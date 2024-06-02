Sambus’ AEW Collision Review 06.01.24  

Good evening, friends! I’ve been checking out GCW’s Tournament of Survival (review coming later on!) and my deathmatch quota has reached its max, so now it’s time to get my fix of good ol’ traditional wrasslin’.

It’s a tape delayed episode of AEW Collision tonight, but that certainly hasn’t resulted in a throwaway card, as we have Will Ospreay defending the International championship against Kyle O’Reilly in a match that has serious banger potential. Moreover, we have the Collision return of THE WORKHORSEMEN going up against Garcia and Shibata, and I’ll be damned if they don’t pull off their usual deal of packing as much into their allotted time as possible before doing the job. Those guys rule.

Alright, enough talk. It’s Saturday, and I have it on good authority that Saturday is alright for fighting. LET’S GOOOOO.

Location: Palm Springs, CA

Venue: Acrisure Arena

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

Post opening credits, Tony Schiavone is in the middle of the ring to bring out Dax and Cash, FTR! Schiavone says Anarchy in the Arena was something to behold, and he thanks FTR for joining him. Cash thanks everyone watching, but he feels a little embarrassed to stand here, knowing they failed this past Sunday. It’s hard for them accept it, but they will. They knew what they were facing. He said the Elite would have to kill them, that they would die for AEW, but they ain’t dead yet.

Dax says he can’t lie, he didn’t want to come out here tonight, the feeling of letting his company down, letting his teammates down. The images of Darby Allin hanging from the rafters, watching Danielson get mugged by four guys, he’s struggled with that this week. Dax wonders if it’s even worth it anymore. Dax said he took a shot of tequila and realised by God it’s worth it. He will continue to fight for everyone in the back for this company. Until he’s six feet in the ground, the Elite will have to worry about him being around the corner. One day Danielson will be back, along with Darby Allin, and FTR, and it will be the Summer of All Elite. Top Guys, out.

We head to some backstage footage of Jack Perry after Double or Nothing last week. Perry says that’s the kind of sacrifice he had to make to prove that he believes in the spirit of this company, even when it turned his back on him. He will continue to fight, continue to sacrifice, and people can hate him or come with him. He will shape the future through blood, sweat, and fire. That was pretty good.

We cut to footage from Dynamite as the Elite tried to make Jack Perry the new TNT champion, only for new interim EVP Christopher Daniels to announce qualifiying matches for a ladder match for the vacant TNT title at Forbidden Door.

Match One: Roderick Strong vs Lio Rush

Strong hits a knee to the midsection and WAILS away on Rush in the corner. Huge chop to the chest, I love it when Strong goes into Beast Mode. Cjoke against the ropes, but Strong breaks before 5. Lio tries to fight back, cut off with another knee to the midsection. Biiig gutbuster connects from Strong, another chop that honestly rings through the arena. Strong plants Lio with a front face slam and Lio is reeling. Release butterfly suplex, and now Strong pulls back the arm, grabbing a handful of hair while he’s at it. Matt Taven starts wearing Lio’s coat at ringside, just for the hell of it.

Lio avoids an irish whip into the buckles, sends Strong to the outside, suicide dive connects. And again! Strong’s back goes into the announce table. Back in the ring, Lio gets a 2 count and applies a sleeper. Strong gets to his feet, backs into the corner to break the hold. Snapmare by Lio, chinlock applied. Lio up on the buckles, but Strong pulls him off into a backbreaker across the knee!

Strong grounds Rush and locks in a half Camel Cluitch, but Lio fights out of it with a chinbreaker. Strong quickly regains control with an Olympic Slam, which gets a 2. Rush is whipped HARD into the buckles, falling to the outside, where Taven gets in a cheap shot. Strong drops to his knees and waits for Lio to crawl back in the ring. He goes for a suplex, Lio avoids it and avoids a series of offense, eventually getting a spin kick to the head on Strong! Rollup by Rush for 2, satellite DDT follows and gets a 2. Lio goes up top, Taven gets up on the apron for the distraction, but it’s not enough, and Lio hits a moonsault to the outside to take both members out…but Strong follows up with a dive of his own! In the ring, Rush avoids the End of Heartache, gets the bottom rope stunner for 1, 2, NO!

Lio Rush again takes out Taven and Bennet, he goes for the frog splash but Strong gets the knees up! End of Heartache connects for the 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Roderick Strong

Time: 10:38

Rating: ***1/4 – THIS Roderick Strong is glorious. Lio played his role perfectly here with flashes of hope spots, but this was about Strong beating him up and looking like a boss. Mission accomplished.

