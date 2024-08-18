Sambus’ AEW Collision Review 08.17.24  

Good evening AEW friends! We are just 8 days away from the Grandaddy of em all the Show of Shows the biggest show of the year, and for our AEW roster, Wembley is firmly in sight now. We’ll be further rounding out the card tonight, as FTR face The Acclaimed, with the winners going on to All In to challenge for the World Tag Team Titles against the Young Bucks. Many are expecting a three-way tag at All In, but with the Trios #1 Contenders match ending via shenanigans just last week on Collision to set up a similar three-way, it’ll be interesting to see how we get there in the tag division.

Perhaps the bigger surprise tapped for tonight is seeing Eddie Kingston in the lineup, with a message regarding All In. Count me intrigued!

Location: Arlington, TX

Venue: Esports Stadium Arlington

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

Match One: Dr Britt Baker DMD vs Harley Cameron

Cameron and Britt trade early pinfall attempts, suplex by Baker gets 2. Cameron kicks Baker as she steps through the ropes and takes her down with a lariat for 2. Side Russian Leg Sweep from Harley gets 2 as well. Baker counters and sends Harley face-first into the middle buckles, hits a running neckbreaker for 2. Baker pulls out the glove, puts it on but Cameron with a Sole Food and a shining wizard which gets a 2. Cameron again goes for a Russian Legsweep, Baker puts the breaks on, kick to the back of the head, but Cameron back with an enziguri. Slingblade from Baker and a stomp, 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Britt Baker



Time: 5:21



Rating: *1/2 – Surprising amount of offense from Cameron in the given time and considering Baker’s upcoming big PPV match, and Baker didn’t look all that good to be honest.



The music of Mercedes Mone hits as the CEO and Kamille come out, and Baker pulls a kendo stick out. Kamille grabs the kendo stick and breaks it over her knee before delivering a pump kick. Kamille gets Britt on her shoulders, steps into the ring with her and hits a big time Dominator. The CEO places a foot on top of Baker and poses with the TBS championship.

We get a video package hyping next year’s All In: Texas.

Match Two: [ROH World Tag Team Championships] Undisputed Kingdom (c) vs Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara

Dustin and Bennett start the match, with Dustin taking on both members of the UK in the corner. He goes for his signature uppercut but Bennett avoids it and kicks him away. Taven in, ducks and Dustin nails the uppercut this time. Sammy in with a crossbody, dropkick to Taven. Tope suicida to Bennett on the outside, tope tornillo to Taven on the opposite side. Dustin and Sammy both act tranquilo and pose in the ring together. Rebound shot from Bennett misses, Guevara hits a superkick instead.

Back in the ring, Bennett and Taven continue the assault on Sammy, mocking Dustin’s Goldust pose. Suplex gets 2 for Taven, Guevara rolls up Bennett but the referee is distracted. Bennett and Taven with the backpack drop/running knee combo, snapmare and a running kick gets 2. Brainbuster by Bennett, Sammy manages to head up the ropes and hit a Spanish Fly on Taven though. Enziguri to Bennett and Sammy makes the tag to Dustin. Manhattan Drop and the bulldog connect, snap powerslam and the Destroyer on Taven! Dustin splits the legs of Taven in the corner, sends a running Bennett into the crown jewels. Cross Rhodes! 1, 2, Bennett makes the save. Spinebuster by Bennett, but he walks right into a Cross Rhodes. And out comes the Beast Mortos and Roderick Strong…and the TrillerTV feed has just died. We come back, the Von Erichs have come to assist, Gates of Agony are here too, it’s all breaking down. The Conglomeration get involved! They all fight to the back. Meanwhile, Taven has a tight package on Dustin but just gets a 2. Guevara hits the top rope cutter on Taven and Dustin nails an elevated Cross Rhodes, allowing Sammy to deliver the flipping senton for the 1, 2, 3.

Winners and NEW ROH World Tag Team Champions: Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara

Time: 12:02

Rating: **3/4 – This was nothing more than perfunctory, and got messy with that batch of outside interference which seemed pretty unnecessary. And just like that, the Undisputed Kingdom’s 270+ day reign ends with a whimper. Pretty cool that Dustin Rhodes is a double champion in 2024 though!

We get video package comments from various members of the roster, commenting on Danielson vs Swerve at All In, making predictions. Haha Claudio says he’s not going to answer that. Dax says he’s never seen anyone with more determination and drive than Swerve. Nigel says Swerve will retain and Bryan will go crying quietly into the night.

Renee Paquette is with Chris Jericho backstage, and mentions the stopover in Wales next week before All In, where Jericho will face Tommy Billington. Jericho says this is Hook’s last chance to get the FTW title away from him. As for Billington, he reminds Jericho of HOOK – entitled. When Jericho found out the HOOK match was official, he wanted a warm up match, and that’s why he picked Billington. Jericho trained in the dungeon, but Billington doesn’t have nearly the right training. So Jericho will give him some lessons in violence.

