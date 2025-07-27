Sambus’ AEW Collision Review 07.26.25  

Gooooood evening and welcome to another edition of 411’s live AEW Collision coverage! I just went to see Bring Her Back which completely freaked me out, so I need a good dose of wrestling if I want even a CHANCE of sleeping tonight. Shark Week continues for tonight’s episode, as does the AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament, pitting Big Bill & Bryan Keith against the remaining duo from the Bang Bang Gang, Juice Robinson & Austin Gunn. I’m just thrilled Juice & Gunn will still be in the spotlight despite the BBG’s other injuries, so this is certainly a Good Thing in my book.

We’ll also see the in-ring trios debut for the Triangle of Madness, the new name adopted by Thekla, Julia Hart & Skye Blue. Plus, championship gold is on the line, as Dustin Rhodes makes his first TNT title defense against Lee Moriarty, and Athena defends the ‘forever’ ROH Women’s championship against Alex Windsor (sorry, WINDSAHHHHH!).

OK, showtime beckons. Enjoy it, folks!

Location: Chicago, IL

Venue: Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

We are LIIIIIVE from Chicago as Arkady Aura brings out our TNT champion for tonight’s opening contest.

[AEW TNT Championship] Dustin Rhodes (c) vs Lee Moriarty (w/ Shane Taylor)

This is a battle of TNT Champion vs ROH Pure Champion here. Crowd is solidly behind Dustin as we begin, and Rhodes extends the hand but Moriarty decides not to follow the Code of Honor. Hammerlock from Dustin, Lee easily escapes it though, highlighting his technical prowess. Rollup from Moriarty gets 1, and he locks in the Border City Stretch but Rhodes is by the ropes to break the hold. They get into a shoving contest, shoulder block from Rhodes and an arm drag, and both men get sent to the floor as Rhodes clotheslines him over the top rope hard. Moriarty attempts a kick on the apron but Rhodes instead whips him down onto the edge of the apron. Another armdrag back in the ring, knee drops into the arm too, working the limb. Lee attempts some uppercuts but that hurts the arm. Dragon screw connects.

Kneebreaker from Moriarty gets a 1 count. Leg DDT by Moriarty, then rolls into another dragon screw. Moriarty rakes the back in the corner, leg trip and twists the ankle. To the outside, Moriarty grabs the leg and slams the ankle back into the barricade for added damage! Shane Taylor helps Lee shake off the arm pain, allowing Moriarty to deliver a clothesline back in the ring for a 2 count. Leg DDT administered again. Dustin fires up but a leg trip buts a stop…no, Rhodes boots him away, only for Lee to come back and kick the back of the hamstring. Flatliner into the middle buckle by Moriarty! But Dustin comes back with a powerslam. They trade blows, Rhodes hits an atomic drop but that hurts Rhodes just as much. Moriarty ties him up with a modified bow and arrow….knee shiver instead by Moriarty. Rhodes is up, they trade more blows, and Dustin hits a Destroyer out of nowhere! Cross Rhodes! 1, 2, FOOT ON THE ROPES! Nice nearfall there. Elevated reverse DDT by Rhodes (Curtain Call?) but that hurts himself again, delaying the cover. Lee kicks out at 2.

Suplex attempt denied, enziguri by Moriarty! 1, 2, no. Ankle lock applied by Moriarty, grapevined! Dustin is fighting it, clawing to the ropes…he makes it and Lee has to break the hold. Moriarty mocks the Goldust pose, misses a kick in the corner. Rhodes sets him up for Shattered Dreams…but the ref gets in the way, boo! Moriarty out of the corner with the leg lariat, ONE COUNT! Dustin is up, shaking off all strikes. Moriarty with a twisting neck/arm-breaker, 1, 2, NO! Moriarty looks for the figure 4, Dustin rolls him up! 1, 2, 3!

Winner and STILL AEW TNT Champion: Dustin Rhodes

Time: 16:33

Rating: *** – OK that built into something pretty good! Slow and methodical pacing for the most part, but that allowed the technical aspects to breathe and the bigger spots to shine later on. Good work from both men, just dragged a little TOO much early on.

*Post-match, the new screamo Kyle Fletcher music hits, and out comes the ProtoStar along with Don Callis. Fletcher says he doesn’t need to take any cheap shots as he already outclasses Rhodes in every single way. The only thing he needs is what he is rightfully owed, which is a 1 on 1 shot at the TNT championship. He has a point! He refuses to watch Dustin gives shots to anyone else, so he wants his shot next week.

