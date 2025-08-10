Sambus’ AEW Collision Review 08.09.25  

HEY YO! Salutations to the 411 and AEW faithful; it’s Theo Sambus on hand once again to lead you through the proceedings on this fine Saturday evening.

We have some NEAT stuff lined up for us tonight. I’m positively chomping at the bit for what will undoubtedly be a hard-hitting affair in Kyle Fletcher vs Tomohiro Ishii, with the TNT championship on the line. We also have a couple of Trios matches planned; first La Faccion Ingobernable’s RUSH, Beast Mortos & Dralistico take on Hangman Adam Page & JetSpeed, and then over in the women’s division we have Queen Aminata, Willow & Tay Melo taking on the Triangle of Madness. Those are some sweet pairings if you ask me.

The confirmed Forbidden Door card is still a little sparse at this stage, so I’d assume we’ll get some further build now that we’re just over 2 weeks away. With that in mind, this could be a memorable edition of Collision. Let’s find out!

Location: Roanake, VA

Venue: Berglund Center

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness, Tony Schiavone, & Paul Walter Hauser

We are LIVE from Virginia and TrillerTV has put up the 30mins leading into Collision and I hope to God someone puts it on youtube for everyone because we can hear Nigel and Schiavone massively taking the piss out of each other – it’s the greatest thing ever. Paul Walter Hauser is here to join Nigel and Tony on commentary this evening. And we’re kicking things off with TNT gold on the line!

[AEW TNT Championship] Kyle Fletcher (c) vs Tomohiro Ishii

Ishii’s NJPW Strong Openweight title is not on the line here. No Don Callis tonight either! Fletcher and Ishii go nose to nose ad start trading forearms. Big slugfest here, neither man getting the advantage. After a minute, it’s Kyle that gets a flurry, until Ishii knocks him down with a lariat. Fletcher looks for the brainbuster but can’t get it, Ishii misses an enziguri, and both men take stock of each other for momentary respite. Back in the ring, both guys trade chops. Ishii comes charging out of the corner with a shoulder block. Big boot in return by Fletcher. Now Fletcher delivers the scoop slams, with Ishii trying to mount a comeback in between but failing. Chinlock applied by the TNT champion. Ishii with a Saito suplex! Ishii runs right into a Michinoku Driver from Fletcher as we head to commercial.

During the break, Kyle whips off another body slam. And a back drop suplex to follow. Kyle with elbows to the crown of Ishii’s head. Jawbreaker by Ishii to break out of a chinlock. Ishii reverses a suplex into one of his own and delivers chops in the corner. Running pounce from Ishii sends both men down to the mat. Ishii shoves Fletcher to the top rope…Kyle fights back but Ishii hits a rising headbutt! Top rope superplex! 1, 2, NO.

Ishii gets sent to the apron and knocked off with a leg lariat. Fletcher brings Ishii back to the apron and looks for a brainbuster, enziguri connects instead and a superkick to keep Ishii groggy. BRAINBUSTER ON THE APRON connects! Fletcher goes up top, diving elbow drop. 1, 2, NO! Ishii kicks out. Fletcher hits a running leg lariat and a half anf half suplex but Ishii is up! German suplex! Both men trade lariats, superkicks and enziguris, and both men go down again. LEAPING elbow strike from Ishii, Fletcher takes his head off with a lariat. Running boot in the corner, and Fletcher sets him up…Ishii avoids the turnbuckle brainbuster and hits a powerbomb! LARIAT! 1, 2, NOOOO. Running knee from Fletcher, headbutts from Ishii, Ishii lands in a pinfall cover but Fletcher kicks out at 2, that was sweet. Sliding lariat misses, rising knee connects. Powerbomb by Fletcher, 1, 2, NOOOO. Running kick in the corner, and again. ISHII BACK OUT WITH A LARIAT AGAIN. Fletcher connects with the sheer drop brainbuster, finally, for the 1, 2, 3.

Winner and STILL AEW TNT Champion: Kyle Fletcher

Time: 16:49

Rating: ***3/4 – Expected fire from both men, this was pretty much exactly what you’d want from these guys. Hard hitting back and forth contest, fighting spirit galore. Great stuff!

