floor to recuperate. Yuta ends up sending Dax into the barricade and into the steel steps, taking control. He stomps on the outstretched arm on top of the steel steps! Yuta continues the focus on the arm, pulling the cover off the turnbuckle and wringing the arm around it. Yuta gives the ref the “I HAVE TIL 5” shtick, and Nigel loves it.

Superplex by Yuta gets 2. He bends the elbow back of Dax and stomps on it, then whips the arm around the ringpost. Dax is fighting with one arm here, and again Yuta smacks it on the steel steps. Missile dropkick back in the ring, then a jumping stomp to the hand. Dax with jabs with his good arm, and a clothesline to the floor. Dax takes a swing with a bad left arm and Yuta ducks, sending Dax’s arm right into the ringpost.

Dax tries a piledriver on the floor, can’t get the grip, so Yuta back body drops him. Back to the ring, Dax hits a dragon screw through the ropes, and once more in the middle of the ring. He wrings the leg around the ringpost, and now ties Yuta up in the ringpost Figure Four.

Both men make their way to the top rope, where Dax hts a back suplex off the top! Yuta counters Dax’s next offense by locking in the Cattle Mutilation, but Dax escapes. Yuta rebounds into a German suplex for 2! Cattle Mutilation attempt, just about gets it but Dax is at an angle, and counters with a headbutt. Sharpshooter locked in! Yuta quickly makes it to the ropes. Yuta on the apron, Dax brings him in, but Yuta rolls him up into the seatbelt pinning combination, 1, 2, 3!

Winner: Wheeler Yuta

Time: 12:25

Rating: ***1/2 – I always appreciate some great limbwork, so this was a treat. Huge win for Wheeler Yuta right here, and this was just a really good back and forth encounter with boy guys coming out of it looking strong.

Yuta meets Claudio in the crowd and hilariously stretches his arms out for a hug, but Claudio just pats him around the midsection instead. Dax remonstrates with referee Paul Turner, and shoves him into the corner, angry about the 3 count. Security get involved and pin him against the turnbuckle until Cash gets involved and pulls them away…but Dax shoves Cash hard! Dax is seeing red and didn’t realise what he was doing. Cash is on his ass, and Dax sees sense, stretching the hand out…but Cash slaps it away and gets in his face. THE TENSION! The crowd chant ‘You Fucked Up’ at Dax as we head to commercial.

*The Patriarchy (sans Christian Cage) are being interviewed when Cru show up, asking what’s going on with Nick Wayne’s boy, Fox. Wayne says Fox is far from his boy. Wayne gets that their approaching him asking for a helping hand because they can’t get the job done. Wayne says all the stuff between him and Fox is in the past, but Cru thinks otherwise. Lio Rush says it’s three of them, and two of Cru. Nobody knows Fox better than Wayne, so he should think about, when the time comes.

Hologram vs Blake Christian

Jobber entrance for Blake Christian, damn! Christian pie-faces Hologram and then walks into a tijeras. Christian with one of his own in response, they both flip and get in each other’s face. Pin attempts exchanged, neither man getting an advantage. Big slap from Christian, kicks from Hologram, and Christian sends him to the floor. They both head out there, Christian misses a moonsault from the apron, and Hologram misses a stomp before being tossed into the steel steps. Lee Johnson gets involved while the ref has his back turned, stomping away at Hologram on the floor. Christian takes another run up and hits a huge twisting crossbody through the ropes.

Back in the ring, Christian tears at the mask of Hologram. Blake drives the knee into the back, and pulls the arms behind him in a seated surfboard. Hologram counters into a cross-arm bridging suplex for 2. Dropkick connects, suicide dive to Johnson on the outside! Blake and Hologram head up on top of the barricade, and Hologram nails a hurracanrana to the floor!! Blake is up, Spanish Fly off the steps to the floor, then rolls him back inside, springboard 450! 1, 2, no. Powerslam from Christian, springboard moonsault misses but Blake lands on his feet anyway. Spanish Fly crossbody from Hologram connects, Portal Bomb is edcaped, and Christian hits a slingblade facebuster. Christian handsprings right into the Airplane Spin! Portal Bomb finishes it for the 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Hologram

Time: 8:47

Rating: ***1/4 – Shame to see Christian taking the L twice in one week on AEW TV, but this was understandably a lot more competitive than the Omega match. It was pretty indy-riffic with some of those high spots not being given the chance to breathe, but the athleticism is awesome.

*Thunder Rosa and Kris Statlander are both officially entering the Owen Hart Cup. Statlander says that she promises you can’t stop Stat. Rosa butts in to disagree. She will crawl and scratch harder than ever to hold that cup up high. Stat: “Unless you face me”. An encounter between these two women is teased for the cup and seems pretty likely at this point.

Jamie Hayter vs Billie Starkz

Big right hand from Starkz and an early cover for 2. Back elbow in the corner, kick to the head, and Starkz heads up top but gets tossed by Hayter. Missile dropkick connects and Hayter looks pleased with herself. Jamie stands on the back of Billie, treating her like a surfboard and saying they’re just having fun. DDT by Hayter and a double knee drop to the small of the spine. She drives the knee into the throat of Starkz and bounces her head first repeatedly into the turnbuckles. Trip by Billie, kick to the side of the head, takes a run up but Hayter fires off a spinebuster to take back control. She locks in a single leg crab in the center of the ring, but Starkz is able to make it to the ropes to break the hold.

Jamie gets tossed to the apron, legs swept out from under her, and Billie hits a suicide dive. Back to the ring, Starkz with a Swanton bomb for 2. Shotgun dropkick from Hayter evens the playing field. Hayter looks for a lariat, but Starkz hits the neckbreaker across the knee, 1, 2, no. She gets Hayter on her shoulders but Hayter counters and hits a neckbreaker of her own. Basement clothesline! 1, 2, no. Dragon suplex from Starkz, they trade strikes against the ropes now. Enziguri from Hayter, and a huuuge German suplex on Starkz! 1, 2, NO. Ripcord lariat countered, spinning crescent kick from Starkz, but Hayter springs off the middle rope with an elevated Hayter-Aid, NICE! 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Jamie Hayter

Time: 10:01

Rating: ***1/4 – Great finish there to cap off a decent main event. If you weren’t familiar with Starkz’ ROH work, I’d say her few AEW appearances so far have done a good job at spotlighting what she’s all about. Hayter should go pretty far in the Owen Cup, I’d imagine.

Athena heads out to the stage and locks eyes with Jamie Hayter, spinning her ROH title. We hear that the Owen Hart Cup brackets will be announced on Wednesday at Dynamite. And that’s it! I thought Mone was going to take a cheap shot, but nope, not yet!

Thanks for joining us, folks – I’ll be back on 411 this Monday for live coverage of WWE Raw from London, England, so I hope to see you all in the comments! Have a great weekend, everyone.