We hear from Kyle O’Reilly backstage, and he faces one of the greatest wrestlers alive today in Will Ospreay. He doesn’t plan on just having a great match tonight. Kyle reminds Ospreay that he’s one of the only guys to kick out of the Hidden Blade. Everyone is overlooking Kyle O’Reilly, but not anymore. He will take his International title, because he refuses to leave Palm Springs empty handed.

Back from commercial, Lexi Nair tries to get a word with Roderick Strong, but he blows past her to find Christopher Daniels and Tony Khan. Haha Strong says that Tony is neck strong, just like him, and Strong thinks he deserves a World title shot. Tony seems to agree and books the match – this Wednesday, Swerve vs Strong for the AEW Championship, the winner faces Ospreay at Forbidden Door.

Match Two: Daniel Garcia & Katsuyori Shibata vs The WorkHorsemen

With Garcia wrestling, his personal commentator Daddy Magic joins the announcer’s desk. Henry and Shibata start out, Henry backs Shibata into the ropes and whips off a few kicks, but Shibata hits a kitchen sink and a PK. Tag to Garcia, running stomp connects on Henry. Garcia is backed into the corner, tag to Drake, who chops Garcia hard. Garcia dodges a chop and hits a volley of strikes and a low dropkick before Shibata tags in, only for Henry to trip him. Drake capitalises with a shining wizard!

Henry and Shibata in again now, knees to the midsection from Henry, but an STO from Shibata allows him to tag in Garcia. A trio of swinging neckbreakers connect for Garcia, they trade go-behinds, but Drake tags himself in, spinning side slam to Garcia! 1, 2, no.

DDT by JD Drake gets a 2 count in the center of the ring. Henry back in, twists the neck of Garcia with his feet, and keeps the feet there in a neck submission as we head to commercial break.

Back from break, Drake is tagging in and they both double team Garcia with clubbing blows in the corner. Garcia fires up after a chop and hits a back drop driver on JD Drake! He makes the tag to Shibata as Henry comes in too. Running boot to the face on Henry. Pump kick to Drake, and now Shibata gets the running corner dropkick to Henry, followed by the floatover suplex for a 2 count. Garcia back in as Shibata softens Henry up for him and Garcia dances! Double knees in the corner and the sitout powerbomb get a 2, but Drake makes the save. Drake sends Shibata outside. Belly to belly suplex on Garcia! Henry with running knees in the corner! Double stomp from Henry, and Drake goes to the top rope, MOONSAULT!! 1, 2, NO! Shibata locks in a sleeper on Henry! And Garcia locks one in on Drake. Henry escapes, wheelkick to Garcia. Ripcord strike by Shibata, and now Shibata locks the sleeper in on Drake. PK, and the jacknife from Garcia is enough to get the pinfall.

Winners: Daniel Garcia & Katsuyori Shibata

Time: 10:10

Rating: ***1/4 – I am begging Tony Khan, do more with the WorkHorsemen because they are AWESOME. Great to see them back in action, and as expected they killed it as they always do. Their offense is just so enjoyable and they need to be more than JTTS.

We hear from Stokely Hathaway and Kris Statlander backstage. They feel they owe Willow an apology…they wanted it to be something she can relate to, so they got her a basket of garbage. Because Willow is a piece of garbage, according to them. Kris says she will destroy and decimate anyone who gets in her way…and take out the trash.

Match Three: Thunder Rosa vs Reina Dorada

They grapple as the bell rings, Rosa grounds Dorada and gets a front facelock. Arm drag from Dorada, one in return from Rosa. Arm drag off the ropes from Rosa now, stepping up her game. Snap suplex and a cover gets a 2 for Rosa. They trade chops, until Rosa floors Dorada with a forearm, really laying into her. Dominator! 1, 2, NO! Rosa locks in the Money Clip submission (which I still don’t think she has a name for yet?) and Dorada taps.

Winner: Thunder Rosa

Time: 3:12

Rating: N/R – Strong showing from Rosa here in the time given, that Dominator was sick!

Match Four: Cage of Agony (Brian Cage, Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun) vs KM, Danny Rose & Ricky Gee

Lione pounces at the bell! He biels Gee across the ring and KM tags himself in, but runs into a one arm spinebuster from Cage. German suplex, and now Cage shows how much of a machine he is, deadlift suplexing KM from the apron back inside the ring.

