Sambus’ AEW Collision Review 09.21.24  

Good evening, folks! It’s time for your weekly dose of live AEW Collision coverage, with our last push before Grand Slam this coming Wednesday. We’ve got an All Star 10-man tag team match in store for us tonight, pitting FTR, The Outrunners, & HOOK against the Grizzled Young Veterans, the Beast Mortos, RUSH & Roderick Strong. There’s some great combinations in there so that should be a ton of fun if it’s given decent time. Plus we have the Bunkhouse Brawl between the Undisputed Kingdom and Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara, with the ROH Tag Team Championships on the line. So let’s turn our attention over to Springfield, MA and see what’s cooking.

Location: Springfield, MA

Venue: MassMutual Center

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

We are live and we see shots of the PLUNDER at ringside as we kick things off with the Bunkhouse Brawl.

[ROH World Tag Team Championships – Bunkhouse Brawl] Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara vs Undisputed Kingdom

Guevara and Dustin attack the UK on the ramp during their entrances. Sustin wraps a belt around his hand and smacks Bennett in the face with it, and then drives the belt buckle into the head. Meanwhile, Sammy moonsaults off the barricade to take out Taven, before posing with the fans. Bennett is busted open, but manages to toss Dustin into a chair wedged in the ropes. Sammy avoids a couple of back suplexes and take it to both Taven & Bennett with a kendo stick. He takes a run up for a dive but Bennett tosses a chair at his head. Bennett gets Sammy on his shoulders, Taven DIVES over the top rope for a Doosmday Device to the floor!

Dustin has a tazer in his hand, but the UK cut him off. Back body drop to Bennett…and Taven gets BULLDOGGED OFF THE STAGE THROUGH A BARBED WIRE TABLE. Dustin ain’t messing around! Bennett gets up on the apron, and Guevara comes out of nowhere with a cutter off the apron through a table! We head to PIP as Guevara clutches his arm, which took the brunt of that bump.

Sammy sets up another table at ringside as Taven crawls back to the ring, and his face is a bloody mess. Bennett takes the belt buckle from earlier and hits Dustin with it, but in comes Guevara with a chair shot. Guevara takes a trash can and smacks Bennett with it, before setting up a ladder in the middle of the ring. He takes a chair and hits a cutter on Bennett with the chair wrapped around his neck, gets a 2 count. Sammy climbs the ladder…but in comes Taven to shove the ladder, and Guevara takes a tumble to the outside through two tables.

Undisputed Kingdom double team Dustin, who is alone in the ring now. But Dustin grabs them both by the TESTICLES and wrenches. Spinebuster by Bennett. Dustin has the bullrope and smacks both guys with the cowbell. Rhodes calls for the Cross Rhodes on a chair but receives a superkick instead. He comes right back with a powerslam onto the chair! Suplex into the chair too! 1, 2, no, Bennett is there to break it up with a dropkick.

Bennett sets up two chairs together as a little platform, and proceeds to deliver a Death Valley Driver on Rhodes through the chairs! Knee to the face with the chair assist from Taven, 1, 2, NO. Sammy is back in for a Go 2 Sleep on Taven. Bennett gets crotched in the ropes, his legs splayed. Dustin wraps barbed wire around his boot…SHATTERED DREAMS to Bennett with the barbed wire to the nuts! Elevated Cross Rhodes, and Sammy is on top of the ladder now…Swanton off the ladder! 1, 2, 3.

Winners and STILL ROH World Tag Team Champions: Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara

Time: 13:21

Rating: ***1/4 – It was bloody and violent, and fair play to all four guys for putting on a heck of a show to kick off the broadcast. It felt a little ‘unnecessary’ as I’m not sure their TV feud warranted this at this stage, but the spots were pretty fun.

Lexy Nair is attempting to interview the Conglomeration & Hologram, but here come the Premier Athletes to interrupt. Mark Sterling mentions shenanigans, and Mark Briscoe is livid at the hypocrisy of the ‘shenanigator’ Mark Sterling. Briscoe’s word of the day is Azucar, and here comes Rocky Romero to provide some backup.

