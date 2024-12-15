Sambus’ AEW Collision Review 12.14.24  

Yo AEW peeps! Theo Sambus is in the house, ready for tonight’s live coverage of AEW Collision – how’s it going, gang? Hope you’ve had a great week and you’re all set for the show tonight. It’s another week of going head-to-head with WWE, this time up against the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event, but it looks like a stellar lineup for night 2 of Winter is Coming.

It’s Blue League action on Collision tonight, with Kyle Fletcher taking on Mark Briscoe, and Kazuchika Okada facing Mortos, which sounds like an utter delight on paper. We also have the Qualifer Finals for the International Women’s Cup, with Willow Nightingale facing Jamie Hayter for the AEW spot in the Wrestle Dynasty four-way match. With a 10-man tag on the card and FTR addressing the Death Riders, there’s a little bit of everything tonight so it could be a fun one. Let’s roll!

Location: St Louis, MO

Venue: Chaifetz Arena

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

We get highlights from Dynamite on Wednesday, and exclusive footage of Will Ospreay catching up with Darby Allin at the end of the show. Allin has the same feeling as when Danielson and Taylor were taken out, he is uneasy that something bad is going to happen. Ospreay says he has things going on right now, he has to regain his momentum, he’s got back to back PPV losses. Darby says it’s bigger than all of that, this is about AEW. Ospreay says he has to stay focused on the tournament. He respects Darby, but he needs this more than anything. After this is done, Darby can knock on his door.

The COLD OPEN PROMOS RETURN!! Mark Briscoe needs this win mathematically. Kyle Fletcher says he’ll be “12 points Fletch”. Mortos barks. Okada says Beast Mortos? No, “Bitch Mortos!”

[International Women’s Cup AEW Qualifier Finals] Willow Nightingale vs Jamie Hayter

Lockup, quick stalemate, and both women seem frustrated by that. Both women look for a backslide, Willow gets it but just a 2 count. Small package from Hayter gets 2. Willow fires off a chop and demands one from Hayter in return. They lay into each other with some hard chops, breaking down into a slugfest. Hayter charges but gets tossed to the apron. They both find themselves there, where Jamie nails a DDT on the apron! The lights briefly go off…ominous? Willow back to the apron, canonball off the apron to knock Jamie down! Willow tries to bring Hayter back into the ring, but Hayter rolls back out again. More strikes exchanged, and Willow drives Hayter back-first between the apron and the barricade. Willow looks for a suplex, Hayter blocks it and reverses into a suplex of her own.

Both women fight to the top turnbuckle, headbutt by Hayter. Superplex connects! DVD neckbreaker, running Hayterade but just a 2 count. Thrust kick and a step up enziguri as Hayter stays in control. Oh but both women knock each other down with stereo pump kicks, nice! Willow gets Hayter on her shoulders for a torture rack, then nails a Lionsault! 1, 2, NO. Willow to the top rope now, but Jamie cuts her off, GERMAN! And Willow comes right back with the POUNCE! Straps are down, Babe with the Powerbomb reversed into a pin for 1, 2, no. Uranage across the knee, but that hurt Hayter just as much, jarring the knee. Hayter kisses her bicep, but Willow spins her round into the Babe with the Powerbomb for the 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Willow Nightingale!

Time: 12:04

Rating: ***1/2 – Valiant effort from both women, who brought their A-game for the Finals. Willow getting the spot at Wrestle Dynasty makes sense, and this was the right call, even if Hayter would have been an equally great addition at the Tokyo Dome. Hot start to the show.

Post-match, Jamie is left in the ring…and the lights go out. They come back on, and JULIA HART IS HERE! She nails a reverse DDT on Hayter before backing out of the ring. Julia is BACK, yesssss!

Back from the break, we hear from Brody King, who calls Ricochet a coward for his actions in their Gold League match last week. Claudio says he’s not losing sight of the bigger picture. Gold League action continues on Dynamite this week, with Darby Allin vs Will Ospreay.

