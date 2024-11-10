Sambus’ AEW Collision Review 11.09.24  

Hello and welcome to tonight’s live coverage of AEW Collision! We begin another round of taped shows, which has often proved to bring a dip in show quality, but tonight we could turn that concept on its head. We’ll see the beginning of the AEW tag team championship contenders’ tournament, pitting the Outunners against Top Flight, as well as the Blackpool Combat Club defending the Trios championships against the Conglomeration team of Kyle O’Reilly, Mark Briscoe & Tomohiro Ishii. Add in a TNT title defense from Jack Perry and a Roderick Strong vs the Beast Mortos match, and we’ve got enough on paper to make this look like a pretty decent show. Let’s head to ringside!

Location: Providence, RI



Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion



Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

The House of Black vs. Iron Savages & Jacked Jameson



Brody King starts out with Beefcake Boulder, who sips the sauce, but falls to a lariat. Tag to Matthews, kneelift in the corner, and Jacked Jameson in, kick to the midsection, rising knee and a kitchen sink. Black in with a leg trip, senton from Brody to both Bronson and Jameson. And King hits a tope suicida! Jackhammer from Buddy Matthews, and a rising knee to Jameson. Three headed monster canonball combo connects on Jameson for the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: House of Black

Time: 3:20

Rating: N/R – Classix HoB squash with the trio completely dominating.

Post-match the lights go out and here come FTR! Dax and Cash head to ringside and go face to face with all three HoB members. Cash grabs a mic and says they come in peace. Right now, they’re here for business. Dax says he’s made it his life’s mission to be the tag team champions. He’s put those belts above God, and nothing changes except for the obstacle. Right now, HoB are the obstacle. On the backs of FTR and the backs of HoB, they built Collision. For the first time on Dynamite, it’s FTR vs HoB, but the question is who will it be from HoB? Black and Brody step forward and say “good luck.”

*Lio Rush speaks backstage, and says there’s a shift happening. His past is creeping up on him. He has MVP’s card, and that is a golden ticket. MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and his man Bobby Lashley. He beat Daivari and Komander, and he’s heating up right now, but he wants to feel alive again. So he’s calling out Swerve Strickland.

*AEW Tag Team Champions Private Party make their way to the ringside, and take up seats behind the velvet rope to watch the following contest.

[Full Gear AEW Tag Team Title Qualifying Match] The Outrunners vs Top Flight

Darius and Magnum begin, shoulder tackle takes Magnum down. Floyd and Dante in, vertical suplex to Dante and an elbow drop. Dante gets a sunset flip for 2, followed by a diving shoulder block. Magnum tags back in, side headlock applied as we see FTR watching backstage. Both teams come face to face in the middle of the ring as we head to PIP. Backslide from Floyd gets 2. Dante goes for a crossbody, but runs into a body slam.

Darius in, fires up on Magnum in the corner until Magnum turns the tables with some clubbing blows. Dante tags back in, low dropkick gets a 2. Corner clothesline, quick tags from Top Flight now. Arm drag from Magnum, tries to make the tag but Darius cuts him off and delivers a pendulum backbreaker. Blind tag to Dante, running elbow for 2. Wishbone legsplit from Top Flight, then Magnum is sent to the outside, and Darius follows with a tope suicida. Dante remonstrates with Darius as he nearly hit Leyla at ringside.

Back in the ring, Magnum hits an arm drag on Darius and makes the hot tag. Floyd with scoop slams to both Dante and Darius, and then slams Magnum on top of Darius. Sunavabitch elbow to Dante! Dante fights back, leaping knee and an uppercut to Floyd. Slingshot flatliner from Darius, 1, 2, no. Double team suplex attempt from Top Flight is thwarted. Floyd and Dante left in the ring together, and Floyd starts hulking up! Total Recall connects on Dante for the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: The Outrunners

Time: 10:19

Rating: ***1/4 – Nice traditional tag team encounter here, both still playing faces but with the spotlight clearly on the Outrunners.