Back from break, we get a teaser for the DMD, returning to action at Dynamite 5 on October 2nd. Later tonight, we’ll be seeing Serena Deeb vs Queen Aminata.

Lexy Nair is with Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds. Evil Uno faces Darby Allin tonight, and here comes Darby, who says they’re not having a wrestling match tonight, they’re having a fight. Moxley thinks they’re all jokes, but Darby will show the people the difference between Uno and him tonight. Allin demands that Uno reminds him what he’s capable of, and what he can do.

Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly & Hologram (w/ Rocky Romero) vs Premier Athletes

It’s O’Reilly and Josh Woods starting us out here, and they shove each other as the bell rings. Woods misses a spin kick but goes for an armbreaker, Kyle gets one of his own, transitioning into an ankle lock but Woods grabs the ropes.Woods drives a shoulder into the midsection and tags in Nese, who fires off a shoulder block, but O’Reilly comes back with a kitchen sink and tags in Hologram. Double team suplex to Daivari, moonsault and knee drop combo connects as well. Hologram slips and slides between the ropes to avoid Nese’s offense, eventually nailing an enziguri and walking the ropes for a springboard dropkick for 2.

O’Reilly back in, Nese with a right hand, Kyle with another kitchen sink. Sterling gets up on the apron for a brief distraction, allowing Daivari to stomp on O’Reilly on the floor, until Rocky Romero comes round to run them off. The Athletes beat down Kyle in the corner, and Daivari hits a neckbreaker for 2. Guillotine from O’Reilly to Nese! Nese throws him overhead with a suplex to break it and gets a 2 count. Woods back in, knees to the midsection. O’Reilly makes the tag to Hologram, nice tijeras to Nese, followed by an innovative facebuster. Spinning wheelkick from Nese cuts him off, but he makes the tag to Briscoe, who comes in with some Redneck Kung Fu. Briscoe boots Nese off the apron, exploder to Daivari, but runs into an elbow from Woods. DVD to Woods in response. Briscoe climbs the ropes, Sterling distracts but Rocky Romero gets involved…and Hologram dives to take out Sterling! Back in the ring, a Jay Driller connects on Woods for the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly & Hologram

Time: 8:57

Rating: *** – It’s a shame that The Premier Athletes are seen as such jobbers, as it really prevents you fully investing in matches when they’re actually given some time. The action was decent here though, and I like that Hologram’s spots were treated as ‘special’, with him benefitting from a couple of hot tags so he could go wild in brief bursts.

Backstage MxM Collection say they’ve given Max Caster’s jacket a makeover, and they will whip it out, but they don’t want to come prematurely. The Grand Slam Finale to New York Fashion Week is coming…and they touch tips. Marvellous.

[AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator match] Mariah May (c) vs Lady Frost

Mariah gives Nigel a little wave and blows a kiss, but Frost rolls her up from behind for 2. We briefly lose the feed, boo! As we come back, May hits a spinning sideslam – the Mariah-go-round, as Nigel says. Frost gets dominated in the corner and May drives the boot into the face. Frost lifts herself up to the top rope, May chops her and hits the Stratus-esque hurracanrana. Frost with a cartwheel to get behind May and a dropkick. Diving tornillo from Frost gets a 2 count. Frost looks for the Chiller Driller, May shoves her off. Wheelbarrow is caught, German suplex to Frost! But Frost is back up and hits a German of her own. Headbutts, May comes back with a knee to the face, followed by the Storm Zero for the 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Mariah May

Time: 3:36

Rating: N/R – Squash territory here, but nicely done, with Frost still getting a couple of moments to shine.

Post-match, we get a video package hyping Mariah May vs Yuka Sakazaki at Grand Slam.

Lexy Nair is with Willow Nightingale backstage, who hasn’t been seen since losing at All Out. Willow says life is full of ups and downs, and she’s inspired by Yuka’s drive to succeed this week. Deonna Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie appear and questions Willow’s loyalty. If Willow really had Yuka’s back, she’d be there and ringside at Dynamite. Deonna offers protection for Yuka Sakazaki in New York instead, as she has connections. Willow has an idea for Rampage though, Willow vs Taya, and that appears to be booked.

