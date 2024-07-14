Sambus’ AEW Collision Review 07.13.24  

Hey everyone! Welcome to this week’s live coverage of AEW Collision, here at 411mania. I am your host, Theo Sambus, and honestly I’m still buzzed after that all-timer edition of Dynamite the other day. Danielson vs Page was fantastic, and that closing angle with Mariah May turning on Toni Storm…I’d seriously put that up there with some of the best angles the company has run. Pulled off to perfection, and now I’m even more stoked that I’ll be at Wembley to watch the payoff in person. Bring on August 25th!

Tonight the upcoming ROH Death Before Dishonor card will take shape, as the winner of Roderick Strong vs Dalton Castle will go on to challenge Mark Briscoe for the ROH World Championship at the pay-per-view. We’ve also got a neat match in Konosuke Takeshita vs Tommy Billington, in presumably one of Takeshita’s last AEW matches before he heads back to Japan for the G1 tournament over the summer. Bring it on!

Location: Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Venue: Calgary Stampede Saddledome

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

Match One: Konosuke Takeshita vs ‘Dynamite Kid’ Tommy Billington

Don Callis joins the commentary desk, and we are kicking off strong here tonight. Calgary fans are firmly behind Billington in the early goings. Takeshita with a big boot stops Billington’s shoulder blocks, but Kid sends Takeshita to the floor. Back in the ring, they grapple, head into the corner, but Billington fires off a dropkick and another shoulder block. Takeshita drives a knee into the throat against the ropes, crossbody off the ropes by Billington and both men fall to the floor, although Billington seems to get the worst of it. Body slam on the outside padding from Billington before sending his opponent back in.

Takeshita sweeps the legs on the top rope, climbs up and they trade forearms. Headbutts by Kid, and Takeshita bites him. Deadlift superplex! 1, 2, Kid kicks out. Rear chinlock applied, Billington fights out of it into a big forearm. They trade more forearms but Takeshita puts some mustard into one of his and then sends Billington shoulder first into the ringpost as we head to PIP.

Takeshita continues the assault, whipping Kid into the safety rail before returning him to the ring. Hard whip into the corner follows, another forearm, and another chinlock applied as Takeshita has this in control. Takeshita goes for a running knee in the corner but Billington moves and Takeshita spills to the floor. Tommy out to the apron, climbs to the top rope…diving crossbody to the floor takes out Takeshita. Shotgun dropkick from the top inside the ring, and a clothesline follows. Snap vertical suplex to Takeshita, nice snap on that. Billington to the top again but took too long, Takeshita grabs him and tosses him across the ring. Another running knee attempt misses for Takeshita…Billington goes for the tombstone! Reversed, but Takeshita can’t get it either…reversed again, Billington hits the tombstone! But it took everything out of him and he can’t cover.

Billington recovers and heads to the top rope again, diving headbutt MISSES, Takeshita saw it coming. Standing switches, Blue Thunder Bomb by Takeshita gets 2! Takeshita signals that it’s over, but Billington goes for a small package, blocked, rollup by Billington, no. Hard chop by Tommy, but Takeshita rebounds with a huge lariat. Rising knee connects (T-Trigger apparently), 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

Time: 13:29

Rating: ***1/4 – Another good outing for Tommy Billington, although these very sporadic appearances won’t help him. Takeshita had to be kept strong before the G1 so the result was never in doubt, but he was a good opponent for Billington here.



Don Callis takes the mic and has something important to say. This young man wrestled a match of a lifetime against Takeshita. Callis introduces himself to Billington, and says it was a tremendous effort. He looks at Billington, 23 years old, the blood of Dynamite Kid running through his veins, he has everything Callis looks for in the Don Callis Family. Bad News Allen mentored Callis, as well as Dynamite Kid, and now Callis can be Billington’s mentor. He welcomes Billington to the Don Callis Family and outstretches the hand…and Billington shakes the hand!

Billington on the mic…and he tells Callis to kiss his ass! Callis slaps him, Billington grabs him but Takeshita attacks from behind. Callis and Takeshita stomp him down, and here comes Kyle Fletcher to join in the beatdown. The music of FTR hits! FTR ARE HERE! Dax and Cash run to the aid of Billington and go toe to toe with Takeshita and Fletcher! FTR clear the ring as Dax pulls Billington to his feet.

We head to a video package for the Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Final this past week on Dynamite, and the awesome closing minutes with Mariah May’s assault of Storm.

