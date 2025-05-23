Sambus’ AEW Collision Review 5.22.25  

Gooooooood evening, AEW faithful! KILLER promo between Hangman and Ospreay last night, right? I love that kind of stuff, where neither man is in the wrong, both individuals oozing fire and passion. That’s gonna make an electric atmosphere in the main event come Sunday and I fully expect them to tear the house down.

Still, we have one more stop on the road to Double or Nothing, as we stay in Albuquerque for tonight’s special Thursday presentation of Collision. Looking forward to the next 90 minutes TWO HOURS of pro-wrestling goodness!

We’ve got some cool stuff lined up for us for tonight’s TBS broadcast, including Mercedes Mone defending the TBS title against CMLL’s Reyna Isis. Tag team excellence is surely on the cards as Grizzled Young Veterans face off against Paragon’s Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong, and you just know that is going to ‘slap’ if given time. We’ve also got Mike Bailey & Komander teaming up to take on LFI’s RUSH & Dralistico for some frenetic, high energy fun, plus the contract signing between FTR and “Nigel McGarcia”.

Enough talk – it’s GO-HOME SHOW TIME!

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Venue: Rio Rancho Events Center

Commentators: Excalibur & Tony Schiavone

*We are LIVE to Tape with Tony Schiavone in the ring, announcing that he has Excalibur joining him on commentary this week, before welcomingTNT Champion Adam Cole to the ring. Oh nope, Cole does his entrance pose in the ring and then heads to join Excalibur on commentary. Schiavone now throws it over to FTR, joined by Stokely Hathaway.

Next up, it’s time for Daniel Garcia and Daddy Magic to head out, before Nigel McGuinness joins the fray.

Tony Schiavone holds the contract for their sanctioned match at Double or Nothing. Cash Wheeler takes the mic to say he’s giving them one more chance to reconsider. No matter how much Daniel has turned his back on them, they still see Garcia as a son. They still love him; is he going to throw all that away? Cash says he knows Nigel gets paid to talk, but tonight he needs to shut up as it’s FTR’s time to talk. If Nigel wants to interject himself physically in their business, there will be no commentary table to hide behind on Sunday. Cash signs the contract for FTR.

Garcia takes the mic. He was having trouble hearing Cash. He cares about FTR, that’s not something that just goes away, but they are narcissistic and selfish. Danny is standing up for himself, and for Tony Schiavone, Daddy Magic, Adam Copeland, and everyone here who has had enough of the both of them. FTR are right, they are the greatest tag team. But this Sunday isn’t going to be a wrestling match, it will be a fight. Nigel may have doubt in his mind, but Garcia sees the look in his eyes. The same look he had when he was one of the greatest ROH champions of all time. Everyone knows that Nigel still has it.

McGuinness takes the mic. He needs FTR’s guarantee that no matter what happens, win lose or draw, they don’t touch Nigel or Tony Schiavone ever again. They don’t even look at them ever again. If they do, it will be Top Guys Out…for good!

Nigel is about to sign but Dax grabs the mic. Before they wrap this up, he wants Nigel to look him in the eyes while he signs it. Dax needs to know this is what he wants to do. This isn’t 2009, it’s 2025 and Nigel has a family he needs to think about. If Nigel wants FTR to finish the job, sign the contract. But it’ll be Nigel’s blood on Nigel’s hands. What happens at DoN, FTR hold no responsibility for. Alternatively, he can head back to commentary and they’ll put all this behind them. Maybe they can even be friends. Nigel reminds Dax not to put his hands on him again. Dax asks why he’s so serious? On Sunday, FTR will be businessmen. He hopes Nigel can be a businessman too.

Nigel makes a grab for him! They all fight, and Nigel locks in the London Dungeon on Dax while Garcia locks in the Dragon Tamer on Cash! Security rush down to break it up as FTR & Stokely retreat into the entrance way.

Nigel says you want him to look you in the eyes? At Double or Nothing, he will look into their souls. On Sunday, this ends! Good segment, giving some added heat.

*We go to a Timeless Toni Storm video package. Mina Shirakawa has made her feel alive. This pussy is on the prowl. There is nobody more talented than Mina. Toni asks for her very best at Sunday, and wants to make the cactuses cream. Storm wants to leave Double or Nothing thinking “Dammit Mina you lusty busty bastard, we lived.”