Daddy Ass is with the Acclaimed backstage. Caster cuts a rap backstage on MxM Collection about them stealing his jacket. Bowens says it’s time to nut up or shut up, because everyone loves the Acclaimed.

Signed for next week’s Grand Slam Collision, it’ll be a trios match between the Conglomeration vs The Learning Tree.

We go to a video package for Darby Allin vs Jon Moxley at Grand Slam, looking at how we got here since Mox’s return.

Darby Allin vs Evil Uno (w/ Alex Reynolds)

The bell rings and Alex Reynolds briefly distracts Darby, allowing Uno to take him off guard with a big slap to the face. Uno goes to town on Darby in the corner, and takes his belt off to whip the back of Darby while the referee is distracted. Darby out of the corner with a Code Red! Suicide dive battering ram takes out Uno on the floor, and he tears at the mask of Uno. Uno sweeps the legs of Darby on the apron. Canonball against the steel steps! And he POUNCES Darby into the barricade! Back in the ring, Uno hits a nice piledriver for 2. Darby gets the Captain’s Hook submission applied, but Uno claws his way to the ropes.

Darby climbs the buckles and again rips the mask, biting the head of Uno…but Uno grabs him and hits a buckle bomb in the opposite corner. Flatliner connects, 1, 2, no. Darby tries a sunset flip, Alex Reynolds holds Uno’s hands, but Darby comes flying back with a suicide dive to take him out. Uno off the apron with a flipping senton, but Darby avoids it. Coffin Drop to the floor! Allin sends Uno back into the ring, and heads back up top for another Coffin Drop. 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Darby Allin

Time: 5:20

Rating: *** – Short and sweet. Darby needed a strong victory before facing Moxley, so this worked well. I loved seeing this side of Uno too; it’s been a while since he’s been seen as a threat, and he did great here.

Renee Paquette speaks to Jeff Jarrett after Dynamite this past week. Jarrett hits the wall and shouts DAMMIT. Jarrett says Hangman heard him loud and clear. He wants Hangman at Arthur Ashe stadium. Jarrett wants to do it his way. One on one, he doesn’t want to beat him 1, 2, 3. What he’s proposing instead is a Lumberjack Strap Match. No syringes, no cinder blocks…they’re doing it old school, with a strap to tear the flesh off their backs. Jarrett has had it with Page’s deranged ass and his ego, so he assures everyone that it’s going down on Wednesday and he will kick Page’s sorry ass.

Queen Aminata vs Serena Deeb

They lock up and Aminata tackles Deeb to the mat. Standing switches, side headlock takedowns from both women. Deeb grounds Aminata and stomps the hand. Deeb locks in a surfboard, follows up with a lariat in the corner, and Aminata avoids a second. Drop toe hold followed by a dropkick gives Aminata a cover for 2. Deeb catches Aminata in the ropes and nails the draping neckbreaker as we head to picture in picture.

It’s PIP so Nigel gives us the glorious line that Danielson maybe wants to face him in a Tantric Rules match, where he doesn’t touch him for the first hour of the match. This man is a MENACE and I love it.

Deeb gets Aminata tied up in the Paradise Lock and hits the dropkick to the posterior. Iron Octopus stretch by Deeb, until Aminata reaches back and hits a modified Air Raid Crash to break it. Snap suplex to Deeb, straight into the swinging neckbreaker, 1, 2, no. Roll through, 1, 2, no. Release German suplex as Aminata gets back into this one. HUGE KICK to the face! 1, 2, no, Deeb kicks out. Deeb gets a small package for 2 as Aminata took too long. Pepsi Twist with added venom on that lariat, damn! 1, 2, no. Deeb looks for the Detox, avoided, and they trade rollups for 2. Double chop from Aminata, single leg takedown from Deeb. BRAIN DRAIN HEADBUTT by Aminata knocks Deeb outside! Aminata drags her back inside, but she’s taken too long, allowing Deeb to hit a dragon screw. DETOX! 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Serena Deeb

Time: 10:27

Rating: ***1/2 – LOVELY STUFF! I like that this had been building on Collision over the past couple of weeks, and we get this meeting here tonight – nice to see a feud all the way through on Collision. Great back and forth contest with both women seeming pretty equal, with Deeb’s experience giving her the edge.