Match Two: [Trios Match] The Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson & The Gunns) vs Shaun Moore , London Lightning, & Michael Allen Richard Clark

Juice starts off against Shaun Moore and gives up a headlock, only for the Gunns to double team him. Standing senton by Juice, Austin with an elbow drop. Clark in, more double teaming from the Gunns and I have no idea why Aubrey isn’t taking issue with this. Juice with a combo of jabs to Lightning. 3:10 to Yuma on Clark, 1, 2, 3.

Winners: The Bang Bang Gang

Time: 2:06

Rating: N/R – A squash, and not a good one as there was zero attempt to tag in and out. Juice is always fun, of course.



Colten Gunn takes the mic and says everyone got to see the best trios champions in the world. But last week, Christian hurt Jay White. As a corner of the Trios champions, Juice is apparently now officially a trios champion. Jay White is on the shelf so now you’re all looking at three quarters of the AEW Unified Trios Champions. Juice is interrupted by Christoper Daniels.

Daniels doesn’t want to give more bad news, but they cannot allow a substitute to defend championships (um what? Adam Cole and MJF have some words for you?!). Unfortunately, he’s stripping the Bang Bang Gang of the Trios championships. The music of Christian Cage hits…Cage tells Calgary to sit down and shut up while he conducts business. Cage says Daniels made the right call, and now he can anoint them the new Trios champions.

Daniels says Tony Khan won’t like that suggestion, but a match between The Patriarchy and the Bang Bang Gang for the Trios championships is something Khan would like. Austin Gunn says let’s do it right now! Cage says it depends if the people of Calgary want it to happen right here, right now. Cage takes a pop at the local teams, and says there’s no way he’ll attempt a title win somewhere like Calgary. He’ll see the BBG down the road.

We go to a video package for Jack Perry, recapping his Open Challenge from last week’s Collision.

Back from break, Malakai Black is with Brody King backstage and says writing history is a delicate thing. The House of Black will start building the foundation of Wembley.

We see backstage footage of Jeff Jarrett with the Harts during Dynamite this week.

Match Three: [ROH World Title Number One Contenders] Roderick Strong (w/ The Undisputed Kingdom) vs Dalton Castle (w/ The Outrunners)

Castle and Strong tie up, waistlock by Castle but Strong rolls to the outside. Strong back in, Castle again with a waistlock and holds on tightly. Nice bit of mat wrestling from both guys, Strong kicks Castle in the face, and Castle heads to the floor to recuperate. The Outrunners fire him up by flexing? Castle heads back in the ring, chops to Strong, Strong to the apron but Castle sweeps the legs. Running knee to the face along the apron by Castle! Castle with a tiger feint into a headscissors on the floor before sending Strong back inside, only for Strong to come back through the ropes with a basement dropkick and a back suplex into the guard rail. Chops in the corner by Strong, chinlock with arm control applied until Castle fights out of it. Dropkick by Strong in the center of the ring, 1, 2, no. Strong pulls on the nose of Castle as we go to commercial.

Back from break, Strong fires off some chops but Castle gets some forearm shots in retaliation. Bulldog gets a 2 count for Castle, and a gutwrench slam connects. Castle goes for a running knee in the corner, Strong evades and Castle falls to the floor. Strong and Castle on the apron now, Strong looking for a backbreaker, hits one on the apron. 1, 2, no.

Rising knee misses for Strong, Castle looks for the Bang-a-Rang, Strong avoids it. Strong caught in the corner, another Bang-a-Rang attempt but Strong hits a knee lift for the 1, 2, 3.

Winner and Number One Contender: Roderick Strong

Time: 10:56

Rating: *** – Result made sense as Strong vs Briscoe is the bigger match for the PPV. This was fine, the Outrunners add a fun element to Castle’s dynamic as long as it doesn’t overshadow the in-ring action. We just never quite hit fifth gear.

Mark Briscoe is in Sandy Fork, and says he’s been blessed with a week off…but there ain’t no weeks or days off for Briscoe. In a couple of weeks he has Blood & Guts. The Elite are gonna be overdressed for Blodo & Guts, whereas it’s Briscoe’s currency, this is what he does. Then, two nights later it will be Mark Briscoe vs Roderick Strong. Briscoe is a little wiser now than the last time they faced off. In Texas, Roddy’s ass is his.

Another video package for the new Hologram character is shown, along with the text ‘NEXT WEEK’. All will be revealed!

Lexy Nair is with Stokely Hathaway and Kris Statlander, asking about their intentions last week. Kris said Willow was never going to get away with what she did to them last week. Stokely says Willow is the biggest con artist in AEW history, she preaches about positivity, but how has that worked out for her? Truth be told, everything she got was because of them. Willow, he’s going to take you out. Statlander says this won’t ever end for her.

