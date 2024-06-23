Sambus’ AEW Collision Review 06.22.24  

Hello my fellow 411ers! It’s your resident Collider, Theo Sambus, back in action after being on holiday in Bulgaria last week. 411 is blocked over there for some reason? Still, I managed to watch Collision on my phone through TrillerTV by the pool – great show! I was gutted to miss out on the Anniversary edition coverage, but in lieu of that I thought I’d take a quick look back at the Top 10 Collision matches since its inception.

Tomohiro Ishii vs Orange Cassidy – AEW Collision 02.10.24 – **** Swerve Strickland vs Claudio Castagnoli – AEW Collision 04.27.24 – **** FTR vs Jay White & Juice Robinson – AEW Collision 07.08.23 – **** Bryan Danielson vs Hechicero – AEW Collision 02.03.24 – **** Bryan Danielson vs Ricky Starks [Texas Death Match] – AEW Collision 09.23.23 – **** Bryan Danielson vs Andrade El Idolo – AEW Collision 10.21.23 – **** FTR vs House of Black – AEW Collision 01.06.24 – **** Jay White vs Andrade El Idolo – AEW Collision 09.23.23 – **** MJF vs Kenny Omega – AEW Collision 10.28.23 – ****1/2 FTR vs Juice Robinson & Jay White [2 out of 3 Falls] – AEW Collision 07.15.23 – ****1/2

So how does that stack up to your lists? Any notable omissions? Let us all know in the comments below!

Now turning our attention to Collision Year Two, we have some good stuff lined up for our taped show tonight. Okada faces CMLL legend Ultimo Guerrero in an Eliminator match (which could honestly rock), The Patriarchy will be in action, looking to rack up some Trios wins en route to the Trios titles, plus Will Ospreay defends the International Championship against Brian Cage. It’s Saturday, folks, you know what that means!

Location: Allentown, PA

Venue: PPL Center

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

We are on the air as Samoe Joe, Hook & Shibata make their way to the ring, ready for our opening contest.

Match One: Samoa Joe, HOOK, and Katsuyori Shibata vs Premier Athletes (Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari & Josh Woods)

We have Joe and Nese starting out as the legal men. Joe with a shoulder block to knock Nese down, followed by knees to the midsection, and a back elbow. Hook tags in, blows to the midsection, German suplex on Nese but Nese rolls through into a dropkick. Daivari tags in, tandem beatdown on Hook. Shibata in as Daivari tags in Woods. Woods and Shibata go blow for blow, leg pick by Woods, cross-armbreaker by Shibata, reversed into one of his own by Woods, Shibata reverses again! Shibata grabs a kneebar but in comes Nese to stomp him down and break it up. Nese is legal now, goes for a moonsault, but Shibata takes a page out of Joe’s book and casually strolls away, Joe loves it! Haha.

Joe in now, but Mark Sterling causes a distraction, and Woods hangs Joe up on the ropes. Daivari tags in, shoulder block with Nese knocks Joe down. Woods in, clubbing blows to the chest, covers for a 1 count. Joe with a running senton on Daivari, tag to Hook and a tag to Nese. Northern Lights suplex on Nese, and an exploder to follow. He’s thinking Redrum, Daivari interrupts it. Woods in from behind, German on Hook! Shibata tags in, kicks to everyone, STO to Woods, running kick to Nese. Shibata Running Dropkick connects and a front suplex for 2. Cross-armbreaker on Nese, he taps!

Winners: Samoa Joe, Hook & Katsuyori Shibata

Time: 7:32

Rating: **3/4 – This was supposedly the repackaged Premier Athletes, and while they got a bit more offense in, this was another case of predictable winners, and the Premier Athletes are still perrenial jobbers. Joe, Hook & Shibata are a fun in-ring trio though.



Backstage, we hear from Juice Robinson and the Gunns. They recap their issues with the House of Black, as well as Pac getting involved in their business. Jay White is off training, and if you thought 8 abs was enough, he’s coming back with 10!

Match Two: Chris Jericho and Big Bill (w/ Bryan Keith) vs Private Party

Bill bowls over Quen in the early goings. Big biel out of the corner! Bill is having a good time and dancing a little as he hits a running splash on Quen. Another biel. But he misses another splash, and Quen gets a dropkick, followed by mounted punches in the corner…but no, Bill comes right back with a big right hand to almost knock Quen out. Jericho in to wave after assisting a flapjack. Quen with a flying tackle off the middle rope, and he tags Kassidy in, who goes wild on Jericho.