*Post-match, Kyle says this is the first defense in what will go down as the greatest title reign in history. First Adam Cole, then Dustin Rhodes, now Tomohir Ishii…but what’s next for the ProtoStar? And that’s where he starts thinking about Forbidden Door. Being in here with Ishii, he gets thinking about his New Japan days. So Kyle wants NJPW to send their pound for pound best to face him for the TNT championship. Whoever it is doesn’t matter, as the result will be the same, and Fletcher will be holding the title aloft and fans will be forced to say his full name,

*Don Callis is backstage, and says he’s so happy that Kyle beat Ishii, embarking on his quest to fulfil the destiny of Fletcher. Callis had a big role to play in the success of NJPW. Callis wants to send a message to NJPW management. He wants them to send their best to face Kyle. Once he’s done embarrassing them, Callis will use his New Japan tie to choke them out. Whoever they send will be on the ash heap. Well that was basically the same promo as Kyle, but here we are.

*Announced for next week, a ‘technical spectacle’ with the winner facing Zack Sabre Jr at Forbidden Door! Hechicero vs Nigel McGuinness (!) vs Lee Moriarty vs Daniel Garcia! Oh my God are we getting Nigel vs ZSJ?!! AHHHHHH!

*Earlier today, Ricochet and the Gates of Agony are beating up cronies backstage. Ricochet superkicks a random dude and then addresses the camera. Ricochet says he’s happy to use all this firepower. He’s been nothing but kind and respectful, and they have been transparent about their goal. He wants the respect he deserves, and they will take what they want if they’re not given it. That’s not a request, that’s a demand. The Gates continue the destruction as Ricochet exits.

*Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian with Mother Wayne talk about why they chose to conchairto Christian Cage. Kip said Cage didn’t like them questioning him. Well everyone’s questioning them now. Wayne says it’s typical hypocritical Cage, spewing lies. How can they feel fulfilled when all Cage does is speak empty lies? If anything was true, it was that Cage said Wayne had everything in his book to be a star. Except Wayne knows he’s already a star. You ain’t seen nothing yet. Wayne says the next chapter is to end the career of Christian Cage.

Megan Bayne (w/ Penelope Ford) vs Emily Rose

RIP Emily. Running dropkick from Bayne as the bell rings. Splash in the corner, double butterfly suplex, and a diving lariat from the middle rope. Running powerbomb connects, 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Megan Bayne

Time: 1:04

Rating: N/R – Bayne seemed even more fired up than usual here, nice energy.

*Backstage, Lexi Nair is with Bryan Keith and Big Bill, and Keith is pissed! Juice crossed the line last week by interfering and knocking them out of the tag team tournament… too many damned lines. Bill will rip Juice’s head off the next time he sees him.

Juice Robinson (w/ Austin Gunn) vs Ricochet

Juice’s beard is slowly returning! Oh Juice is over, baby! Gunn leads the chants for Juice and gets a good response. Juice looks for the Left Hand of God but Ricochet ducks and heads to the outside, and punches Cardblade!! The sheer devilry of it! Back in the ring, shoulder blocks connect, and Juice slaps Ricochet on the bald head. Stalling senton gets a 2 count for Juice. Juice bounces the head off the middle turnbuckle, and Ricochet takes a flip bump backwards haha. 10 count mounted punches in the corner, and here comes Toa Liona for the distraction, allowing Bishop Kaun to drag Juice out of the ring and hit a body slam. Tope suicida from Ricochet connects.

Back in the ring, a beautiful dropkick from Ricochet connects. Rear chinlock applied, rake of the eyes, but Juice comes back with a spinebuster! Jabs connect and the Left Hand of God. Clothesline to the back in the corner, leg lariat too, cover for 2. Step up kick from Ricochet, sweeps the legs and hits the slingshot dropkick for 2. Rollup for 2 on Juice, leg lariat misses but a clothesline doesn’t! 1, 2, kickout. Ricochet hangs Juice over the top rope and nails a springboard clothesline. Lionsault too followed by the running SSP, 1, 2, NO. Ricochet loads up the Spirit Gun, avoided! Flatliner from Juice, mahistral cradle gets 2. Juice looks for a DDT but Kaun gets on the apron, only for Austin to get involved. Austin gets pounced into the announce table! Big Bill enters the ring, big boot to Juice. Ricochet connects with the Spirit Gun and that’s enough for the 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Ricochet

Time:12:23

Rating: *** – The action was pretty good, but it was telegraphed that Big Bill would get involved, not to mentioned the other interference from the Gates of Agony to distract from proceedings. Still, good to see these smaller feuds like Bill/Juice getting some screen time.

*We get a recap of Athena’s ROH title reign.

*We recap Max Caster’s Open Challenge from last week.

*Max Caster is standing by with Lexy Nair. Caster says he took RUSH to his limit but he didn’t beat Caster. It took a 3 on 1 attack to keep Caster down. Today, Caster continues with the Open Challenge. Caster does the ‘Let’s Go Max you’re the best wrestler alive’ chant in between doing push-ups.