Konosuke Takeshita & RPG Vice vs ‘Los’ Outrunners & Bandido

Bandido and Trent start this one out with a collar and elbow tie-up. Bandido with some slaps, catches Trent in midair and nails a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Stalling vertical suplex, meanwhile Los Outrunners enter the ring and lift the others up for some stereo suplexes all round. Tope con hilo from Bandido! Truth tags in but gets driven into enemy territory, and Romero tags in. Quick tags, Takeshita in, big right hand knocks Magnum down. Magnum rolls over the back of Romero to tag in Bandido, who comes in to dropkick Trent, now the legal man. Press slam onto Rocky! Takeshita tags in, forearm to the face, but Bandido comes right back with an enziguri and a tornillo from the top turnbuckle. Tilt-a-whirl backbreaker transitions into a Go 2 Sleep attempt but Takeshita reverses into the Blue Thunder Bomb for 2.

Takeshita hoists Bandido onto the ropes as Rocky comes off with the knee drop. Outrunners in to make the save, double dropkicks to RPG Vice. Bandido hits the elevated kick to Romero, looks for the 21 Plex but in comes Takeshita from behind to hit a German. Bandido comes back with a thrust kick and both men are down. Turbo Floyd in, scoop slam party! SUNAVABITCH ELBOW connects. Airborn cutter from Bandido, and now Outrunners look for Total Recall on Takeshita, can’t get it. Lance Archer knocks out Bandido on the floor! Half Nelson suplexes in stereo from Takeshita and Trent. SPIKE Crunchie and Bastard Driver delivered at the same time, with Rocky diving off the top with the stomp assist, nicely done!! That’s enough for the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Konosuke Takeshita & RPG Vice

Time: 9:34

Rating: *** – Fun 6-man to get us all warmed up, and that finish was siiiick.

*We go to a promo package for Gabe Kidd. He says it’s simple; how can you protect AEW when they’re eating it from the inside out? The Death Riders are in the background and Jon Moxley says he’ll paint the arena in blood.

[AEW TBS Championship] Mercedes Mone (c) vs Reyna Isis

Mone with a hurracanrana into a pin for 2, then a victory roll for another 2 count. Isis sits out for a 2 count of her own. Isis has a little dance, Mone runs the ropes and twists right into the Statement Maker! Isis works out of it but gets taken down to the mat by the hair. Chop to the chest, misses the double knees and Isis gets some double knees to the spine instead! Leg drop with Mone draped over the middle rope, 1, 2, no.

Running axe handle from Reyna, and she follows up with a butterfly suplex, covers for 1, 2, no. Knee trembler, but Mone grabs the leg and kicks her in return. Tijeras by the TBS champion, double knees in the corner and she sets Isis up, connecting with the Meteora in the corner. Goes for another, Isis counters with a lungblower! 1, 2, NO. Backstabber by Mone, 1, 2, no. Mone runs the ropes and rolls through into the Statement Maker for the instant tap out.

Winner and STILL AEW TBS champion: Mercedes Mone

Time: 5:19

Rating: ***1/4 – The title was never going to change hands this close to Double or Nothing, but this was an excellent little match, especially considering they barely went over 5 minutes. Mone was very giving to Isis who is likely a relative unknown to AEW fans (unless you’ve been tuning in to ROH) and this all came together very well.

*Jamie Hayter heads out after the match, and security all rush out to prevent Mercedes from getting too close.

*Dustin Rhodes talks about giving his soul for this company. Sammy Guevara reminds us that they have both been here since Day One. They’ve earned a tag team title opportunity against the Hurt Syndicate. They like to hurt people, well have at it! If you’re a betting man, bet on the day one guys.

Kyle Fletcher vs Jay Lethal

They are pushing the IDrinq sponsorship in this one, with a little inset commercial promo from Harley Cameron too. Kyle takes early control but Lethal struts while running the ropes and hits the mounted punches in the corner. Fletcher tries for the brainbuster, can’t get it, and Lethal hits a dropkick to Fletcher in the seated position. Wild scoop slam from Fletcher and some repeated stomps. Lethal wrings the leg over the middle rope and as Fletcher spills to the outside, Lethal follows up with a suicide dive. Lethal and Cole fist bump at the announce table, allowing Fletcher to catch Lethal off-guard with a thrust kick and an apron powerbomb!