Quen back in, but Keith distracts him and Jericho capitalises from behind as we go to PIP. Back suplex by Jericho, cocky cover gets a 1 count. Bill with a big slap to the chest of Marq Quen, and Jericho whips off a dropkick to the face. Jericho brings Quen to the top rope, looking for a superplex, but Quen drops him face first to the canvas. Crossbody by Quen gets a 2. Tag to Kassidy who gets a crossbody of his own and a dropkick. Bill is sent to the outside, dropkick takes him off the apron too. Rebound stunners and a Code Red gets 2 for Kassidy.

Quen tags back in, splash in the corner, spin kick, but Jericho punches him in the throat. Lionsault but Quen gets the knees up, and Kassidy springboards off the back of Jericho to take out Bill on the floor! Swanton connects on Jericho, and Quen with a 450! 1, 2, NO. Bill back in for a big boot to Kassidy, Jericho crawls into a cover. 1, 2, no, Kassidy kicks out.

Kassidy fires up on Jericho, goes for a hurracanrana but Jericho catches him and locks in the Liontamer! Kassidy fights in and claws to the ropes…and he makes it. Tag to Big Bill, who nails a big Boss Man Slam to Kassidy. 1, 2, no. Bill chokeslams Quen on top of Kassidy, 1, 2, NO! Jericho tags in and climbs the ropes. But Kassidy pushes Bill into Jericho to crotch him. PP send Bill to the floor with a double clothesline, and they hit an assisted Codebreaker on Jericho! 1, 2, NO. Kassidy takes issue with Bryce Remsburg, and then hits a series of strikes to Jericho and a running lariat…but Bryan Keith hits him from the outside with a foreign object. Jericho covers, 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Chris Jericho & Big Bill

Time: 14:49

Rating: **3/4 – I’ll admit, I was far from sold on the whole Learning Tree stuff originally, but because Jericho and Bill have fully committed to it, its grown on me. Jericho is still sluggish in the ring, and Private Party’s offense often seems a bit ‘floaty’ but PP looked strong in defeat, surviving some big time offense. It just went on too long and started to drag.



Bryan Keith attacks after the bell…but here comes Samoa Joe, Shibata and Hook to even the odds! Shibata stomps on the outstretched elbow of Bryan Keith! Joe takes the mic, and says that every idea coming from the Learning Tree absolutely sucks. They come from different schools of thought, and the best ideas survive the crucible of combat. Joe, Hook & Shibata challenge Chris Jericho and what’s left of his Learning Tree at Forbidden Door.

Match Three: [AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match] Kazuchika Okada (c) vs Ultimo Guerrero

Guerrero extends the hand, Okada slaps it away. A little lucha to start and a standoff after a few go-behinds and an armdrag. Shoulder block by Guerrero, blocks a lariat, gets one of his own to take Okada down. Chops to the chest in the corner, and a body slam as Guerrero stays in control. Lariat connects by Guerrero, snapmare takeover and a chinlock to ground the champion. But Okada rises, looking for his Air Raid Crash, until Guerrero tries to counter with a submission. Okada gets him up again, Air Raid Crash across the knee! Both guys head outside the ring now, but Okada brings him back in after a few strikes, and we head to commercial.

Back from break, Guerrero is building a comeback until both men have the same idea and knock each other down with stereo lariats. Guerrero knocks Okada down on the apron and hits a running basement dropkick to boot him to the outside. Guerrero whips Okada into the barricade, brings him back inside, gets Okada on his shoulders but Okada counters, hits the dropkick! He misses the Rainmaker, and Okada gestures that he will go for the mask…but Guerrero with a powerbomb out the corner for 2.

Ultimo gets Okada up on the ropes, looking for something but Okada grabs the mask and gouges the eyes. Rainmaker misses, into a rollup for 2 for Guerrero. Okada pulls the mask off! RAINMAKER! 1, 2, 3!

Winner: Kazuchika Okada

Time: 11:46

Rating: ***1/4 – Didn’t hit the highs it could have, but Okada being a dick is still one of the best things in wrestling at the moment, so him going for the mask made sense. Okada’s been running through guys a lot quicker than this, but for someone the stature of Guerrero I guess they gave him more than usual.

Lexy Nair is with Top Flight backstage to congratulate Dante Martin for qualifying for the TNT Ladder match. Martin broke his leg in the last Ladder match he was in, and now he’s going back in that environment, but this time it will be different. Lio Rush shows up, wanting to talk about last week. Rush wants to know if he’s cool with Darius. Rush has got Dante’s back…but at Forbidden Door, Lio Rush wants the TNT championship for himself. Martin wants it too. They’ll see each other at Forbidden Door, and they’ll find out who the better man is there.