Rose dives in with a crossbody, gets caught, tossed overhead. Kaun in, big right hand connects. Dropkick to Rose. Triple team move from the Cage of Agony with a three-man vertical biel and Rose almost goes into orbit. That’s it, 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Cage of Agony

Time: 1:44

Rating: N/R – I can get on board with these guys destroying jobbers for a bit to help rebuild them as an unbeatable squad.

We hear from Toni Storm after Rampage last night. Mariah May comes into the picture and says she’s never been one on one with Saraya, so she watched the film about her life. But why did they cut out her downfall? Mariah will make a sequel and call it ‘Shit Storm’…she’ll let us work out who’s who.

Storm says they’re off the bar, and when we cut back to ringside, Nigel McGuinness is trying to leave the announcer’s desk, with Tony reminding him it was filmed last night and they’re not at the bar right now. Amazing.

Match Five: Claudio Castagnoli vs Johnny TV (w/ Taya Valkyrie)

Johnny with a kick to the gut to start the match, Claudio catches him on a jump and delivers a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Castagnoli with the hammerlock, Johnny with a leg trip and knee to the face in retaliation. Kick to the back of the head, tries for a neckbreaker but Castagnoli gets a backslide for 2. Stalling double stomp connects, 1, 2, no. Johnny slides away out of harm’s way, but Castagnoli deadlifts him into a stalling suplex…and a massive stalling suplex at that! Claudio signals for the Giant Swing, Taya grabs the hands of Johnny but gets pulled into the ring. Johnny with a low blow and the rebounding kick off the ropes (Flying Chuck?), but only gets a 2. Johnny sends Claudio to the floor and dumps Claudio onto the apron. Johnny and Taya kisses, but Claudio interrupts and sends Johnny into the barricade, following with a running uppercut.

Johnny is seated on a chair, Claudio runs and hits a double stomp onto Johnny’s lap through the chair! Taya distracts him, allowing Johnny to take control. Back in the ring, kicks to the chest, front facelock into a guillotine from Johnny. Castagnoli tries to lift him out of it, Johnny hangs on. Claudio manages to headbutt his way out of it and hits a capture suplex. Running boot to the face gets a 2 for Claudio. Castagnoli goes for the swing but Johnny gets a quick rollup for 2. Johnny hits the Moonlight Drive, gets a 2. Taya slaps Claudio but that wakes him up and he uppercuts Johnny. Claudio gets in the face of Taya, Johnny with a torneo over the ropes to the floor below! He goes for Starship Pain back in the ring but Claudio shoves him forward to crotch him. Claudio with a reverse suplex off the buckles, 1, 2, no!

Sharpshooter locked in, Taya again gets involved to hold the hands of Johnny but she gets dragged in again. Johnny tries a low blow but Claudio catches the leg and finally nails the Giant Swing, followed by a running clothesline for the 3.

Winner: Claudio Castagnoli

Time: 11:21

Rating: *** – Johnny TV has been presented as somewhat of a jobber on AEW TV so I never bought him winning against someone the stature of Claudio, and while this was the best he’s looked in a while, he was possibly given too much. The Taya stuff was a little overplayed too, but this had its moments and was pretty fun.

We go to a video package for Josh Woods, Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari and the Premier Athletes. That’s cool, I haven’t seen much of them in AEW for ages.

Match Six: Lee Moriarty & Shane Taylor vs West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)

Isaacs & Moriarty start off against each other, dropkick to the face of Isaacs. Dragon screw from Nelson, sliding clothesline from Isaacs, and Nelson gets a pinfall attempt for 2. Lee gets a flatliner into the buckles on Isaacs, before tagging in Taylor. Big chop to Isaacs. Isaacs with right hands, knee to the face and a tag to Nelson, who attempts to knock Taylor down to size. Dropkick connects but Taylor won’t go down. Shoulder block by Nelson, leaping knee but a headbutt from Taylor and a uranage, followed by a running splash get a 2 count, and Isaacs has to make the save.

Moriarty holds Isaacs back on the floor while Taylor and Nelson fight in the ring. Nelson dives off the ropes and it met by a big right hand from Taylor, followed by the package piledriver! 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Shane Taylor Promotions

Time: 5:02

Rating: ** – Smart to give STP a dominant victory, rather than just jobbing to higher profile guys.

Anthony Ogogo enters the ring and knocks out Isaacs with a right hand post-match.