[Continental Classic – Blue League] Kazuchika Okada vs The Beast Mortos

Okada backs Mortos into the ropes, gives him a clean break. Mortos backs him into the ropes as well, roars in his face…and Okada responds with an eye poke, tremendous! Shoulder block from Okada has no effect, so Mortos shows him how it’s done. Big right hand from Mortos, uppercut in the corner and an enziguri, followed by a snap powerslam and Okada is reeling.

Spinning clothesline attempt, Okada gets the boot up and dumps Mortos to the floor. Okada heads out after him, sends him back inside, but takes too long gloating to the fans, allowing Mortos to dive with a tornillo through the ropes. Okada is set up by the steps, Mortos takes a run up, canonball but Okada moves, sending Mortos into the steel steps back-first. We head to PIP as Okada sends Mortos into the barricade.

In the ring, Okada delivers a DDT and covers for 2. Okada takes his time in the corner with some methodical strikes. He charges in, Mortos gets the elbow up. Slingblade connects, spin kick and a backfist, and the crowd are behind Mortos. Tilt-a-whirl backbreaker, and AGAIN! A third, no he transitions into an Argentine backbreaker and covers, 1, 2, no. The Beast climbs the turnbuckle, Okada meets him there and gets headbutted. Mortos dives, rolls through, and Okada meets him with a flapjack to level the playing field. Money Clip applied but Okada can’t get Mortos to his knees, and Mortos shrugs it off. BIIIIG headbutt from Mortos as both men go down.

Air Raid Crash neckbreaker from Okada out of the corner, followed by a body slam, and now Okada goes up top for the elbow drop, connects. RAINMAKER MIDDLE FINGER POSE. Ooooh but Mortos rocks him with a spinning lariat. Pop-up Samoan drop, 1, 2, NO. Mortos goes up top, twisting senton misses and he runs into a big boot from Okada. Dropkick connects but Mortos sits right up! Okada is stunned. Roaring elbow avoided, and Okada nails the Rainmaker for the definitive 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada

Time: 12:21

Rating: ***3/4 – Mortos gave a beastly performance here, and these guys matched up about as well as you’d imagine. Just a heck of a fun time with some good back and forth action.

Toni Storm vs Shazza McKenzie

For those keeping score, this is very much ‘old school’ Toni Storm, rather than Timeless. They shake hands as the bell rings, and Toni takes control with a snap suplex. Backslide from McKenzie gets a 1 count, and she sweeps the legs before hitting a knee trembler. Toni with a release German suplex, and she signals for the hip attack, connects! Storm Zero, 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Toni Storm

Time: 1:27

Rating: N/R – Squash to establish this ‘young upstart’ Toni Storm.

Toni Storm grabs the microphone and says she never thought she’d get to say this but she is officially All Elite! Haha. OK I like this.

*Backstage, Mariah May is asked about her thoughts on Toni Storm returning, and May says she doesn’t give a BLEEP about Toni Storm. Every woman she steps in the ring with wishes they were never born once she’s through with them. No one can handle the woman from Hell. Thunder Rosa can name the time or place, and May will be there.

*Tony Schiavone is with Thunder Rosa backstage. Rosa says it doesn’t matter who you are when you have the title, it matters who you are when you’re NOT wearing the title. There’s a place reserved for Mariah May in Hell. Toni Storm interrupts to introduce herself and says it’s a pleasure to meet her, as well as Tony Schiavone. Storm walks off, and Rosa says in 2 weeks her father will be with her to see her fight in person. So December 28th, World’s End, Thunder Rosa will see Mariah May…in a Tijuana Street Fight. Works for me.

Top Flight vs Lio Rush & Action Andretti

Civil war has broken out! Those are some spiky as hell puffer jackets that Rush and Andretti are wearing down to the ring, they look like mini Bowsers. Lio and Dante start this one out, Dante gets an early roll up as does Lio, but both men can only get 2. Darius in, we see Private Party watching backstage. Andretti tags in too, and they trade shoulder tackles. Athletic displays from both guys end in a stalemate, and Action gets in the face of Darius. Enziguri connects, Lio blind tags in, goes for a tijeras but Darius grabs the legs and catapults him…only for Lio to take out Dante. All four men in the ring now, Top Flight get knocked to the outside after stereo handspring kicks.