We recap the events of last week’s Collision, with the Patriarchy taking out Buddy Matthews to stick it to the House of Black at the end of the show.

Jacked Jameson on the mic, calling Christian Cage one of the greatest of all time. But since Cage got to AEW, he’s been acting like a low-key loser. Jameson says they’re all going to the Milk Farm, and the Iron Savages will take the Patriarchy to Titty City!

Match Four: The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Killswitch & Nick Wayne) vs The Iron Savages & Jacked Jameson

Cage comes to the announcer’s desk and puts on a headset, leaving Killswitch and Wayne to take on the three Savages. Jameson hands Bronson a protein shake, he downs it and he’s fired up! But runs straight into a shoulder tackle from Killswitch. Wayne in with cocky kicks to the head of Bronson. Bronson up, takes Wayne to Titty City with Bear on the apron.

Killswitch with a double clothesline to take the Savages off the apron. Boulder back in, but Killswitch shoves him back throat first over the top rope. Jameson gets chokeslammed off the ropes to Boulder below! And Killswitch tosses Wayne over the ropes onto them for good measure. Bronson fights out of a chokeslam attempt, builds up some steam on Killswitch with strikes and lariats, but Killswitch won’t go down. But no, Killswitch shrugs it off, chokeslam connects. He tags in Nick Wayne, Wayne’s World! Cage strolls to the ring from the announcer’s desk and Wayne tags him in. Wayne & Killswitch shove Bronson into Cage, who hits the Killswitch for the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: The Patriarchy

Time: 4:44

Rating: ** – Don’t let the rating fool you, this did everything it needed to. Killswitch & Wayne are the ones doing the work, and Cage comes in at the last second to claim all the glory, totally in keeping with their team dynamic. That’s great, and they could have a lot of fun with this if they get into a proper Trios program.

Match Five: ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm & Mariah May vs Leyla Hirsch & Lady Frost

Hirsch and Storm begin, but Storm tags in Mariah when she can’t get the upper hand on Leyla. Frost in, gets a nice headscissors on May, who comes back with a big chop to the chest. Spinning backbreaker connects as May takes Hirsch off the apron, and Storm runs in for a hip attack to knock Frost off the apron too. Hirsch back in, nails a distracted May with a German while Frost and Storm battle on the outside.

Vertical suplex from Hirsch, tag to Frost who hits a standing moonsault for 2. Hirsch back in, waistlock applied to May. Another German attempt, but May counters into a backdrop driver! Tag to Toni Storm, who smacks Frost off the apron and hits a backstabber on Hirsch. Fisherwoman’s suplex gets 2. She looks for Storm Zero but Hirsch counters and locks in a cross-armbreaker. But May comes in with a PK to put a stop to that! Frost is knocked down in the corner, Hirsch sent into the opposite corner. But May and Storm both miss hip attacks! Cartwheel canonball on May by Frost, rebound dropkick from Hirsch! Frostbite to May, but NO TONI STORM SACRIFICES HERSELF! She covers May and absorbs the impact. Pin to May, 1, 2, NO, Toni Storm breaks it up!

Storm & May finally get the hip attacks and a Storm Zero to Hirsch picks up the pinfall.

Winners: Toni Storm & Mariah May

Time: 8:05

Rating: ***1/2 – Talk about cramming a hell of a lot of good shit into 8 minutes?! Loved that Storm took the hit for May – it’s not just a one sided dynamic here, she cares for Mariah too! Or is it all for show just because Mina’s on the scene? Also, need I say it? Lady Frost killed it again.



Serena Deeb is backstage to address the fans. She was unbreakable, but she’s suffered a number of losses as of late. It’s time to lift herself back up. Her wrestling career has shown perserverance. She will be at Collision next week, begging anyone to enter Deeb’s Dojo, and she will remind herself who the hell she is, the professor of pro wrestling.

Match Six: House of Black (Malakai Black & Brody King) vs LSG & MSG

MSG tries to take it to Black, LSG tags in but Black catches him with an arm drag. King in, chops LSG down to size. Kicks from Black, double team strikes. Dante’s Inferno connects for the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: House of Black

Time: 1:53

Rating: N/R – Statement victory for Black & King, looking to recuperate after the storyline injury to Matthews last week.

Ian Riccaboni catches up with the House of Black on the ramp, asking Black about the attack on Matthews. King says revenge is never a straight line, and they feel nothing. OK then!