*The Acclaimed want to speak to LFI. Caster wants to know where their balls are. MVP and the Hurt Syndicate show up, to question why all they do is talk about ball sacks and scissoring. Bowens says, don’t think that just because Billy isn’t here, they can’t show up and say what they want. Bowens walks off, but Caster hangs around. MVP says he knows Caster still has their card…think about it. Caster seems unsure as he walks off.

Roderick Strong vs The Beast Mortos

Strong shouts at Mortos, “Where were you” and Mortos fires off a roaring lariat in response. Both men trade strikes, and Mortos looks for a military press, but Strong slips out and hits a fallaway slam for 2. Big time headbutt from Mortos, and a pop-up Samoan drop connects as we go to PIP.

Mortos chokes out Strong in the corner, followed by a short splash and a neck crank. 1, 2, no. Tilt-a-whirl backbreaker connects, and another! 1, 2, no. Mortos wrenches back on the arms of Strong as Triller goes to commercial too.

Back from break, Strong fights out of the arm wrench, flying forearms delivered and a running lariat knocks down Mortos. Sick Kick! 1, 2, no. Another tilt-a-whirl backbreaker from Mortos, then a powerbomb onto the knee and discus lariat gets 1, 2, kickout! Mortos seems conflicted about following up, allowing Strong to capitalize and get a jumping knee for the 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Roderick Strong

Time: 9:32

Rating: *** – These two have had better outings in the past, but this was decent for the time given. Interesting seeing Mortos being a little conflicted.

Lance Archer attacks post-match, and this appears to be at the hands of Don Callis! Brian Cage saunters down to ringside too and applauds his tag partner’s work.

*Mariah May speaks to us backstage and says she hates women’s wrestling. She used to want to make history, but then she won the Women’s title, and realized she is surrounded by the weakest little shits around. They all know the truth, that she’s not ‘in’ this division – the other women are in ‘her’ division. Her prime is being wasted as no one can touch her. And it’s lonely being her. In the future, people will wonder “Who killed women’s wrestling?” It was her, she did it.

*Lexy Nair is with Anna Jay backstage, looking for her reaction. Jay says she will choke out May the next time she sees her. Anna Jay vs Mariah May, round 3, no DQ. If she doesn’t beat her, she will never challenge her for the title again. On Wednesday, Jay will drop her. Just try her.

*We recap the events of Dynamite, with Powerhouse Hobbs’ return.

Kris Statlander vs Ashley Vox

Statlander has never lost a match here on Collision, we are told. Vox goes right for Statlander at the bell, steps up to try a hurracanrana but Statlander slams her down instead. Staturday Night Fever! And that’s all she wrote.

Winner: Kris Statlander

Time: 45 seconds

Rating: N/R – Staturday night’s clearly alright for fighting.

Mercedes Mone attacks right after the bell! Statement Maker applied, and she holds her TBS title aloft.

*RUSH backstage gets in the face of Mortos, reminding him that they are family. Jake Roberts is with them, saying that they are all family. If you mess with them, you will get more than you can handle. And RUSH adds that they will GET THA HORNSSSS.

[AEW TNT Championship] Jack Perry (c) vs Action Andretti

This should be a good showcase for Andretti, who has shown more fire as of late. Perry goads the crowd as the bell rings. Lockup, Perry backs Andretti into the corner. Side headlocks traded, shoulder block from Perry. They fight to the apron, and Perry delivers a back drop on the apron to take control, before whipping Andretti into the steel steps. Back suplex across the steps! Perry tosses Andretti back inside the ring and hits a back elbow for 1.

Suplex from Perry gets 2. Kick to the spine, and now Perry stands on him in the corner. Haha Perry mouths off at a fan at ringside and goads him towards the ring, and everyone starts a ‘Peter’ chant as he kinda looks like Peter Griffin. Handspring from Andretti, Falcon Arrow! 1, 2, no. Perry on Andretti’s shoulders, Perry slips out to the apron, and Andretti avoids another back drop this time. Apron DVD from Andretti! Springboard 450 back in the ring! 1, 2, no.