Stunner from Rush, holds on and delivers a second stunner to Dante. Double team kicks from Action and Rush, and now Rush is all over Dante with a rear chinlock. Dante to his feet, backs Lio to the corner, and Andretti tags in with knees to the midsection. Running forearm, and both Lio and Action stomp Dante down in the corner. But Dante finally makes the tag and in comes Darius, taking on both men. Manhattan drop, gamengiri and a rebound flatliner connects. Rush avoids a German, spinning tornado DDT from Darius gets 2 after some athletic reversals. More double teaming from Lio and Action, which the ref seems fine with.

Lariat from Rush, one from Darius, superkick from Andretti. Andretti to the apron, Arabian press to the outside! And in comes Dante with a suicide dive to follow up. One from Lio Rush and DOWN GOES LEILA GREY! Lio looks perturbed, and the Martins go to check on her. OH but Andretti and Rush take advantage of the distraction and attack Dante and Darius. Frog splash from Rush, springboard 450 by Action, 1, 2, 3!

Winners: Lio Rush & Action Andretti

Time: 10:44

Rating: *** – Lio and Action have much more charisma when they’re heeling it up, which bodes well for their tag team. Some issues with legality aside (the ref was VERY lenient here), this did a decent job at establishing Andretti & Rush as legit.

Kris Statlander vs Tootie Lynn

Snapmare from Statlander, she grabs the leg of Lynn and deivers a dragon screw, straight into a stalling vertical suplex. Tootie delivers some palm strikes, misses an elbow, and Kris comes back with a dropkick. She muscles Lynn up for a powerbomb, Lynn reverses with a hurracanrana…but runs right into a lariat. Staturday Night Fever! 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Kris Statlander

Time: 1:49

Rating: N/R – Statlander squashes are pretty fun, but I do want to see her getting a meaty story again soon.

*Backstage, Dustin Rhodes has words for The Righteous, warning them not to mention his dad’s name, hyping up the Bunkhouse Brawl at Final Battle this coming Friday.

*Promo for Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen on January 1st, narrated by Dax Harwood.

[10-man tag team contest] Daniel Garcia, Orange Cassidy, The Outrunners, and Komander vs The Premier Athletes, MxM Collection

The Premier Athletes put their hands in, and Mark Sterling says it would be an honor if MxM put their tips in. Garcia and Woods grapple as the bell rings. Woods muscles Garcia up for a wrestling takedown, and mocks Garcia’s dancing. Garcia gets in a few quick nearfalls, and then gyrates in front of his opponent. OC and Nese in now, suplex attempt from Cassidy is blocked, OC tags out, hits a Stundog millionaire, and in comes Komander…but Mason distracts him on the top rope. Side slam/leg drop combo from MxM and they strike a pose before doing a variation on the Garcia dance. Mansoor tags out by touching tips with Daivari, Komander nails the rope walk missile dropkick though. Turbo Floyd in and he rallies the crowd with the 10 count corner punches.

Magnum in for 10 count punches of his own. And now Garcia goes for 10 more. Back from break, the Athletes pose but get dragged to the outside. Komander builds up steam but Sterling trips him up. Nese suplexes Komander back into the ring into the arms of Woods, who powerbombs him with a leaping leg lariat assist from Mason. Everyone in now as it all breaks down. MxM combo is broken up, and OC comes in for the satellite DDT on Mason. Suicide dive to Mansoor. Garcia comes out of nowhere for the big dropkick against the barricade. Komander with the big rope walk, and he pauses to tag out to OC before diving to the outside. Orange Cassidy with the Orange Punch on Woods for the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Daniel Garcia, Orange Cassidy, the Outrunners & Komander

Time: 8:54

Rating: *** – Great house show feel, with everyone clearly having a load of fun. Entertaining stuff to keep everyone happy.

