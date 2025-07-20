Sambus’ AEW Collision Review 07.19.25  

Hello friends and 411 family! Collision rolls along tonight as we continue the AEW residency in Chicago’s Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, which looked awesome this past week on Dynamite and brought a pretty hot crowd along with it. We’ve had a string of great shows as of late so here’s hoping we continue that trend. Tony Khan continues to open his wallet for random prize money matches, and tonight we’ll see $200K up for grabs in the tag team division as The Gunns take on Cru, Big Bill & Bryan Keith, and the Gates of Agony in 4-way tag action.

For the sickos though, all eyes are surely going to be on RUSH vs Shibata! That is Sambus-approved on paper, so I can’t wait to see what those guys do with each other. We’ll also get Alex Windsor’s Collision debut against Taya Valkyrie, as well as Ricochet vs AR Fox.

Also, Chuck Taylor mentioned on X that there’s a new theme tune for Collision tonight…but then again, it’s Chuck Taylor so I have no idea if he’s just ribbing! Let’s find out.

Location: Chicago, IL

Venue: Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Commentators: Colt Cabana, Nigel McGuinness, & Tony Schiavone

Here we go! We are live-to-tape from Chicago, (and no, it’s still Elton John so Chuck Taylor LIES!) and Tony Schiavone says we have a new voice in the commentary booth in Colt Cabana! Schiavone welcomes the new TNT champion Dustin Rhodes to the ring.

Rhodes says he wishes his dad were here right now. He learnt from his dad to keep stepping. Rhodes says he has hope because of his Dad. 37 years in this business, never stopping clawing his way through it. When he thought everything was over, thinking can he still do this? The one thing he’s never done is told himself he’s not good enough. He’s had a lot of failure in 37 years but getting back up is what keeps him going. For the first time in 37 years he can now say he is the face of TNT. He promises to give his all and be a fighting champion. He kept stepping for his mom and dad.

Don Callis enters the fray! And Kyle Fletcher comes out behind him in pink pants and a vest. Callis says Fletcher has something important to say.

Fletcher takes the mic and says Rhodes’ story is touching, but it’s a load of crap. This celebration was supposed to be Kyle’s. That big moment on Saturday was hand crafted for him. All he’s done is sign his own death certificate because Fletcher won’t rest until he takes everything from Dustin.

Rhodes says Kyle is impressive, he’s a machine. Dustin has lost chance after chance at this title. All Fletcher does week in week out is complain. Excuses, that’s all Kyle is. Dustin worked 3 times in 24 hours when Kyle worked once. He pulled it off, and Fletcher didn’t.

Callis says Rhodes is a great man, a legend. They’ve known each other since 1997. Rhodes is a great wrestler and an even better man, because of all the stuff he’s overcome. Of all the demons he slayed, the one high he’s still chasing is that title. What happens when Kyle takes that title away from him? Callis says he’ll hold a place in the Don Callis Family for him. Callis talks some trash and Rhodes grabs him by the neck, and Fletcher attacks! They tussle and Rhodes gets the upper hand, sending Fletcher to the floor.

*The Conglomeration of Tomohiro Ishii, Mark Briscoe and Willow Nightingale reflect on their recent success, and Briscoe warns MJF that the next time he sees him, he’s gonna break him.

Ricochet vs AR Fox

Ricochet heads to the floor and Fox follows him. Ricochet dives back in the ring and gets an arm drag on Fox. Fox picks the legs to level Ricochet, sent to the floor and Fox follows up with the tope over the top rope. Gates of Agony appear on the ramp and start walking towards the ring. Ricochet is set to the apron, slingshot double stomp by AR Fox! Spinning Fisherman’s buster by Fox gets a 2 count. Fox paintbrushes the bald head of Ricochet in the corner, lariat follows but Toa Liona grabs him with the referee distracted and slams him to the floor on the outside.

Ricochet tosses Fox into the barricade during commercial. Back in the ring, Fox clotheslines Ricochet from behind, heads up top but is caught. Hammer and anvil elbows on the apron with Ricochet caught up in the ropes. Slingshot senton, Ricochet to the outside and Fox meets him with a tope con hilo. Another corner lariat, pendulum dropkick and Fox is back up top again, swanton dive! 1, 2, no. Roll up by Ricochet with the tights, 1, 2, no. They trade nearfalls until Ricochet blocks a backslide and reverses into a biiiig powerslam for 2! Spirit Gun MISSES, enziguri from Fox. Another! Slingshot heat roll, 1, 2, NO!