Rhodes says after Fletcher talked all that crap about his family last week, should he give him a shot? Dustin says OK he will, but not in just any old match. Next week on Collision it will be Dustin Rhodes vs Kyle Fletcher…in a Chicago Street Fight! Rhodes says he is Kyle’s Huckleberry, bitch!

*Juice Robinson talks about last week and how Big Bill got in his face. Tonight, Bill’s business is their business. He’s gonna be sticking his foot up his ass! Juice and Austin will advance one step closer to the AEW tag team championships. Austin Gunn says this tournament is even more personal to him because Colten got injured, but when one man goes down, another steps up. If you’re not down with the Bang Bang Gang, they’ve got 2 words for ya…GUNNS UP!

*We go to Tony Schiavone at ringside to talk about the passing of Hulk Hogan. Classy stuff here, with AEW sending condolences to the family, first and foremost.

*Lexy Nair attempts to get word with Timeless Toni Storm, and she appears! She says this past week was the first time she ever had a women in her box that she did not like. Nobody goes as deep as she does. Storm has a non-sexual friendship with Alex Windsor who will be facing Athena later. Storm wants Athena to sign on the dotted line for a title shot at some point, but she doesn’t think Athena has the ovaries!

[World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Quarter Final] Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson & Austin Gunn) vs Big Bill & Bryan Keith

If you didn’t like Clean Shaven Juice, I can report that he at least has some stubble this evening. Juice and Keith begin this one, with Juice winning a shoulder tackle and a 1 count. Austin tags in, double arm drag by the BBG. Neckbreaker by Austin, and now Big Bill tags in, overpowering Austin early on. Austin shoves Bill, tries to pick the leg, Bill misses an elbow drop but connects with a big boot to both BBG members. Bill mocks Colten’s injury and focuses on the leg of Austin. Single leg crab applied, nice visual as Bill is almost holding Austin up in the air for it. Keith tags in, still targeting the leg.

Austin reverses a chinlock into a quick nearfall, Keith gets back in control with a knee drop to the bad leg. Austin is crawling to make the tag….but Keith cuts him off. Clothesline from Austin in desperation though! Big Bill tags in, takes out Juice on the apron once more and mocks Austin. Slap to the face, uppercut…running splash misses though. Keith tags back in, Austin tosses him to the floor on top of Bill! And finally Austin makes the tag! Juice with jabs to Keith, and a left hand. Big Bill shrugs off a shot but Juice pulls the ropes up into his groin. Keith gets atomic dropped, Russian leg sweep to follow and a stalling senton connects! CANONBALL! 1, 2, NO. Big boot from Bill while Juice is in the ropes, and that allows Keith to hit a suplex for 2, broken up by Austin. Bill in, sends Juice straight into a kick from Keith. Austin is tossed to the outside, Keith goes up top but Austin crotches him, and Juice sends Bill into Keith. Juice up top, hurracanrana rolled through by Keith, but Austin is there to flip the pinfall again, 1, 2, 3.

Winners and ADVANCING to the Semi-Finals: Bang Bang Gang

Time: 12:21

Rating: **3/4 – Kinda like the first match where we had some extended heat sections without the big spots, making it drag in a couple of areas. Still, the prospect of FTR vs this iteration of the BBG is pretty cool!

*This Wednesday on Dynamite, it’s the Young Bucks vs the Outrunners as the tournament continues.

*Backstage, Lexy Nair tries to get a word with Shane Taylor, but Don Callis arrives and says the Young Bucks will defeat the Outrunners on Wednesday, but maybe the Outrunners won’t even make it to Dynamite if Taylor helps out the Don Callis family in the 400K 8-man tag later tonight.

*The Best Wrestler Alive is here, and Max Caster knows things can get pretty scary here in the murder capital of the United States, so all they want to do is chant his name.

Answering the challenge…it’s Anthony Bowens.

[Platinum Max Open Challenge] Max Caster vs Anthony Bowens (w/ Billy Gunn)

Bowens fires away on Caster as the bell rings with a flurry of strikes. Fans are chanting for Caster and Bowens does not like it! Bowens continues to beat down Caster and now he grabs the Open Challenge contract and breaks it over his knee. Thrust kick to the gut, Fameasser connects. Another superkick and Bowens calls for the Mollywhop, connects! 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Anthony Bowens

Time: 2:07

Rating: N/R – Another complete squash of Caster, but it looks like we’re getting a double turn so that’s something.

*Bowens continues the assault after the match, but Billy Gunn gets involved and manhandles Bowens, pulling him off Caster. Gunn checks on Caster as Bowens creeps up behind him…but then thinks better of it and leaves the ring.