Match Three: Hologram vs Angelico

ANGELICO SIGHTING! Angelico works on the arms, but Hologram impressively uses his feet to escape. Leg whip takedown from Hologram, Angelico sent to the floor, huge tope suicida follows! Hologram covers back in the ring for 2. Angelico counters a roll and hits a double stomp, before driving Hologram head first into the middle buckle. More stomps and a knee to the midsection, Hologram escapes to the ropes a few times and hits an enziguri. Rope walk into a diving hurracanrana, goes back to the apron, springboard DDT is caught…but Angelico takes too long, and Hologram nails an elevated DDT for 2.

450 evaded by Angelico, kick to the head and a back suplex into a mahistral cradle for 2. Spin kick , Hologram jumps onto the back of Angelico and stands there! Jumps up and nails a slick hurracanrana! Quick series of covers and pinning combinations from both men. Victory roll, 1, 2, no, Hologram with the crucifix pin, 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Hologram

Time: 8:04

Rating: *** – Hologram is buckets of fun, and his offense is still innovative and impressive even a month after his debut, even if it all gets a bit spotty and telegraphed. Hopefully he’ll get the chance to work some higher profile matches soon.

We get a special video package looking at the dangers of the Tiger Driver.

Match Four: Jack Perry vs Danny Orion

Lariat in the corner and some vicious strikes as Perry lays into Orion. Rebound lariat turns him inside out. Running knee, 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Jack Perry

Time: 1:15

Rating: N/R – Squash to keep Perry heated before the Coffin match.

Post-match, Perry pulls out some tools from under the ring, including a body bag. He has some white spray paint and sprays Danny Orion to mimic the facepaint of Darby Allin. Perry zips Orion in the body bag, spits on the TNT title and slides it in the bag too. Darby has a new EMO TNT Title haha, with dark colors and blood splatter. OK?

We recap the Patriarchy/House of Black/Bang Bang Gang saga, and go to a promo video from the challengers. The path to reclaim the Trios titles was in the palm of the HoB’s hands until Cage took it away. Those who have power only have it because others think they do. Juice and the BBG reflect on losing the titles. House of Black are ready to reclimb the ladder… it’s ironic that Cage already brought the chairs. The House Always Wins. Brody asks if Christian is feeling nostalgic.

We go to Christopher Daniels, who assures that Cage won’t have an easy road. The Patriarchy will defend against the House of Black, the Bang Bang Gang and a third team to be decided in Cardiff next week in a London Ladders match at All In.

Match Five: Claudio Castagnoli vs Lio Rush

Rush tries a satellite DDT, Claudio catches him with a gutwrench, but Lio avoids the suplex. Big boot connects to the face of Rush, follows up with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Another backbreaker delivered, and he holds Rush over the knee, administering the submission. Uranage across the knee, and now Claudio locks in a chinlock. Lio tries a sunset flip, Claudio catches him but trips a little. Uppercut in the corner, hammer throw to the opposite side. Claudio catches a dive from Lio and turns it into the Giant Swing, nicely done. Rush tries to stand up and carry on but the dizziness catches up with him. Another Giant Swing! One more! Judging by Claudio talking to the ref, I think he’s killing time during commercial. Rush avoids a shot in the corner, tries a poisonrana but Claudio catches it. Handspring kick catches Castagnoli on the apron, another sends him to the floor. Suicide dive is caught, but Lio bounces to the apron and hops back with a tijeras. Lio charges at Claudio by the barricade, and Claudio tosses him overhead to the floor by the crowd. Lio barely makes it back to the ring before the 10 count.

Uppercut in the corner, 1, 2, no. Rollup by Rush gets 2, he heads up top for the Frog Splash but misses. Pop-up European Uppercut! 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Claudio Castagnoli

Time: 8:47

Rating: *** – Claudio tossing smaller guys around is always a joy, although something was off as this was scrappy on more than one occasion.

Stokely Hathaway has something to say. Kris Statlander says it’s classic Willow Nightingale to go over their heads. You know who is crazier than Ishii? She is! Statlander will handle business so Stokely doesn’t have to worry about getting hurt. Whoever wins at All In gets to pick the stipulation at All Out for the Willow/Statlander match. Stokely says he’s the real stone pitbull and gives the best bark ever to prove it.

Back from break, it’s EDDIE KINGSTON in a video filmed in his home. He’s not here to give an update, he has a long road to go in terms of his recovery. But he’s noticed something on Dynamite, and that’s Bryan Danielson. What happened to him? Where did that Bryan of old go? The one who had the This Bryan he’s seeing is disrespectful to our sport, and he’s going to get beat. Because this Bryan doesn’t have the fire anymore. Why bother if you don’t have the fire? Kingston tells him he ain’t got it anymore, and if that’s the case, why bother?

Match Six: Mariah May vs London Diora

Mariah May attacks her opponent early, stomping her in the corner. Hip attack, Storm Zero! It’s over.

Winner: Mariah May

Time: 33 seconds

Rating: N/R – Blink and you miss it.