Split-legged moonsault misses, Spanish Fly connects though! 1, 2, no. Rollup from Perry gets a 2 as well. Buckle Bomb! Sheer drop Brainbuster, 1, 2, NO, Andretti kicks out. Jackknife from Andretti gets a 2, springboarf enziguri connects, standing moonsault misses though and Perry hits the running knee. 1, 2, 3.

Winner and STILL AEW TNT Champion: Jack Perry

Time: 9:47

Rating: ***1/4 – Andretti got largely dominated in the early goings, before coming back with some hot offense for a couple of nice nearfalls. The crowd didn’t seem all that into it so it didn’t feel very heated, but this was a pretty fun time.

Perry grabs a mic post-match, but before he can speak the music of Daniel Garcia hits, and Garcia comes face to face with him in the ring. Perry hands him the mic. Garcia says he doesn’t agree, him and Perry aren’t alike at all. Garcia says Perry is a nepo baby who has been handed everything in life. Garcia fights for the people he cares about. Perry thinks that makes him weak? These people make him strong. Garcia will never be anything like Perry, but what he will be is the TNT champion on Nov 23rd at Full Gear.

Perry says he can have the match at Full Gear, but claims that Garcia is not ready.

* Video package for Julia Hart! We see her in her cheerleader outfit/gimmick on a football pitch. Another version of Hart in the stands fires off a red arrow to the heart of Julia, seemingly killing her. The ‘real’ Julia wakes up, as if from a nightmare.

*Outrunners VHS promo, promoting AEWShop.com. Love it!

*Lexy Nair catches up with Daniel Garcia and Matt Menard. Daddy Magic gives him a pep talk and says he knows that Garcia is ready, so it’s time to show the world.

*AR Fox makes his way out to the ring. We hear from Nick Wayne backstage, who says it’s the anniversary of AR Fox’s dad’s passing. Maybe it’s for the best that he’s dead, as he doesn’t have to see how shameful Fox is. The prodigy never forgets.

Nick Wayne vs AR Fox

Fox dives on Wayne as he makes his entrance! They battle on the outside, and Wayne drop toe holds Fox into the steel steps. Fox reverses a whip into the barricade, and tries a dive off the railing, but Wayne pulls the legs to crotch him. DDT on the floor! Back in the ring, Wayne slingshots Fox into the bottom rope. Snapmare and a legdrop gets a 1 count.

Back from break, Fox nails a tope con hilo, then heads back to the top for a swanton, 1, 2, no. Enziguri from Fox and a back elbow in the corner. Wayne nips behind Fox and hits a dragon suplex for 2! Wayne gets Fox on the top turnbuckle, perhaps looking for a Dragon suplex from the top, but Fox knocks him off. Mini cutter, underhook, tiger driver from Fox! 1, 2, no. Lo Mein Pain! Fox back up to the top, 450 misses and Mother Wayne has the ref distracted. Jackknife from Fox for 2 though. Another Dragon suplex connects, and Wayne hits an underhook Canadian Destroyer! 1, 2, 3!

Winner: Nick Wayne

Time: 8:51

Rating: *** – Good flippy fun, and Wayne’s new finisher looks flashy, even if the underhook aspect doesn’t really add much.

Wayne tells Kip Sabian to hold back the arms of AR Fox. Wayne holds up a photo of Fox and his father, and then staples it to the forehead of Fox! Haha Nigel says “well he won’t lose it!”

*Lexy Nair is with MxM Collection backstage, reflecting on their new association with Johnny TV. They slid into his DMs, and have asked him about a Trios match next week on Collision. Johnny TV responded to say he already has a match with Garcia next week… but they can come with him. They try to exit like Johnny TV last week, and a stage hand pushes them off on a trolley. Tremendous.