FTR & Stokely vs Ryan Zukko, Joe Keys & Josh Fuller

Stokely is still on one crutch but is determined to wrestle…oh he throws the crutch away, ready to go. Cash and Keys start this one out, with Keys trying to muscle up against Cash, only for Cash to start taking liberties with him. Dax in, along with Zukko. Chops and jabs in the corner, Zukko fights back and tags in Fuller. Dax beats up Fuller a bit and tags in Stoke! Stokely slaps Fuller and tags out to Wheeler. Fuller enziguri to Dax, he pushes Cash awat too. Zukko in, Shatter Machine connects. FTR set Zukko up, as Stokely climbs to the top rope, then moves down to the middle rope as it’s too high. Middle rope spike piledriver! 1, 2, 3.

Winners: FTR & Stokely

Time: 3:24

Rating: N/R – Squash trios to set up Stokely’s singles match with Adam Copeland this coming week.

*Video package on the latest happenings in the Darby Allin/Death Riders saga.

*Jon Moxley goes one on one with Kevin Knight this Wednesday on Dynamite.

*Here comes Daniel Garcia to join the commentary desk in prep for the technical spectacle next week.

Hechicero vs AR Fox

My boy Hechicero, yesss! Hechicero pounds Fox into the canvas as we see Shane Taylor Promotions watching backstage. Elbow drop by the Alchemist. Slingblade from Fox as Hechicero heads to the floor, tope suicida from Fox to follow, and another! One more, this time a huuuge tope con hilo. Back in the ring, Fox attempts a swanton but Hechicero gets the knees up. Bearhug into the hammerlock backbreaker across the knee, rising knee in the corner! Hechicero takes the leg and bends it over the middle rope. Dropkick to send Fox to the floor, and he runs him into the barricade.

Back in the ring, Hechicero asks Fox to hit him, goading him on, only to dropkick him in the face. Enziguri connects but he misses a running dropkick in the corner, coming back with a spinning lariat to take Fox down. Fox attempts some lariats but no effect. Enziguri from Fox after a matrix-like evasion. Elbow in the corner and a cutter, Fox goes up top, swanton connects flush this time. 1, 2, no. Fox gets Hechicero on his shoulders, Finlay Roll. 450 misses though! HEADSCISSOR CRUCIFIX BOMB! Hechicero rolls him up into a rear naked choke, and the ref calls for the bell.

Winner: Hechicero

Time: 8:10

Rating: ***1/4 – Fox got the jobber entrance treatment, but made up for it in the ring with a decent showing. Hechicero is still exciting to watch with his offense seeming so fresh compared to other talent, even when we’re seeing him more frequently now.

*Video package shows Harley Cameron watching footage of her getting her nose smashed in earlier this year. She roots through a cupboard and pulls out a facemask, and it appears to be possessed. We see Harley in her in-ring gear, which means she must be ready to return imminently!

Queen Aminata, Willow Nightingale & Tay Melo vs Triangle of Madness (Thekla, Skye Blue & Julia Hart)

I’m digging the Triangle of Madness entrance, seems to keep the same vibes and chilling presence as Hart’s intro which is a good thing indeed. Aminata and Thekla continue their feud by starting this off as the legal women. Ass Bounce from Aminata is broken up by Skye Blue. Bit of miscommunication early on as Aminata seems to just stand there while the others work out a double team on her. Melo in, who delivers judo tosses to Hart. Kick to the back of the head gets a 2 count. Willow in, clubbing lariats in the corner on Hart. Thekla and Hart look for a double suplex, but Willow turns the tables and suplexes them instead. Blue dives on Willow but is caught with a body slam! Chinlock applied. Melo sends Thekla outside the ring and then Aminata comes in too, 3 on 1 on Blue as they drive their feet in to her for added submission pressure.

Blue works over Willow in the corner and tags in Julia, who straddles her and bounces the head into the canvas, Thekla in, kick to the side of the head gets a 2 count. Tarantula legchoke to Willow as the Triangle stay firmly in control. Willow slams Thekla but Blue is in to catch her with a superkick. Air Raid Crash from Aminata. Thekla back in to take on Willow, but Willow comes back with a lariat, and both women are down. Aminata and Blue are legal now, snap suplex from Aminata, lariat in the corner, and the Galleria connects. 1, 2, Hart breaks it up. Thrust kick from Blue, headbutt by Aminata, Melo in with a running knee. Pump kick in the corner on Blue, hammerlock DDT! 1, 2, no Thekla breaks it up. Thekla does the tarantula pose, goes for a spear but Willow OUT OF NOWHERE with a pounce. Gory Special interrupted, Blue and Hart hit an assisted STO to pick up the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Triangle of Madness

Time: 9:28

Rating: *** – A bit scrappy but smart business in giving the Triangle some momentum over established names and not just another throwaway squash. They possibly tried to do too much in the time given, but they all kept it fast paced so it was engaging at least.

