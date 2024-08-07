Sambus’ NJPW G1 Climax 34 Night 11 Review  

Sorry for the later-than-usual review today – I’ve been in Edinburgh, Scotland for the Fringe Theatre Festival so have been catching up on Night 11 this evening. Saying that, I did still manage to squeeze some wrestling content into my day, as I saw a one-woman show called Chokeslam, describing her love of pro wrestling and the parallels in her life. Cracking stuff, and set the scene nicely for me to come back to some New Japan G1 action! LET’S GO.

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Venue: Korakuen Hall

English Commentary: Walker Stewart & Chris Charlton

[A Block] Callum Newman [4] vs Great O-Khan [4]

Another clash of United Empire stablemates. Both men avoid quick kicks in the early goings, Eliminator attempt from O-Khan is blocked, as is the Oscutter attempt. O-Khan drives Newman into the corner and delivers some Mongolian chops and a throat thrust, and then sits on the back of his neck, folding the arms. He rakes the back and hits a fireman’s carry for 2. Vice-like choke applied, but Newman gets the ropes with his feet. Claw attempt, Newman sweeps the legs and hits the double stomp to the back. Enziguri in the corner, PK, gets 2. Another PK and a standing moonsault gets another 2 for Newman. Newman briefly grabs the hair and delivers some forearms to the back, but O-Khan gets a high slam to turn the tables. Backbreaker denied, Meteora by Newman! Dropkick in the corner, springboard double stomp to the back, O-Khan follows him to the ropes for a waistlock. Sunset flip by Newman for 2. Tornado Kick catches O-Khan, 1, 2, no. Oscutter caught, leg hook DDT connects and the Eliminator is delivered for the 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Great O-Khan

Time: 8:17

Rating: **3/4 – Somewhat lacking in heat, but Newman is now officially eliminated from contention.

[A Block] Gabe Kidd [6] vs Jake Lee [4]

Lee makes his way to the ring with some drinks, and appears to have one to offer Kidd. But Kidd runs in with a big boot to catch Lee on the apron! He smacks Lee with a chair a few times and pulls out a table. He throws the table at Lee, but Lee moves out of the way and comes back with a Giant Killer. Lee takes a chair of his own, drives it into the midsection and back of Gabe. They brawl into the crowd now, trading strikes. Kidd takes a big run up, but Lee meets him with another Giant Killer! Lee continues the assault, and now props the table up against the railings as they make their way back to ringside. Lee sends Kidd head-first into the table. They get into the ring, the bell finally rings and Kidd tries a flash pin but can’t get it.

Back body drop by Lee, Giant Killer and a front chancery but Kidd battles out only to receive a roundhouse kick to the head. Running kick to the face gets a 1 count for Lee. Chokeslam! 1, 2, no. Lee signals for the Face Break shot, Kidd comes right back with a lariat to counter it. They battle onto their knees, trading elbow shots, until Kidd tells Lee to stand up and fight like a man. Fast forearm shots now, into slaps, ripcord slap from Kidd. Lee gets a Face Break shot against the ropes, but he’s too worn out to capitalize, and Kidd falls to the outside anyway. Lee tries to kick him from the apron, Kidd catches him and hits a German on the floor! Kidd runs at Lee, gets sent into the guardrail! The referee has been counting and is up to 18! Lee slides back in at 19, Kidd makes a final ditch effort to dive into the ring but the ref has hit 20!

Winner: Jake Lee

Time: 5:03

Rating: *** – Conversely to the opening match, this did indeed feel pretty heated. The rating includes the battling in the crowd before the match officially began, as it all built together to make a fast-paced, vicious atmosphere with both men trying to end this early.

[A Block] Zack Sabre Jr [8] vs EVIL [10]

They’re not messing around tonight! Sabre Jr is the first man out, but he’s dragged out from the back by EVIL, escorting him to the ring in a headlock. Togo shoves the ref, throws powder in the eyes and they hit the Magic Killer on EVIL. The bell rings, 1, 2, no. Multiple pin attempts fail…until ZSJ reverses into a cradle for 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr

Time: 19 seconds

Rating: N/R – ZSJ equalizes with EVIL at the top of the pack! All these short matches, someone’s going to a draw tonight aren’t they?! The Wrestling Gods are smiling down upon us as we’ve been spared the usual EVIL match on this occasion.

[A Block] Tetsuya Naito [6] vs Shota Umino [6]

Umino starts clubbing away on Naito as the bell rings, and hits the hanging apron DDT! Umino takes a run up on the floor and nails a driveby dropkick to the head of Naito while he’s still hanging there, followed immediately by a tornado DDT on the floor! Ignition connects but just gets a 2. Naito gets back into it with an atomic drop and a stalling neckbreaker in the corner, draping Umino off the ropes like a reverse Tower of London. Naito hits a neckbreaker on the apron and one on the floor, followed by another stalling neckbreaker on the floor. Umino almost gets counted out, falling back down at 18, but manages to slide back in at the very last second.