*Lexy Nair is with the Matriarchy and asks if they should still call Nick Wayne, Kip Sabian and Mother Wayne the Patriarchy, but Mother Wayne cuts her off. AR Fox shows up and gives Wayne some grief. Sabian says if Fox wants to lose again, they may as well let him.

[400K 8-Man Tag] Tomohiro Ishii, Hologram & The Outrunners vs Hechicero, Lance Archer & The Infantry

Another money prize, for those keeping score! We see that Liger fan in the crowd and Tony Schiavone just quips ‘Man, Liger’s gained a lot of weight’ HAAA! Never change, Tony. Ishii and Bravo start as the legal men, Bravo chopping Ishii in the corner which is never a good idea. Sure enough, Ishii is having none of it and retaliates with hard chops of his own. Shoulder block connects too and in comes Hologram. Suplex by Ishii, Hologram follows up with a moonsault for 2. Hechicero in, grounds Hologram, rolls him up for 2. Nice tilt-a-whirl armdrag from Hologram, Hechicero gets him on his shoulders but Hologram nails a speedy tijeras and in comes Turbo Floyd. Magnum in too for some double teaming. Double arm drag on Hechicero! Here comes Lance Archer but Magnum takes it to him. The faces clean house but Archer takes them all on, double crossbody to the Outrunners! Archer catches Hologram on a dive and tosses him into the Outrunners.

Shawn Dean distracts the ref, allowing Bravo to target Magnum. The Infantry both take it to Magnum until the ref gets involved. Elevated elbow shots and forearms connect for 2. Bravo grounds Magnum with a chinlock. Truth works out of it and hits a clothesline, but again Archer takes out those on the apron. But Hologram makes the tag, only to walk into a chokeslam from Archer. Ishii in, SUPLEX on Archer! Hechicero DDTs Ishii, Hologram is there for an enziguri and he goes up top…double stomp! Dean and Bravo take out Hologram with a double team elbow, but Hologram makes the tag to Turbo Floyd! Turbo with scoop slams all round. Bulldog/lariat combo, 1, 2, NO. Ishii and Hechicero trade chops, knee to the face by Hechicero. But here’s Hologram with a tijeras! SUICIDE DIVE takes Hechicero out on the outside! The Outrunners are back in the ring…YOUSUNNAVABITCH elbow connects! Archer goozles both men but get sent to the floor though.

Here come Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly to chase Shane Taylor off.! Outrunners and Infantry are in the ring, Bravo gets low bridged to the outside. Total Recall connects! Slow ref count, 1….2….3!

Winners: Tomohiro Ishii, Hologram, & The Outrunners

Time: 11:41

Rating: ***1/4 – All-out action from the get-go, and it’s still fun but again is really blurring into all the other 8-man tags we’ve had as of late.

*Video package time, highlighting Hangman’s journey to the World Title. Hangman vs Mox, one more time, one on one this Wednesday with everyone banned from ringside.

Triangle of Madness (Julia Hart, Thekla & Skye Blue) vs Mazzerati, Lady Luck & Rachel Ellering

Julia Hart starts off, forearms to Lady Luck. Top rope walk, sliding lariat, and a tag to Blue. Quick tag to Thekla, Running boot in the ropes, covers for 2 and pulls Luck up. Blue back in, handspring forearm. Hart with an STO and a standing moonsault but Luck gets the knees up. Rachel Ellering in, clotheslines and a senton to Hart. Fisherman’s suplex connects, 1, 2, Skye Blue interrupts the count. Thekla spears Luck on the outside! Thrust kick by Hart, Blue with an assisted STO, and now Thekla hits a short stomp for the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Triangle of Madness

Time: 3:11

Rating: N/R – They’re still working on their synergy but they could be quite a formidable team here.

*Queen Aminata’s music hits and down to the ring she comes with a steel chair in tow! The Triangle back out of the ring but here comes Megan Bayne from behind to target Aminata. Running Powerbomb connects! The Triangle of Madness re-enter the ring as Megan Bayne leaves, happy with her work.

*Lexy Nair chats to Stokely Hathaway backstage. Stoke says supposed good guy Adam Copeland had to hire a bunch of goons to do his dirty work. Why does Cope keep targeting him every week? Imagine if FTR were at 100%? Stokely knows Austin Gunn and Juice will be gunning for them. Stoke says Juice is a side piece. FTR says Top Guys, Out, and Lexy checks with him saying ‘Aren’t you injured?’