Match Four: ‘The Native Beast’ Nyla Rose vs Ava Lawless

They grapple, Nyla with a go-behind. Lawless with some strikes and forearms, can’t take Rose down though. Chokeslam by Rose connects, splash in the corner, whipped back in and a suplex connects, floats over into a gourdbuster. Thrust kick to the face, Beast Bomb! 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Nyla Rose

Time: 1:51

Rating: N/R – Rose has been massively cooled off and it was a shame to see very little crowd reaction here. Still, this is how you build her back up.

Video package for Bryan Danielson winning the Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament is shown.

Match Five: Top Flight (w/ Action Andretti) vs Shane Taylor Promotions (Anthony Ogogo & Lee Moriarty)

Dante Martin flips out of a Moriarty arm hold as this gets underway. Pinning combination gets a 2 for Martin, and another, nice creative nearfalls. Armbar applied, Moriarty tries to roll out but Martin holds on. Darius in, dropkick to the face of Moriarty. Ogogo in, clothesline in the corner, running uppercut gets a 2 count. Kicks to the midsection, armdrag attempt by Martin into a cover for 2. Dante in, clothesline in the corner, suplex by Darius, Dante springboards in with a senton. Darius legal, legdrop to Ogogo, barely a 1 count.

Moriarty taken out on the apron, Ogogo drapes Martin over the ropes and just drops him. Ogogo with a wrist clutch body slam, 1, 2, no. Tag to Moriarty who stomps Darius down in the corner. Ogogo back in, running boot and a shoulder block, cocky cover gets a 1. Martin fights back in the corner, goes for a tag but gets caught, but escapes through the legs of Ogogo, misses an enziguri though and Ogogo retakes control. Suplex by Moriarty, float over into a cover for 2. Moriarty goes for a running elbow, Darius catches him and suplexes him instead. Dante tags in, forearms to Ogogo, rising knee to Moriarty. Enziguri to Ogogo and a springboard crossbody, 1, 2, Ogogo kicks out.

Ogogo tries to get Dante up, avoids it, another rising knee. Darius in, Ogogo takes on both members of Top Flight, big right hand knocks Dante to the floor. Moriarty tries a rolling German, can’t get it but a combination clothesline takes Darius down. Strikes exchanged, Darius with a gamengiri and is now poised on the apron…but Shane Taylor hooks the boot and trips him. Andretti takes out Taylor on the outside! Moriarty with a rollup, escaped. Darius with the TKO DDT, 1, 2, 3!

Winners: Top Flight

Time: 11:17

Rating: **3/4 – Nothing notable, although I like that Moriarty is really leaning into being a heel now, being more vocal and obnoxious in the ring. STP stand tall, but are we going to do anything with them? Maybe they’re building Ogogo up again with Wembley looming, but it will take a bit of work to see them as a threat again.

Shane Taylor slides into the ring and means business, immediately stomping away at the Martin brothers. Ogogo holds Action Andretti back as Taylor knocks him out.

Lexy Nair is with Deonna Purrazzo backstage, reflecting on Purrazzo’s words to target Rosa wherever she goes. Purrazzo says it’s the Age of the Virtuosa. But where is La Mera Mera? Rosa appears, she’s sick and tired of the hide and seek and the mind games. Rosa has patience, until that bell rings and she can beat her straight. Purrazzo says Rosa should just lay down now and save everyone the trouble. Rosa challenges Purrazzo next week at Collision to a Lumberjack match in Rosa’s home state of Texas.

Post-break, Lexy is with Nyla Rose. Rose says she noticed a tweet by Mercedes Mone, who issued an open challenge on Dynamite 250. Rose is a former AEW Women’s champion, and the first to make it to 100 wins. Rose has never driven a Mercedes but at Dynamite, she will damn sure wreck one! I like this charismatic side of Rose, good stuff.

Match Six: Skye Blue vs Harley Cameron (w/ Saraya)

Blue is in white gear with a cowboy hat, seemingly dropping the darker/House of Black-adjacent character. Cameron and Blue grab each other’s hair, Cameron with a quick rollup for 1. Cameron thrusts the leg in the throat of Blue, Blue reverses and does the same. Cameron with a gamengiri and a clothesline, folowed by some hammer and anvil elbows. Cover, 1, no. Blue grabs Cameron in the corner, Cheeky Nandos connects, and a running boot to the face, which sends Cameron to the floor. Blue and Saraya get in each other’s face until Cameron dives on her and bounces her head into the floor. Chop to the chest of Blue, and rolls her back inside for a 2. Knee to the back of the neck across the ropes, Saraya gets involved too while Cameron distracts Aubrey Edwards. Cameron with a hair takedown, which gets a 2. A double clothesline takes both women down as we go to commercial.