Backstage, we hear from Jacked Jameson and the Iron Savages. They are excited about the Trios division, and want to take everyone to Titty City. But in comes Killswitch to take them all out! Killswitch destroys them all on his own and appears to be on a path of destruction.

Match Seven: [AEW International Championship] Will Ospreay (c) vs Kyle O’Reilly

We still have half an hour left as the challenger makes his way out, so it looks like this is getting some GOOD time.

No ground given up in the early portion, as neither man gives an inch. Will flips out of an armlock and grounds O’Reilly with a side headlock. Kyle heads to the apron to recuperate. Kyle gets a leg trip on Ospreay, stands on the back. Ospreay with a hurracanrana, O’Reilly heads to the floor and Ospreay follows up with a springboard crossbody.

Back in the ring, abdominal stretch applied as Ospreay hooks the leg round to lock in an Octopus stretch. Backbreaker connects and gets a 2 count for Ospreay. Coming back from commercial, Ospreay is chopping O’Reilly against the ropes. He goes for a handspring but O’Reilly is right there to kick the arm! Nice. Leg sweep keeps Kyle in control, and he drives some elbows into the ribs, even grabbing the nose and pulling back. We see Daniel Garcia scouting the match backstage. Ospreay with forearms and chops to escape, and he gets a springboard forearm for 2, but that arm is hurting him now.

Ospreay and O’Reilly battle onto the apron, double underhook from Ospreay, Kyle blocks it. Kicks to the face from Ospreay, but O’Reilly grabs the arm and hits an arm wringer, slamming it right into the apron. Ospreay gets caught in the ropes, and O’Reilly dives off the buckles with a knee drop to take advantage of the situation. 1, 2, no. Kimura lock attempted, Ospreay is by the ropes and Kyle has to break it.

Sunset flip by Ospreay, but O’Reilly sits out into an armbar! Again, Ospreay manages to roll to the ropes, but the arm is bothering him even more. O’Reilly whips him arm-first into the barricade and hits a running dropkick as we go to PIP.

With a hammerlock applied, Will is again thrown backwards into the barricade, before O’Reilly casually brings him back inside the ring. Another arm wringer connects, followed by a PK. O’Reilly is relentless on that arm with wrist control but Ospreay tries to fight it. He eats a boot to the face and hits a step up kick and manages a suplex on Kyle! Tiger Driver, 1, 2, no! Body slam by Ospreay as he heads up to the top rope…Kyle is up, kicks the legs out from under him. O’Reilly grabs the arm…draping armbar over the top rope. Enziguri by Ospreay though, and he goes back up, goes for a 450 but O’Reilly rolls out of the way. O’Reilly follows up on an Oscutter attempt with a kick. O’Reilly sweeps the legs, Ospreay avoids it and kips up into an enziguri and both guys go down!

Kyle attempts a triangle choke, elbows to the head too. Transitions into the armbar, but no, Ospreay lifts him with the bad arm, powerbomb! Roundhouse kicks by Ospreay and he goes for a Tiger Driver but O’Reilly escapes and hits a capture suplex for 2. PK again, but Ospreay right back up for the Hidden Blade! Both guys down, until Ospreay gets back to his feet, and O’Reilly catches another Hidden Blade attempt with a knee to the face. Ospreay is out of it.

On their knees, they trade headbutts, then forearms. Roaring elbow gives O’Reilly the upper hand, sitout stunner by Ospreay. Rebound lariat connects for O’Reilly, Ospreay with the hidden blade, 1, 2, no! Ospreay goes straight for the Stormbreaker, hits it, 1, 2, 3.

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Will Ospreay:

Time: 21:33

Rating: ***3/4 – Really good stuff of course, and I loved the arm work on Ospreay, although it didn’t play into the finishing stretch. I don’t like the quickfire no-selling spots, but I appreciate that the finish came soon after. Apart from that little gripe, this was two guys being given 20 minutes to go out and do their thing as complete equals, and they smashed it. You love to see it.

Ospreay and O’Reilly shake hands post-match, although O’Reilly looks gutted to have lost again.

We go to some backstage comments from Swerve Strickland. Swerve congratulates Ospreay on becoming number one contender. Forbidden Door the last two years, he was on the Kickoff show, but this year he’s champion on the main card. Swerve thinks him and Ospreay compliment each other pretty well. Swerve turns his attention to Strong, and Strong’s win earlier doesn’t mean he can just get what he wants. He’s going to beat that ass on Wednesday. Whose house? Swerve’s House.

With that, we’re done for the night! Thanks for joining us everyone, see you next time!