Kyle brings Lethal back in the ring and rains down elbows into the face. Mounted punches from Kyle, the crowd chant along so he flips them off with the double Vs. Arm-trap body slam, maintaining wrist control. Lethal jabs Kyle in the throat and hits a backslide for 2. La mahistral gets 2 too. Lethal looks for the Figure Four, gets rolled up by Fletcher for 2. Kyle kicks Lethal away, but Lethal targets the legs, dragon screw! Lethal Injection misses but he rolls through and locks in the Figure Four. Fletcher tries to flip to reverse the pressure but can’t. Kyle eventually makes the ropes to break the hold. Jay goes up top, gets caught with a forearm. Turnbuckle brainbustahhh is blocked, Kyle gets knocked back down. Macho Man Elbow Drop, but into the knees!! Fletcher comes in with a leg lariat and delivers the sheer drop brainbuster for the 1, 2, 3.

Winner: ‘The Protostar’ Kyle Fletcher

Time: 11:17

Rating: ***1/4 – Lethal hasn’t done much of note as of late but this was a good showing against Fletcher who continues to consistently perform well.

*The Don Callis Family attack Lethal post-match, causing Adam Cole to leave the broadcast position. Killswitch Engage hit and here come the rest of Paragon as Fletcher retreats along with the Don Callis Family.

*Paragon members Roderick Srong & Kyle O’Reilly have stayed in the ring, ready for their upcoming tag team match.

Grizzled Young Veterans vs Paragon (Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong)

O’Reilly and Drake begin as the legal men, with O’Reilly locking in a cross-armbreaker early. Tag to Strong, assisted backbreaker thanks to Kyle, and Strong is on fire already. He tries to suplex Drake but Gibson is in to catch him. Dropkick by Drake, Gibson covers for 1. Strong responds with a dropkick of his own, O’Reilly tags in and Gibson is shoved into a big kick to the chest. Drake comes in, low dropkick, and they knock Strong off the apron hard. Kyle wrings the arm of Drake over the top rope, but stays in position outside the ring too long, ending up on the receiving end of a tope suicida from Drake. Drake has a few choice words for Adam Cole, still on commentary.

O’Reilly tries to fight back in the ring, runs into a lariat from James Drake. Cover, 1, 2, no. Rear chinlock applied, O’Reilly works out of it thanks to a back suplex. Gibson in, rakes the eyes of O’Reilly. Kitchen sink to Gibson, he almost makes the tag but Drake is in to put a stop to that. Kyle still makes it, Strong comes in with the hot tag. Single arm backbreaker to Drake, fallaway slam to Gibson. Running forearms ti Drake, mat return gets 2. Chops to Gibson, Strong gets driven into the corner, lungblower in the corner…Drake is poised on the opposite buckles…COAST TO COAST DROPKICK to the outstretched midsection of Strong!!

GYV are in control of both Strong and O’Reilly now…nooo, Paragon fight back! All four men trade strikes, and it breaks down to Strong tackling them on his own. Combo offense from Paragon and they hit the High-Low. O’Reilly locks in a guillotine on Gibson while Strong makes the cover, 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Paragon

Time: 9:05

Rating: ***1/4 – More tag goodness here, not quite as top tier as it could have been (hard to get there in 9 minutes) and they’re certainly capable of more, but this had literally zero down-time.



*On commentary, Adam Cole lays out the challenge for DoN, with Paragon facing the Don Callis Family, seeing as none of them have anything to do on Sunday.

Josh Alexander vs AR Fox

Don Callis joins commentary AGAIN which is a bit much. I know that’s the intention, but still! Callis says Takeshita, Fletcher and Josh Alexander will be the ones to answer Paragon’s challenge. Fox leaps into the arms of Alexander, who gladly slams him down. Fox hits a low stunner from the bottom rope, and kicks Alexander from the apron, hitting the rebound step-up moonsault to the floor. Back inside, Fox springboards into a Saito suplex. Right hands delivered to a downed Fox. Fox tries an enziguri, Josh swats it away and locks in the Ankle Lock! Fox escapes, hits a low cutter and Alexander spills to the floor. Fox clears the top rope with a dive to take out Alexander on the floor, then heads right back up top. 450 rolls through, Alexander misses a splash in the corner. Cutter attempt, Alexander dumps him with a German. Powerbomb into the C4 Spike! The 1, 2, 3 is elementary.

Winner: Josh Alexander

Time: 4:14

Rating: N/R – Fox flipped around all over the place but Alexander had an answer for everything, and there’s no beating the C4 Spike at this point.