Before Mariah can celebrate, the lights dim and we go to Toni Storm’s video presentation. She is depressed, and the doctor has no way of helping. But Toni knows what will help, and her final gift to Mariah May will be the grandest Toni Storm of all. The hardest chin, the toughest tits, the strongest shoe. She will forever regret the day she met the woman who loved her. At Wembley, they’ll give them a show.

Back to the ring, Mariah May starts beating Diora with Toni’s shoe, incensed by Toni’s words.

We hear from The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass backstage. Max Caster says FTR stands for Forget Those Rednecks. Max drops an acapella rap, and Daddy Ass says FTR called down the thunder, and now they’ve got it. Bowens confirms it is time to nut up or shut up.

Match Seven: [#1 Contender’s Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships] FTR vs The Acclaimed

Looks like we’re getting decent time for this one. Time limit draw? Rollup by Dax in the early goings gets 2. Caster and Cash go at it now, Cash gets the better of him, then its time for Bowens and Dax. Bowens chops Dax in the corner, climbs for mounted punches but Dax shrugs him off. Double back body drops from the Acclaimed, and they clothesline both FTR members to the floor. Diversion tactics from FTR, Cash delivers a sneaky lariat to catch Caster by surprise.

In the ring, sliding lariat from Cash connects and he applies a side headlock. Cash tags in Dax, leg sweep/elbow drop combo, and the headlock reapplied. Cash looks for a tag but Caster hits a back suplex to escape. Dax tags in anyway, but Caster makes the tag to Bowens. Roaring elbow, kick to Dax, running knee, 1, 2, no. Bowens goes for the Fameasser, Dax avoids it and hits a series of German suplexes. Standing switch, Dax elbows him and makes a tag, and Bowens rolls up the now legal Cash for 2. Awkward moment as they seem to get a bit lost somehow. Cash to the top, Caster goes up to meet him there, superplex, and the assisted crossbody suplex with Bowens gets 2 for the Acclaimed.

Cash with a sunset flip on Caster for 2, Caster battles back but Cash knocks his head off with a lariat. Cash with a release powerslam. Diving Steiner bulldog off the top from FTR. Dax and Max fire off chops on each other, Caster with a hotshot on the ropes and a tag to Bowens. He stands on the back of Dax, choking him over the bottom rope, and delivers some combination elbow strikes. Bowens draws the boos and administers a headlock. Bowens and Dax work into a strike exchange now, until Dax hits a desperation DDT and both men are down. Cash gets the tag and he’s a house of fire taking on both Acclaimed members. Uppercut to Caster, Gory Bomb! 1, 2, no. Another lariat connects, one more! Throat thrust from Caster and a powerbomb connects! But Cash rolls through on the pin attempt and gets a 2 count. Dax tags in, positions Bowens for the piledriver but Caster is there to deliver a crossbody to knock him over. Superkick by Bowens, double team attempted but Cash puts a stop to that. A double clothesline from Caster and Dax put both men down.

Dax looks for the Sharpshooter but gets kicked away. Bowens with a dragon screw and he looks for a Sharpshooter of his own. Dax kicks him away and finally gets the Sharpshooter he was originally looking for. Caster in, Sharpshooter to him! But Bowens rebounds off the ropes with a Fameasser to break it up. 1, 2, NO. Dax and Bowens jockey for position on a suplex, Dax gets him on the top rope, chopping away at him as we get the 5 minutes remaining cool. I WAS RIGHT! Cash crotches Bowens as Cash DDTs Caster on the apron. Power & the Glory superplex/splash, Dax kinda slipped there, damn! Tope suicida from Cash to take out Caster on the floor.

Dax and Bowens to their knees, exchanging forearms. Dax is setting up for the Shatter Machine but they’re out of position, Caster and Bowens hit a Shatter Machine of their own!! Mic Drop connects, 1, 2, NO, Cash bulldozers Bowens into the pin attempt. All four men to their knees for the yay/boo strikes. Bowens off the ropes, SHATTER MACHINE! But Caster is there to break it up! 1 minute remaining. Caster with a rollup for 2. Small package for 2. Cash and Bowens fight on the outside. Shoulder block/headbutt from Dax, and the bell rings as the 30 minutes has expired.

Winners and #1 Contenders: TIME LIMIT DRAW

Time: 30:00

Rating: ***1/2 – Very sluggish in the early portion with no real substance, plus an awkward exchange with some rare miscommunication between Dax & Cash. Still, they all rallied in a big way to a very hot latter half, with Acclaimed pulling out some sweet nearfalls. The draw was telegraphed relatively early, but those nearfalls gave us a couple moments of doubt, so we got some good stuff overall.

Daddy Ass gets in between both teams, but FTR are having none of it, shoving Billy Gunn, and now they all go at it. Tony Khan informs Tony Schiavone in his earpiece that both teams will go to Wembley and it will be a three-way tag match for the titles…but hilariously no one has told these two teams. We get a pull-apart brawl as Collision goes off the air.

That’s all for tonight, folks. I’ll be back in just under 3 and a half hours for live coverage of the NJPW G1 Climax Finals…if you’re still up, join us!