Naito cranks the neck, back elbow and a dropkick to the back of the neck, and another stalling neckbreaker in the middle of the ring. Umino manages to fire off a dropkick, and an exploder gets a 2. Naito hits the reverse DDT across the knee and locks in a crucifix headscissors, really working that neck. They stay in the hold for a fair while until Umino gets the tip of his boot on the ropes to break it. Hammerlock applied, Naito looking for a slam, hits some elbows instead. Enziguri by Naito connects but Umino comes right back with the Blaze Blade! Both men are down.

Reverse Twist & Shout connects for Umino, and he follows up with the Trident! 1, 2, no! Naito reverses a cradle DDT attempt with a Valentia, goes for Destino but Umino puts the breaks on and hits the Fisherman’s Death Rider!! 1, 2, NO. Blaze Blade to the back of the head, Death Rider connects, 1, 2, NO!! Another Death Rider reversed, Destino reversed, Naito rolls through another Destino attempt into a tight small package for 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito

Time: 14:44

Rating: ***3/4 – Naito was on MUCH better form here, although a lot of the credit has to go to Umino who really stepped it up in this one, and it felt like he had something to prove.

[A Block] Shingo Takagi [6] vs SANADA [6]

Shingo gives a clean break against the ropes in the early goings, SANADA does the same but then goes in for the cheap shot, Shingo avoids it. Shoulder block attempt, Shingo knocks him down, gets SANADA on his shoulders but SANADA escapes. Dropkick to the knee and one to the midsection as Shingo spills to the floor. SANADA fakes out a dive but Shingo grabs him and pulls him out anyway, following up with a suplex on the floor, and whipping SANADA hard into the railings. An elbow drop and the senton connect back in the ring as Shingo takes his time.

Side Russian Legsweep provides a counter for SANADA, giving him a much-needed breather. Dropkick connects, springboard plancha to the outside and SANADA tries to conduct the crowd in cheering for him. Back suplex, 1, 2, no. Tilt-a-whirl countered into the Skull End, but Shingo shrugs him off. Snap DDT connects! Vertical suplex, 1, 2, no. Shingo says “My time is coming” (in English!) and tries for the Made in Japan but can’t get it. Twist & Shout delivered and Shingo is poised, waiting for SANADA to get to his feet. Corner lariat, but SANADA whips off a Magic Screw. Shining Wizard misses, back elbow, SANADA with the TKO! He heads up top, moonsault misses but he avoids a German suplex and comes back with a Shining Wizard from behind.

Shingo blocks another Shining Wizard with his arms, grabs the leg and tries a dragon screw but SANADA shakes him off and hits another Shining Wizard. Moonsault! 1, 2, no. Shingo escapes a Dead Fall, and comes right back with a Death Valley Driver. Corner lariat again, Shingo brings SANADA to the top rope, superplex connects. Sliding Bomber! 1, 2, no. Shingo looks for the Made in Japan, can’t get it, but reverses the reversal into the Made in Japan and delivers it successfully this time, 1, 2, NO.

Last of the Dragon attempt? Denied, but he chops SANADA and tries again. Waistlock by SANADA, fights out of it, lariat in the ropes. Oklahoma roll by SANADA, 1, 2, no. Hurracanrana attempt blocked, Shingo hits a big forearm, followed by a series of them and a headbutt, enziguri by SANADA, Shingo with a Shining Wizard! Pumping bomber, SANADA kicks out at 1. Pumping bomber connects again! Last of the Dragon but SANADA reverses into the Dead Fall. 1, 2, 3.

Winner: SANADA

Time: 19:53

Rating: ***1/2 – Very good main event, but missing that slight spark. Shingo always gives us a fun time, and while it built to a dramatic closing stretch, there was an element of getting too cute towards the end there with the 1-count kickouts and fighting spirit.

A Block Standings:

Zack Sabre Jr – 10

EVIL – 10

Tetsuya Naito – 8

SANADA – 8

Shota Umino – 6

Gabe Kidd – 6

Shingo Takagi – 6

Jake Lee – 6

Great-O-Khan – 6

Callum Newman – 4 (Eliminated)

B Block Standings:

Jeff Cobb – 8

David Finlay – 8

Yuya Uemura – 6

Konosuke Takeshita – 6

HENARE – 6

Ren Narita – 6

Hirooki Goto – 6

Yota Tsuji – 6

El Phantasmo – 4

Boltin Oleg – 4

We’re back tomorrow and Thursday as the Korakuen Hall plays host again, so I’ll see you right back here for the B Block side of things. Have a great night, all!