*SkyFlight say the Don Callis Family couldn’t ruin their debut. You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take, so Scorpio says for Don Callis to keep shooting.

*FTR and Stokely celebrate their victory backstage. Stokely says Copeland turned him into this monster. After he beats Copeland, he will make him his hoe. FTR will then go on to Forbidden Door to become 3-time AEW tag team champions. Dax says those titles are the reason he lives and breathes. Brodido are a stepping stone to the Hurt Syndicate.

*Platinum Max Caster is in the ring, where he reminds us that RUSH didn’t beat him last week on ‘Colish’. The fans do the chant with Max, and he admits that it was better. He asks for 5 minutes on the clock. Who will survive 5 with the best wrestler alive? It’s SHIBATA!!

[Platinum Open Challenge] Platinum Max Caster vs Katsuyori Shibata

Shibata with a right hand and some chops in the corner. Shibata misses a kick in the ropes, and Caster rolls him up for 2. Knee to the midsection and a big boot in the corner as Shibata beats him down. Elevated dropkick connects, butterfly suplex. Sleeper! PK! 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Katsuyori Shibata

Time: 2:07

Rating: N/R – That glimmer of hope for Caster last week is crushed!

*Shibata extends the hand to Caster after the match! He lifts Caster to his feet and raises the arm…but here come LFI to attack both men! JetSpeed rush down to the ring as we prepare for our main event.

La Faccion Ingobernable (RUSH, The Beast Mortos & Dralistico) vs Hangman Adam Page & JetSpeed

Mortos and Page start the match, with Page eventually booting Mortos off his feet after a feeling out process. RUSH in, trading right hands and forearms. This is a singles match I want to see! RUSH runs into a chop to the throat, damn. Mortos attacks Page from behind and beats him down with RUSH, so JetSpeed get involved and they spill to the floor. Page climbs the buckles…orihara moonsault to the floor!

Page and RUSH back in the ring, RUSH kicking him down. Dralistico in as both guys go for chops to the chest. Tilt-a-whirl backbreaker by the champion. Knight in along with Speedball for some double teaming. Double gourdbuster! 1, 2, no. LFI all take turns destroying Bailey in the corner and hitting simulataneous dropkicks. Mortos with a snapmare, Bailey avoids offense and takes in Knight. Leaping clothesline, RUSH ducks in and takes Page off the apron. Scoop slam from Knight, dropkick to RUSH. Leaping hurracanrana to Dralistico, and Knight hits a springboard double clothesline to the outside as he takes out LFI!

Back in the ring, Dralistico applies a Boston Crab, and stomps the knee into the mat. Mortos hits a backstabber on Knight and holds him there for a double stomp from RUSH which gets a 2. Dropkick by Knight to create some space. Tag to Hangman! Page with a kick to RUSH, Mortos tries to interfere but Page sends him to the apron and hits the slingshot lariat. Slingshot crossbody connects too! DVD to RUSH! 1, 2, NO!

Roaring lariat but RUSH catches him with an overhead biel into the corner! Bull’s Horns is interrupted by a dive from Knight. Destroyer by Dralistico! Moonsault knees by bailey! Pop-up Samoan Drop! RUSH rolls up Hangman but just a 2 count. Belly to back suplex by RUSH, Dralistico with a crucifix driver on Page, 1, 2, NOOO. Splashes in the corner by Dralistico and Mortos. Backstabber on Page, Bailey with a thrust kick. Mortos with the tornillo to take out JetSpeed. Tope con hilo from RUSH! Dralistico with an enziguri to Page, springboards in but caught and Page hits a powerbomb! Page skins the cat, takes out Rush but Dralistico hits a spin kick. JetSpeed with double dropkicks! Triangle moonsault by Bailey and the UFO splash from Knight. Page hits the buckshot lariat on Dralistico! 1, 2, 3!!!

Winners: Hangman Adam Page & JetSpeed

Time: 14:42

Rating: ***3/4 – Yeah that got pretty wild in the second half, good Lord! Knight needed to look good here before his match with Moxley, so he got the spotlight on multiple occasions. Chaos in the best possible way with everyone hitting their mark. Riotous fun main event here.

*The winners celebrate their victory as Tony Schiavone wraps us up, and with that we are out! Enjoy the week ahead, folks!