[CMLL Trios Match] Los Depredadores (Volador Jr, Magnus & Rugido) vs Mascara Dorada, Templario & Mistico

Oh goodness, pray for my fingers and typing speed. The Lucha chants begin as we get Templario and Rugido facing off. Brief tussle, Voladar comes in. Enziguri to Volador, Magnus in, tilt-a-whirl armdrag. Templario tags out to Dorada, who grabs the arm of Rugio and hits some springboarding between the ropes before hitting another arm drag. Tijeras with style from Dorada on Magnus. Volador gets taken down with a hurracanrana. Los Depredadores regroup on the outside, and here comes Mistico to tag in against Volador Jr. Volador tries a handshake, Mistico slaps it, and they hit the ropes. But it’s a distraction as the heel team come in and stomp Mistico down, having already knocked out the other two on the apron. Mistico into the corner, whipped into a thrust kick from Volador.

Now they turn their attention to Templario, double elbow drop from Rugido and Magnus. 3-on-1 to Dorada now, pulling him off the turnbuckle and hitting a dropkick to the face. Tag to Mistico, who goes for the mask of Magnus, allowing Rugido to come in. Magnus mocks Mistico while Rugido attacks. Mistico with a tijeras to Volador, and now all three hit stereo tope suicidas to Los Depredadores on the outside.

Mistico and Magnus are legal now, crossbody attempt from both. Tijeras to Magnus, one to Rugido, and one more to Volador. Templario steps in, handspring into the Sasuke Special. Magnus launches Mistico outside but the pile of bodies is beneath him so it hinders Los Depredadores. Poisonrana from Dorada! Back to the top he goes, shooting star press on Magnus connects, 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Mascara Dorada, Templario & Mistico

Time: 10:06

Rating: **3/4 – I know some are critical of the random CMLL matches but these are fun sprints, if meaningless. Play by play honestly doesn’t do this sort of thing justice, as it’s all-out flashy flips. The crowd didn’t seem heavily invested but it’s wise to keep peppering the CMLL roster through AEW programming if we’re to get more of a CMLL presence at this year’s Forbidden Door.

*We see highlights from the recent issues between Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, Harley Cameron & Anna Jay. Official for the Buy-In show, these four will face off in tag team action.

*Kris Statlander asks whatever did she do to Willow… except for all those heinous things…OK she may have a point. Still, she warns Willow about pushing people, because they may just push back.

Mike Bailey & Komander vs RUSH & Dralistico

RUSH makes his entrance as normal but there’s no sign of Dralistico at first…because he attacks Bailey and Komander from behind like the SNAKE that he is! RUSH attacks Bailey and throws him around the ringside area, as Dralistico does the same to Komander. RUSH bounces Bailey’s head off the announce table and throws an idrinq at him. Bailey fights back against both men and tags in Komander. Stereo suicide dives on opposite sides of the ring to take out their opponents…and they do it again! They go for broke once more but crash and burn as both RUSH and Dralistico evade it this time.

Dralistico attempts to unmask Komander, and pulls him into a tree of woe position, hitting a PK to the chest. Dralistico with an ankle pick, sets him up in the corner and hits a kick to the face before the tranquilo pose across the buckles. RUSH misses a senton, Komander hits a dropkick and makes the tag to Speedball. Machine gun kicks to Dralistico, kick to the chest, axe kick to the head and the running SSP connects for 2. PK, thinks about the double knees but Dralistico cuts him off and tags out to RUSH. RUSH and Bailey go blow for blow, chop for chop. Roaring elbow from RUSH knocks Bailey off his feet. Bull’s Horns Fakeout, kick to the jaw, and now RUSH is tranquilo. Dralistico runs into a thrust kick from Bailey, and Bailey follows up with the triangle moonsault. Rope walk twisting dive from Komander!

Bailey and Komander up top on opposite corners…stereo shooting star presses, 1, 2, NO! DESTROYER from Komander, 1, 2, RUSH makes the save. Headbutt from RUSH, German to Bailey and a running knee catches him. Dralistico grabs Komander, chickenwing facebuster off the middle rope!! Yikes! Bailey trips RUSH into the steel steps. Poisonrana on Dralistico, Komander tags in Bailey. TIME ADVENTURE kick, and Cielito Lindo from Komander connects for the 1, 2, 3!

Winners: Speedball Mike Bailey & Komander

Time: 12:16

Rating: ***1/2 – As wild as it looked on paper. Whereas the previous Trios match often felt like trading moves for the sake of it, this had actual heat segments and the moves registered. Those last few minutes were a total blast.

*Post-match…COIN DROP! Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada makes his way down to the ring. Speedball bows and goes to shake his hand, and Okada just flips him off. Bailey kicks him to the outside and nails a tope con hilo! Mike Bailey grabs hold of the Continental Championship and slings it over his shoulder as we get the graphic to confirm Okada vs Bailey for Sunday. With that, we’re done for the night! Enjoy Double or Nothing on Sunday folks!