*Lexy Nair checks with Hologram and Ishii about their win, and Paragon show up. Roddy is celebrating a birthday, so O’Reilly says Hologram and Ishii can pay for the drinks tonight. Conglomeration, reunited!

Nick Wayne & Kip Sabian (w/ Mother Wayne) vs AR Fox & Angelico

ANGELICO SIGHTING~! Running boot from Wayne as the bell rings, and here comes Sabian to continue the assault. Wayne back in, Fox counters with a spinning suplex, tag to Angelico. Jabs to Wayne, traps the arms, and Angelico rubs the head of Wayne while he has him tied up. Sabian causes a distraction, and Wayne hits a diving forearm. Kip in, double axe handles to Angelico gets a 1 count. Double stomp by Kip, 1, 2, no.

Angelico and Sabian seemingly knock each other out, but Fox tags in, as does Wayne, amd Fox is a house of fire. Cutter from Fox, and another to Wayne. Tope con hilo! To the top he goes, swanton to Wayne! 1, 2, NO. Angelico in, leg sweep to Wayne, blind tag to Sabian who comes in with a shotgun dropkick. CANONBALL by Sabian. Wayne with a triangle moonsault to the outside! Diving clothesline by Kip, Wayne demands the tag. KILLSWITCH connects! 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Nick Wayne & Kip Sabian

Time: 8:10

Rating: ** – It’s a struggle to care about Kip Sabian, which is a detriment to Wayne when he should be riding high after the BOTSJ tournament a few months ago. That makes these tags a little stagnant. Fox did his best to get the crowd back into it and got a nice chant out of it but this was a drag.

*Renee Paquette is with Kris Statlander, and Kris wants to get something off her chest. She says congrats to Renee, she wins $100K dollars. Kris thinks Willow should be thanking her for being the best damn friend she ever had. But now she wants to thank Willow that she doesn’t need to be reminded who she is. You can’t stop Stat! So Statlander is leaning back into being a heel again?

[ROH Women’s World Championship] Athena (c) (w/ Billie Starkz) vs Alex Windsor

Code of Honor adhered to. Feeling out process, leading to Athena nailing Windsor with a swift right hand. Windsor with an arm drag, rolls back into a dropkick to the face. Athena grabs the hair and whips Alex down to the mat. Clothesline from behind by Windsor, another dropkick, only a 1 count. Scoop slam by the challenger, Athena avoids another and gets a headscissor to send Windsor into the buckles. They fight onto the ring apron and trade chops. STO by Athena on the apron! Athena sends Windsor into the barricades a few times and shouts to the fans that this is her show now.

Athena continues with strikes, clubbing blows to the back, and talks trash as she does it. Headbutt by Windsor creates some separation and both women are down. Windsor with clotheslines in the corner and a leaping lariat, Side Russian legsweep, 1, 2, no. Windsor tries for a powerbomb but Athena bites the leg. Thrust kick from the champion, and now Athena hits…I don’t even know WHAT that was but she transitions into a Koji clutch!! Windsor rolls into a cover, 1, 2, no. Backdrop driver by Athena, 1, 2, kickout. Both women up top, rising headbutt from the challenger, pulls her off into a sort of Blue Thunder bomb, 1, 2, NO.

They spill to the floor, slight miscommunication, but eventually Windsor hits a wheelbarrow into the apron and then on the floor. Billie Starkz grabs the leg of Windsor, so Alex drives her into the steel steps. Suicide dive by Athena! Shotgun dropkick into the barricade goes Windsor! Athena brings Windsor up on top of the barricade…right hand knocks Athena off, but she recovers and hits a powerbomb to the floor! Athena up top, O FACE! 1, 2, 3.

Winner and STILL ROH Women’s World Champion: Athena

Time: 12:19

Rating: ***1/4 – Decent stuff aside from a couple of miscommunications, and this was a pretty hard hitting affair, giving Windsor a good showing (which was what she needed after a perfunctory Collision debut). Athena proves she deserves to be a staple on AEW TV too.

*Athena celebrates, and Billie Starkz gets involved to stomp down Windsor a little more. They bring Windsor to the outside…but here comes Timeless Toni Storm! Louise Thesz Press to Athena! Hip attack in the corner! Storm tries to lock in the Chicken Wing but Starkz hits Storm in the back with the contract. Starkz holds Storm back but Windsor gets involved to help out, and now all 4 women go at it, Storm and Athena, Starkz and Windsor. Toni Storm stands tall along with Alex Windsor as tonight’s show goes off the air. Good night everybody!