[AEW World Trios Championships] Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & Pac (c) vs Kyle O’Reilly, Mark Briscoe & Tomohiro Ishii

Nigel refers to Claudio, Yuta and Pac as part of Moxley’s ‘Death Riders’ so we do appear closer to that official naming. Kyle and Yuta begin this one, trading go-behinds. Yuta sweeps the legs, shoulder block, and Kyle gets the kitchen sink. Briscoe tags in, machine gun chops, and now Ishii in, welcoming the strikes of Yuta. Ishii no-sells his strikes, and one-shots Yuta down to the mat.

O’Reilly and Briscoe make some quick tags, Briscoe with a vertical suplex for 1. Claudio stomps Briscoe down in the corner, and Yuta comes back in with a hard whip into the corner. Redneck Kung Fu greets him, and Claudio tries to attack Briscoe from behind but Ishii puts a stop to that. Briscoe sets up a chair, and hits the chair-assisted tope con hilo. Ishii and O’Reilly double team Yuta now with chops and kicks. O’Reilly looks for a cross-armbreaker, but Pac breaks that up.

Claudio in, running European uppercut. Pac works over O’Reilly while Briscoe tries to rally the crowd. Ishii tries to help out but the referee sends him out. Backbreaker from Claudio, Pac with a double stomp assist, 1, 2, no. O’Reilly fires up but Pac quickly cuts it off, and Claudio and Yuta take out Ishii and Briscoe on the apron. Death Riders uppercut train in the corner. Tombstone piledriver to O’Reilly! 1, 2, Briscoe breaks it up. Yuta asks to be tagged in, and he delivers a snap suplex to O’Reilly for 2. Yuta goes for a rebound lariat, escapes an ankle lock and gets a rollup for 2. O’Reilly is up and makes the tag to Ishii!

German to Pac! One to Yuta too. And a German on Claudio as I’m reminded that we need Claudio/Ishii in a singles match, right this instant! Ishii comes out of the corner looking for a lariat on Pac but is denied. Brainbuster connects though, 1, 2, Pac kicks out. Jawbreaker connects, but Ishii stumbles back to tag Briscoe. Redneck Kung Fu, Pele to Castagnoli. Sambo suplex, and a big boot to Pac. Fisherman’s buster on Castagnoli! 1, 2, no. Claudio with a back body drop, tag to Yuta. Combination from Briscoe and O’Reilly. Ishii with the brainbuster/kick with the assist from O’Reilly. Froggy Bow from Briscoe, 1, 2, no.

Lariat from Ishii to Pac, Cllaudio takes him off his feet though. Pop-up uppercut to Briscoe. One to O’Reilly, but he hits an enziguri and all men are down. Jon Moxley’s music hits and he appears along with Marina Shafir. Moxley attempts to get in the ring…and the music of Orange Cassidy hits! OC strolls down to the ring and Moxley decides not to get in the ring. OC and Moxley lock eyes on opposite sides of the ring. Rollup from O’Reilly! 1, 2, no. Ankle lock to Yuta, Pac with a superkick, Ishii lariats him to the floor. O’Reilly still has the ankle lock applied! Claudio and Briscoe fight on the outside now. Yuta finally gets out of the ankle lock and throws O’Reilly to the floor. Briefcase shot from Shafir! Busaiku knee from Yuta back in the ring, 1, 2, 3.

Winners and STILL AEW World Trios Champions: Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & Pac

Time: 19:10

Rating: ***1/2 – Quite a slow and methodical pace in the first half, with the Death Riders firmly in control, but things really kicked into gear once the challengers rallied. This built into a really enjoyable contest, and seemed pretty unpredictable in the end.

Cassidy with a suicide dive from the ring to Moxley! WE GOT A PIER 6 BRAWL, PEOPLE! Death Riders and the Conglomeration all fight at ringside as Cassidy stands atop the announcer’s desk, and he hits a flipping senton to take everyone out. Moxley and Shafir have retreated along with the Death Riders, and this war is clearly just getting started as we go off the air.