Match Seven: Hechicero (w/ Gates of Agony) vs ‘Daddy Magic’ Matt Menard

My boy Hechichero!! Six stars. Menard has taped up ribs so I don’t like his chances here. Hechichero charges but Menard sidesteps and takes him down with a clothesline. Damn, Hechichero DUMPS Daddy Magic on his head with a wrestling takedown! He chokes him out on the bottom rope, chops him in the corner and hits a jumping knee strike. Back body drop, and then looks to snap the arm a la Penta. Magic fights back, mounted punches in the corner, short cutter gets a 2 count from Menard.

Hechichero with a slingblade out onto the apron, holding on to lock in a sleeper hold. Headscissors in the ring, crucifix armbar!! Yeowch! Menard taps.

Winner: Hechichero

Time: 3:19

Rating: N/R – Pretty much a squash, and actually a little clumsy at times. But that submission finisher looks mean as hell! MJF’s getting STRETCHED next week!

Jeff Jarrett speaks about Owen Hart and entering the Owen Hart Cup. Jarrett is emotional as he looks back on his time with Owen. He’s never met anyone like him. Jarrett is a two-time Hall of Famer, but the Owen Cup means more to him than anything. Jarrett wants to do it in front of Owen’s hometown in Calgary, and he’s absolutely going to do it.

Match Eight: [AEW International Championship] Will Ospreay (c) vs Brian Cage

Cage goes right for Ospreay as the bell rings, but Ospreay quickly turns the tables…spoke too soon, Cage nails him with a clothesline. Ospreay with a headscissors off the ropes, but Cage holds on and tosses Ospreay away, before doing some bicep curls and tossing him behind. Low bridge by Ospreay, sending Cage to the floor and Ospreay follows up with a springboard crossbody. Back to the apron, looks for another springboard but Cage catches him and holds him in a vertical suplex, finishing off with a Jackhammer. 1, 2, no.

Body slam and a guillotine leg drop from Cage gets a 1 count. Headbutt from Cage, Ospreay fights back with some chops, until Cage whips him chest first into the opposite buckles as we go to commercial.

Back from break and Cage has Ospreay in a bearhug. Enziguri connects from Ospreay though as we see Daniel Garcia watching backstage. Springboard flying forearm gets a 2 count. Kicks to the face, but Cage back drops Ospreay out of a powerbomb attempt, release German suplex on Ospreay! Hard landing for Will there. Middle rope superplex from the apron connects, 1, 2, no. Cage looks for a powebomb but Ospreay hurracanaranas him into the corner to escape it. Diving elbow strike from the top rope takes Cage down. Cage counters a Hidden Blade though, reverse heel kick from Ospreay. Oscutter countered by Cage! Flurry of reversals into a sitout powerbomb from Ospreay! Both men are down.

Cage with the Deep Sea Diverticulitis, gets a 2 count. Cage slaps Ospreay, but Ospreay fights back with some forearms. Big elbow takes Ospreay to the mat though. Mini curb stomp from Cage, Ospreay back up though as they continue to trade strikes. Ospreay fires himself up, hitting his own head into the buckles. Knee lift by Cage, heel kick by Ospreay, lariat by Cage, and a powerbomb duo gets a 2 for Cage. Cage gets Ospreay on his shoulders again, Ospreay counters into a DDT. Handspring elbow caught into a German, but fighting spirit allows him to roll through and hit a Hidden Blade. 1, 2, no.

Ospreay goes for the Stormbreaker, no, Cage drives him into the buckles. Enziguri by Cage, Ospreay slips out by the buckles and hits a Cheeky Nandos. Top rope hurracanrana blocked, Cage grabs him, steps out onto the middle rope into a spinning powerslam, good Lord! 1, 2, no.

Cage clotheslines Ospreay back up onto the top rope, gets him on his shoulders, but Ospreay counters into a hurracanrana. Oscutter caught! Stundog Millionaire connects as well as a poisonrana. Oscutter! 1, 2, NO. Hidden Blade connects, 1, 2, 3.

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Will Ospreay

Time: 17:22

Rating: ***1/2 – Surprising to see this devolve into quite such an exchange of strikes for a large proportion. Cage lived up to his old moniker of ‘Mr GYSI’ as it really did feel like he was trying to cram all of his stuff in, although that spinning powerslam off the middle rope was INSANE. Admittedly bit of a spotfest, but still a lot of fun, and would have been right at home on a PWG card some years ago.

Will Ospreay celebrates his title defence as we go off the air! Thanks for joining us, folks – see you next week!