*Don Callis says he had a bad night last night. Hobbs and Davis did a switcheroo on the Don Callis Family… but then he got some fantastic news. In two weeks’ time, he’s getting his revenge against Hobbs. The match has been granted – Powerhouse Hobbs vs Konosuke Takeshita at World’s End. Plus, Kyle Fletcher is in the main event tonight, and he’ll beat Mark Briscoe tonight. That’s why the Don Callis family are the true one percenters in pro wrestling.

[Continental Classic – Blue League] Kyle Fletcher vs Mark Briscoe

Fans chant ‘Ospreay’s better’ at Kyle, so he exits the ring to talk trash at the crowd. Briscoe slaps on a headlock but it’s shrugged off and Fletcher knocks him down with a shoulder tackle. Briscoe screams at Kyle for him to hit him; Kyle obliges but that fires Mark up and we get some redneck Kung Fu. Briscoe to the apron and he bites Fletcher’s forehead before snapmaring him to the floor. Diving dropkick through the ropes, Briscoe heads back in and comes back with the tope con hilo through the ropes. Fletcher sent into the ring, and he comes back with a leg lariat, catching Mark on the apron. Briscoe with a blockbuster off the apron! He signals for the cactus elbow and delivers.

Briscoe looks for the Jay Driller on the floor, but Kyle avoids it with a back body drop. And he suplexes Mark over the barricade to the floor outside. Kyle sets up a chair, and launches off it with a diving canonball into the crowd. They fight on top of the barricade now, where Briscoe nails a superplex from the barricade to the floor. Briscoe rolls back into the ring, the ref is up to 9…but Fletcher rolls back in at the last second.

Briscoe gets caught off-guard by a huge superkick from Fletcher, giving both men a breather. Running elbow, cover, 1, 2, no. Flying forearm from Briscoe after an exchange of strikes, followed by the exploder suplex out of the corner. Fisherman’s buster attempted and blocked, but a second attempt is successful for Briscoe. 1, 2, no. Fletcher nails a Half Nelson suplex, takes his time, allowing Briscoe to come firing back with a lariat and a DVD. Sliding lariat connects, Briscoe heads up top…Froggy Bow cut off as Fletcher gets up and heads to the top rope with him. Briscoe with a throat thrust to knock Fletcher back, and now the Froggy Bow connects…NO, Kyle got the knees up. Fletcher up top again now, and he misses an elbow drop too! Briscoe covers, 1, 2, no.

Fletcher with a scoop slam driver, 1, 2, no. Briscoe chops away at the chest but walks into a thrust kick. Uppercut from Briscoe! He sets up for the Cut-throat driver but Fletcher rakes the eyes and rolls him up, feet on the ropes! But the referee saw it. Rollup by Briscoe, 1, 2, NO. Jay Driller attempt is thwarted, and Fletcher hits the sheer drop Brainbuster, 1, 2, NOOOO!

Running leg lariat in the corner, and Fletcher sets Briscoe up in the corner, but Mark avoids the Turnbuckle brainbuster, slipping out behind him and getting him up on his shoulders…Cut-throat driver!! Fletcher rolls to the floor to avoid being pinned. Briscoe to the top rope…FROGGY BOW TO THE OUTSIDE. Briscoe throws Kyle back in the ring, and we have 1 minute left. Froggy Bow connects again, 1, 2, NO. Kyle rolls him up, 1, 2, no. Rollup by Mark, 1, 2, no. Jay Driller BLOCKED, Kyle tries to low blow him but Briscoe catches it. JAY DRILLER CONNECTS! 1, 2, 3!

Winner: Mark Briscoe

Time: 19:44

Rating: ****1/4 – Two weeks in a row, Mark Briscoe absolutely delivers above expectations. Best match of the tournament so far, and Briscoe is CRUSHING it this year. Fletcher was no slouch either, playing the perfect foil here. This was GOOD SHIT, plain and simple.

*The Death Riders have commandeered a camera backstage, and they wait in hiding as FTR walk out with their bags. Dax and Cash approach the exit, and Claudio and Pac grab them from behind, placing bags over their heads. Together with Moxley they go through to a sealed exit, and the door closes behind them as we hear lots of banging as FTR presumably get jumped. Wheeler Yuta is holding the camera and just smirks as tonight’s broadcast ends.