Renee Paquette is backstage with Saraya & Harley Cameron to talk about the Saraya’s Rules match signed for next week against Jamie Hayter. Cameron pulls out a pad to talk about the rules. #1, there are no rules. #2 Only Saraya can use weapons. No 10 count for Saraya. No hammerlocks. No outside interference, unless you’re a friend of Saraya. No rope breaks, unless you’re Saraya. The match must begin with Saraya’s offense. Saraya wants Harley to get rid of the list of rules now, so Harley eats the piece of paper.

Lexy Nair congratulates Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara backstage. Dustin thanks Sammy for being one of the best tag partners he’s ever had. Guevara says it’s been an honor, and nights like tonight make it all worth it. Sammy wants to be Sammy Two-belts, so he’s issuing a challenge for next week. Eliminator match vs Okada, Continental Rules. If Guevara wins, he will challenge for the belt the following week at Dynamite 5. Dustin gives Guevara a pep talk, and he believes in him. All Sammy has to do is go out there and go a little crazy, and have some fun.

[All-Star 10-man tag team match] FTR, HOOK & The Outrunners vs Roderick Strong, The Beast Mortos, RUSH & Grizzled Young Veterans

Dax and Cash are in some Outrunners gear for the occasion. It’s Cash and Drake to start the match. They set a fast pace of counters, with Cash getting a backslide for 2. Armdrag and an armbar, and now everyone gets involved, all 10 men going at it. Strong is left on his own in the ring to receive right hands from everyone, but Mortos pulls him to safety. FTRunners and HOOK stand tall in the ring and pose while their opponents regroup on the outside.

FTR double team Gibson briefly, and Dax hits a back body drop. Tag to Magnum, but he gets backed into the corner and Mortos comes in. Full Nelson applied, Mortos tosses him into the corner again and tags in Drake. Magnum tries to fight back, but Drake quickly turns the tables again and in comes Mortos once more for a back elbow. Magnum tags in Dax, and they get into a shoulder block contest, neither man going down. Right hands from Mortos, chops from Dax. Dax is knocked down in the corner and Mortos comes charging in with a canonball. Twisting senton from the top (misses), 1, 2, no! RUSH tags in, fakes out Dax on a dropkick and just stomps him before hitting the tranquilo pose. Dax is back up, rips the shirt of RUSH, and now here comes Gibson. Gibson gets chopped, suplex connects for 2, and HOOK tags in. HOOK knees Gibson in the midsection, Gibson manages a tag to Drake, and they double team HOOK briefly. Strong is in, big chop to HOOK. Exploder from HOOK, and he takes on all comers with lariats and arm drags. HOOK avoids a jumping knee and hits another exploder to Strong. Headbutt in the corner, and Mortos comes in out of nowhere to clobber HOOK, allowing Roddy to get back in control with a backbreaker.

HOOK hits a jawkbreaker on Drake, but Gibson is straight in with a vertical suplex for 2. Strong delivers more knife edge chops, before Drake takes over again for another snap suplex, which gets a 2. HOOK breaks out of offense from the GYV and makes the tag to Turbo Floyd to a huge pop! Body slam to both GYV members, repeatedly! Floyd is feeling it. He bounces the heads of RUSH and Mortos together, before hitting a back suplex to Mortos. Magnum tags in, double arm drag to Gibson. “Turbo Floyd, you son of a bitch!” They grab hands and drop the double elbow, glorious.