Ricochet and Fox go up top, where Ricochet charges but gets kicked in the face. 450 misses, Fox eats the canvas! Spirit Gun connects, 1, 2, 3!

Winner: Ricochet

Time: 11:15

Rating: **3/4 – By the numbers in the first half but it picked up a little with some of Fox’s signature flippy offense. Not enough substance to be of note though.

*Post-match The Gates of Agony throw Fox to the floor and help Ricochet to his feet.

*Colt Cabana gets attacked from behind by Marina Shafir out of nowhere!! Jon Moxley is here along with Claudio and Yuta, and they open up Colt Cabana, busting him wide open. Yuta wraps a chain around the neck of Cabana and chokes him out. And now Moxley hangs Cabana over the ropes just like how Mox lost the title last week! Cabana furiously taps and nearly passes out until Moxley relents and leaves him lying in a pool of blood on the floor.

*Lexy Nair is with Kris Statlander backstage reflecting on her recent lack of success. Kris says she is strong and athletic and tough…and she’s interrupted by the Death Riders storming past. Wheeler Yuta takes a moment to address her, and says that champions bounce back. Stat nods her head and determines to bounce back.

Megan Bayne vs Tay Melo

Bayne picks Melo up and drives her into the corner with repeated shoulder thrusts. Melo turns the tables with a flurry of forearms. Waistlock is denied as Bayne knocks her down. Schiavone notes that everyone is barred from ringside for this one, hence no Penelope Ford. Bayne misses a clothesline and Melo grabs the arm, locking in a Fujiawara armbar. Triangle choke now but Bayne works to her feet and lifts Melo with one arm, slamming her back down to break the hold. Melo locks in another armbar over the ropes and drops her to the outside. Dive off the apron, caught! Bayne delivers a fallaway slam on the outside as we head to commercial.

Melo is thrown into the barricade and suplexed into the ring apron, as both women head back inside the ring. Chops and slaps in the corner from both women. We come back from break and Melo is back in control with some forearm shots. A trio of pump kicks delivered by Melo and now a face wash as Melo celebrates but Bayne is back up! GERMAN from Tay, she goes for a running knee but Bayne catches it. Exploder suplex. We hear from commentary that we’ll see Hangman Adam Page vs Wheeler Yuta next week on Dynamite. Melo locks in a guillotine but Bayne muscles her up, falcon arrow! SHE DID THE DEAL. 1, 2, no. Running knee from Melo, followed by a Destroyer! Cover, 1, 2, no. She goes for Tay-K-O but Bayne hits a fallaway slam instead. Decapitator from Bayne connects, running powerbomb! 1, 2, 3!

Winner: Megan Bayne

Time: 9:57

Rating: *** – I like Bayne getting the win with the running powerbomb, deepening the arsenal so she’s not always reliant on Fates’ Descent. Tay hasn’t been rebuilt enough to seem like a serious threat, so going 10 minutes with Bayne is questionable, but I’ll take this over a complete squash of a jobber.

*Scorpio Sky is backstage and says he’s looking for a fight. Don Callis shows up to talk about his faction, but Christpher Daniels says they’re not looking for representation. They do want a fight though, so why doesn’t Callis talk to his boys about that. Daniels gives Sky Flight a pep talk and says they’ll be ready.

Taya Valkyrie (w/ MxM Collection and Johnny TV) vs Alex Windsor

Windsor in a pre-match promo says she makes her Collision debut and soon after that, the name on everyone’s lips will be Alex WINDSAAAAAAA. Lockup to start, with Taya getting the best of Alex. Double knees in the corner from Valkyrie, cover, 2 count. Arm drags from Windsor into a dropkick, cover for just 1. Alex delivers a neckbreaker with Taya on the middle rope, and gets a 2 count from it. Sharpshooter applied, but Taya grabs the hair to escape. STF applied, Windsor makes it to the ropes though. Blue Thunder Bomb, Alex covers, 1, 2, no. Roaring lariat! 1, 2, Taya kicks out. Headbutt knocks Taya back down, and now Windsor locks in the Sharpshooter again and Windsor taps out.

Winner: Alex Windsor

Time: 3:12

Rating: N/R – Perfectly fine debut, although I wouldn’t say Windsor particularly shone.

*Post-match, up in the box we see Athena, who says Alex didn’t take anyone to the limit so take your ass to the back. Athena greets her minions. She thinks she understands what she has to do to appeal to the crowd. Like Storm, she just needs to flail and wail and throw out a sexual innuendo. Or maybe its the Londonese accent? Or the mediocre pose?