When we return, Blue gets a snapmare on Cameron and a twisting neckbreaker, 1, 2, nope. Blue gets her on her shoulders but Cameron elbows out of it, avoids a shot in the corner and gets a sunset bomb for 2. Quick rollup by Blue gets a 2. Running knee from Cameron, 1, 2, no. Superkick from Blue, crucifix bomb, into a new submission like a head and arm vice choke and Cameron has to tap.

Winner: Skye Blue

Time: 8:09

Rating: **1/4 – Give her her due, Cameron is improving rapidly. This was unfortunately mildly uninteresting, and the crowd didn’t know how to react as Blue hasn’t been rebuilt as a face.

Skye Blue is backstage and says these bitches better put some respect on her name. Clearly she needs to beat one of the best on the roster…so she’s challenging Hikaru Shida to a one on one match next week.

Match Seven: Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly vs Undisputed Kingdom (w/ Roderick Strong)

Strong joins Nigel and Tony on commentary for the main event. O’Reilly and Bennett are the legal men to start, but Bennett drops to the outside as he doesn’t want to fight O’Reilly. OC dives from the ring to take him out though! Back inside, Bennett with a shoulder tackle, arm drags by Orange. Taven in from behind but gets back body dropped. Side headlock on Bennett, OC puts his hands in the pocket as O’Reilly enters the ring, catching a wheelkick from Taven. Stundog Millionaire connects on Taven and a discus forearm from O’Reilly takes him down. Ankle lock to Bennett but Taven is on the apron, Bennett pulls him into a kick from Taven. OC tosses Bennett to the floor and gets another tope suicide. Sleeper on the apron by O’Reilly, Bennett drops down to hang O’Reilly on the ropes. O’Reilly on Bennett’s back now but Taven runs in with a sick kick to knock him off, 1, 2, no.

Shining Wizard to OC by Taven! Kitchen sink from O’Reilly, rebound lariat takes both members of the UK out. Orange and Taven duke it out in the middle of the ring before OC heads to the top, only for Bennett to crotch him. Bennett tags in, chops away on Orange and a back elbow gets 2. Taven back in, launches OC into a right hand from Bennett, and gets a 2 count. Taven drives the boot into the throat, tags Bennett, but OC battles back against both men. Orange ducks a clothesline, Bennet grabs the leg, but OC kicks him away. Taven kicked away too and Orange makes the tag to O’Reilly.

Kicks to both UK guys, leg sweep, and a double dragon screw! O’Reilly continues the assault, arm wringer, back body drop and a cross armbreaker applied, until Taven stomps him to break it up…but O’Reilly grabs the leg and gets a kneebar! Bennett breaks that one up. Guillotine on Bennett! Taven with a springboard kick to break it up, and the Neck Check powerbomb/neckbreaker combo connects for the Undisputed Kingdom.

Taven up top, O’Reilly drops Bennett though and monkey flips him into Taven on the buckles. Orange tags in, satellite DDT. Elbow pad is off, but Bennett blocks an Orage Punch. Beach Break attempt but Taven holds the arms until O’Reilly kicks him away. O’Reilly with the diving knee of the apron onto Taven. Beach Break ! 1, 2, no. Strong leaves commentary and heads to the ring. O’Reilly tags in as Bennett is grounded, and Strong gets on the apron to remonstrate with O’Reilly. TOMOHIRO ISHII IS HERE! Ishii attacks Strong, but Trent Beretta is here to take out OC. O’Reilly gets double teamed by Bennett and Taven…frog splash to O’Reilly by Taven! Double team spike piledriver is delivered and that’s the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Undisputed Kingdom

Time: 13:37

Rating: ***1/2 – A good pacey main event which was much needed after a lackluster episode. This was all out action with very little downtime, and while we got a ton of shenanigans and chaos in the closing minutes, it was engaging and made sense storyline-wise. Ishii/Strong is likely to happen soon, and now Trent Beretta is back on the scene, presumably for one more blowoff with Orange Cassidy before they both move on.

Trent Beretta screams at Orange that they’re not done. Beretta in the ring, punts O’Reilly in the stomach. The Kingdom stand in front of O’Reilly…and Orange has a monkey wrench! He smacks Beretta in the back of the head with the monkey wrench! O’Reilly to his feet now and he stops Orange Cassidy from inflicting any more damage. Ishii reappears and double clotheslines the UK on the ramp, before getting back in the ring to shake hands with Cassidy and O’Reilly. All three men pose as we get some final hype for Dynamite 250, including a special look at MJF vs Will Ospreay, which will open Dynamite on Monday.

That’s it, folks, enjoy the week ahead! See you next time.