Shatter Machine from the Outrunners!! 1, 2, no. Gibson comes in with a shot to the throat on Magnum, before choking him over the middle rope. Gibson talks trash to Magnum, saying that the people only like them ironically! Strong in, backbreaker to Magnum for another 2 count. RUSH in now, chops to the chest, running splash and a dropkick to the back of the head. Back suplex from Roddy, 1, 2, nope. Strong applies the straitjacket submission but Magnum elbows his way out of it, only for both men to collide with double clotheslines. Gibson in, Drake too for a step up enziguri. Flapjack across the top rope, Mortos in with a big splash off the ropes for 2. Neck crank, 1, 2, no. Powerslam from RUSH and a senton for just a 1 count as Dax enters the ring to get in RUSH’s face.

Magnum starts to fight back now, chopping and slapping RUSH. Strong in for another backbreaker, followed by a rear chinlock. Strong hooks the arms, but Magnum back body drops him. And he makes the tag to Dax! Dax punches everyone, German to RUSH, and another.Cash in to take on Mortos too, and they hit stereo German. Hook in for one on Strong too! Outrunners take GYV to the floor, HOOK and Strong fight up the ramp backstage now. In the ring it’s Dax and RUSH going at it with slaps and right hands. Lariat by Dax, Cash is poised but Mortos comes in. Mortos with a tornillo to the outside to take out the pile, followed by a Cash suicide dive. Cash is back in for the Shatter Machine but Mortos takes him out with a Samoan Drop. RUSH and Mortos double team Dax. Bull’s Horns connects! 1, 2, 3.

Winners: RUSH, Grizzled Young Veterans, The Beast Mortos & Roderick Strong

Time: 24:22

Rating: ***1/2 – It had that house show feel to start, and then really picked up in the latter half. Surprising for RUSH to get the clean pinfall victory – I like it! In particular, this was a good test for the Outrunners, who got their biggest exposure to date and made the most of it. That pop for Floyd off the hot tag was neat, and Magnum did tremendously in the heat segment, taking a ton of punishment. Good lengthy main event to get stuck into here.



Backstage, Serena Deeb wants to know why people aren’t talking about the Professor. Dynamite 5 Year anniversary is coming up, and the DMD is supposed to be returning. So why don’t they have a match? Only if Britt is down to get beat in her own hometown.

Nigel McGuinness stands at the top of the ramp for our main event promo. The ‘American Coward’ has refused to answer Nigel’s challenge. A representative of this company, Danielson is pathetic. Nigel claims he’s hiding behind a fake injury, but the truth is Bryan fears Nigel. If he’s not going to do it for Nigel, or even so his family isn’t embarrassed by him, maybe he should do it for the fans. While they cheer for Bryan, they identify with Nigel.

Tony Schiavone interrupts, and says this has to be said. Each and every week, Nigel has put down Bryan Danielson. Danielson feels that the fans are the reason he comes out here every week. Danielson is not afraid of McGuinness, he’s not cleared to wrestle. If he was, he would get in the ring with him. We just don’t know if he will be cleared on Wednesday. Schiavone has been broadcasting for 5 decades, and Danielson is the greatest wrestler he’s ever called in his entire career.

Nigel says Tony is one of the luckiest son of a bitches ever, because if anyone else said that to him, he would have knocked his head off. If Tony has an ounce of respect left for Nigel, go and sit down and shut your mouth. Tony Schiavone does indeed go to sit back down. Nigel doesn’t care who Danielson does it for. On Wednesday, he wants Danielson to meet him in the middle of this ring for the final chapter of their rivalry. Because it is McGuinness’ destiny. Ever since he retired, he told anyone who would listen, shouting at the moon that he was as good as Danielson. But no one listened to him, no one believed him. There are only two people in the world that know that what he’s saying is true – Nigel and Danielson. That’s why Bryan refuses to accept the challenge. He knows that Nigel will destroy him and finally have vindication. Once again, Bryan is taking away the one thing he deserves. Even if Bryan doesn’t show up, he will be vindicated, because the world will know why. The ball is in Danielson’s court. If there is a God in Heaven, it will happen. If there’s not, may the devil hear his prayer.

END SHOW.