Toni Storm comes out demanding Athena comes down as she’s the only balcony bitch here! She wants Athena to sign the contract and fight her right now!

Athena says these people would love that….but no. Maybe if Toni gets down on her knees and begs like the dirty whore she is, maybe. Storm says fine, don’t worry about the contract. Instead why doesn’t she come down to the ring where she can shine her shoe on Athena’s sphincter.

This Wednesday on Dynamite, Storm has to go through Billie Starkz, Athena’s minion. Storm says if Billie beats her, she can have a title shot as well. Storm then drops out mid-sentence to charge up to the balcony. Athena says ‘catch me if you can bitch’ and runs off. Storm gets to the balcony but Athena is long gone, so Storm poses for the fans instead.

*Lexy Nair is with Anthony Bowens, who hasn’t had a chance to speak to Billy Gunn. But here comes Gunn, perfect timing. Gunn says Bowens is obsessed with Max. Bowens is livid that Gunn wasn’t there at All In, it’s like he’s an absent father. Well Billy wants to fix it, and he’s got a match signed for Bowens next week.

[4-Way $200K Tag] Gates of Agony vs The Gunns vs Cru vs Big Bill & Bryan Keith

Austin and Lio Rush start us off here, with Austin knocking Lio down with jabs. Colten in, double clothesline to Cru. Bishop Kaun with a crossbody, Liona clotheslines Colten for a 1 count. Dropkick by Colten, tag to Austin who faces off with Bryan Keith now. Drive by kick from Keith, neckbreaker from the Gunns, and now Big Bill joins the action. Blind tag made but it all breaks down as the ref loses who is legal, and all men enter the ring. Everyone fights on the floor now, with Rush hitting a double axe handle on Liona.

We get Cru with a 2 on 1 advantage on Colten, and Andretti stomps him down in the corner. Lio with a snapmare, cover, but broken up. Gator roll from Rush, Andretti in, snap suplex but just a 1 count. Colten works out of a chinlock with a jawbreaker, Rush knocks off Austin from the apron, as well as Keith and an attempt on Big Bill but he can’t knock him off. Big Bill tags in, clotheslines to everyone! Big boot to Liona off the apron, and a huge sidewalk slam to Lio Rush. Colten gets hit with a pop-up forearm and then clutches his leg, may be hurt. Big Bill with another big boot on the outside, this time to Ausitin. Liona comes out of nowhere with a pounce, sending Bill flying across the announce table.

Back inside the ring, Fameasser from Austin on Lio. Ricochet interferes and pulls Austin out of the ring! Kaun attacks Andretti and the double team slam from the Gates of Agony connects! 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Gates of Agony

Time: 9:48

Rating: **1/2 – Big Bill’s house of fire moment was neat but this wasn’t very memorable outside of that. Finish felt like a bit of an afterthought (although to give them credit, it may well have been on the fly due to Colten’s injury).

*Platinum Max Caster is in the ring and he knows life in the mid-west can get boring, but Caster is here to bring some excitement, and the fans get to chant his name. “Let’s go Max you’re the best wrestler alive.” Max tells them all to stop, it was bad! Max wants to get down to business. He asks for 5 minutes on the clock, and now wants to see who can survive 5 with the best wrestler alive. Killswitch Engage hits and it’s Kyle O’Reilly answering the challenge.

Platinum Max Caster vs Kyle O’Reilly (w/ Roderick Strong)

O’Reilly with slaps and kicks against the ropes. Caster holds onto the ropes and spills to the floor. He takes the mic and says the clock is ticking, Kyle can’t survive. Caster runs around the ring, meanwhile shouting for Kyle to stop! Caster keeps running and then trips over Strong! O’Reilly whips Max between the steps and the barricade. Back in the ring, Caster has the trademark and tries to use it but Kyle catches it. Sunset flip from Caster, but O’Reilly holds his position and transitions into a jujigatame. Instant tap out.

Winner: Kyle O’Reilly

Time: 2:18

Rating: N/R – Caster is entertaining as hell at this point, so this was bound to be fun for the 2 minutes it lasted.

*We are back and Juice Robinson speaks backstage! He says that four-way tag wasn’t just any tag. Ricochet cost the Bang Bang Gang $200K and that doesn’t sit right with him. Big Bill shows up and says why doesn’t Juice stick his nose in other business. And they come to blows! They drive each other into lockers until the refs get involved to break it up. Both men scream at each other as we head back to ringside.

RUSH (w/ LFI) vs Katsuyori Shibata

Shibata and RUSH go face to face and then back up to create some space. They charge back and exchange right hands. Chops ringing out! Both men’s chests already looking raw as they chop the heck out of each other. Discus forearm by RUSH and they both head to the floor, RUSH sending Shibata into the barricade. Tranquilo pose from RUSH as Shibata suffers on the outside. Running big boot from Shibata as RUSH tries to get back in the ring. It’s Shibata’s turn to send RUSH into all the barricades and now he sits cross-legged in the middle of the ring.

Kicks by Shibata and RUSH spits at him! Shibata locks in a figure four until RUSH grabs the ropes and we hit commercial. Coming back from break, both men are delivering repeated chops in the corner! Running boot and forearms from Shibata. Basement dropkick! Vertical suplex, 1, 2, no. Now it’s RUSH to deliver the suplex, goes for the three amigos but Shibata hits another of his own, pops the hips, but no! They both keep trading suplexes until both go down. Cover by Shibata, 1 count! GERMAN by Shibata! German by RUSH! And again both men hit Germans and get straight back up. Sleeper hold by Shibata! Ooooh Dralistico is in, Shibata takes him out as well as Mortos. STO by Shibata, snapmare but RUSH is back up, stomps him in the corner. BULL’S HORNS! HEGOTTHAHERNSSSSSS!

Winner: RUSH

Time: 10:34

Rating: ***1/4 – Stiff slugfest in the early goings leading to a more technical portion in the middle. It got a bit cute with the Germans no-selling but this is a big win for RUSH who has had some stop-start booking as of late.

*Dralistico and Mortos continue the assault post-match, and now they grab Shibata’s Trios title belt, clearly wanting a title shot. So here comes Powerhouse Hobbs with a steel chair to see them off. LFI vs The Opps sounds pretty damn good!

[8-man Tag] Bandido, JetSpeed & Mascara Dorada vs Hechicero, Josh Alexander, Rocky Romero & Lance Archer

Bandido and Hechicero go at it as the bell rings, and Hechicero once again targets the mask. Bandido avoids some signature offense and here comes Dorada with a nice tijeras. Schiavone tells us that next week on Collision, it’s Athena vs Alex Windsor for the ROH Women’s title. Lance Archer in, destroying the smaller guys. JetSpeed clear the ring, and Dorada helps out with a triple dropkick to knock Archer down. Everyone to the outside, and the face team hit stereo planchas. Bandido drops Hechicero over the railings. In the ring it’s Bailey and Alexander, with Josh hitting a backbreaker and a reverse suplex, cover, 1, 2, no. Romero tags in, hits the ropes and follows up with a dropkick before hitting the Ronaldo knee slide..

Archer in, bites the feet of Bailey! Running elbow in the corner, tag to Hechicero who comes in with a pump kick. Elbows to the ribcage, and then a single leg crab applied into a kneebar. Alexander tags in, Finlay roll! 1, 2, Knight interrupts the count. Speedball hits a dropkick from the second rope to create an opportunity and he tags in Bandido. Military press slam by the ROH champion. Hechicero tags in and he pulls off the kinesio tape on Bandido’s upper back. Rising knees from both guys! Hechicero looks for a buckle bomb but Bandido counters with a Code Red! Tag to Dorada, and here comes Archer. Tijeras takedown, goes for another but Archer is thinking Blackout, can’t get it. Everyone gets in the ring now, Dorada gets hit with a double flatliner. UFO spin into a facebuster goes Knight. Moonsault knees from Bailey on Josh. Archer stacks up his opponents and looks for a big splash but they avoid it. JetSpeed get slammed on top of each other. Knight dropkicks Archer to the floor though! Bandido and Bailey are poised and they FLING Knight from the apron in a huge moonsault. Hechicero with a great monkey flip into a kick from Romero. Superkicks all round, as JetSpeed and Bandido dive. 21 Plex on Rocky! Dorada up top, shooting star! 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Bandido, JetSpeed & Mascara Dorada

Time: 12:37

Rating: ***1/4 – I’m a little burnt out on these All-Star 8-person tags so it didn’t feel like we got anything new from this, but it continues to build Bandido vs Hechicero, and it’s refreshing to have a future ROH title match showcased on AEW TV to this extent. The action is fast and frenzied, and once again everyone got spotlighted in some way, especially Kevin Knight with that beautiful slingshot-assisted moonsault from the apron.

That’s all for tonight folks! Bandido and Hechicero exchange words as the winners celebrate, and we head off the air. See you next time!