Sambus’ NJPW G1 Climax 34 Night 16 Review  

NJPW G1 Climax 34 Night 16 Review

Location: Shizuoka, Japan

Venue: HAMAMATSU Arena

English Commentary: Walker Stewart

[B Block] Hirooki Goto [8] vs HENARE [6]

It’s a must-win situation for Goto here, plus a stroke of luck in how the rest of the night plays out in order for Goto to make the playoffs. Both men try shoulder blocks, and it’s Goto that is the first to knock HENARE down. HENARE comes back with one of his own, hits the shoulder press slam and the senton, and then takes the action to the floor, where he whips Goto into the railings. Snapmare and a kick to the spine once they work back into the ring, gets a 2 for HENARE.

Misdirection lariat takes HENARE off his feet. Spinning wheel kick into the back suplex, Goto gets a 2 count. Back elbow and the disaster kick out of the corner from HENARE. They trade corner lariats, HENARE looks for the Native Knee but Goto catches him and delivers the Ushigoroshi! Back to their feet, both men trade forearms before HENARE unleashes a wild kick to the chest. Goto with overhand chops, HENARE sticks with the kicks and Goto falls to his knees. Lariat from HENARE, inverted GTR from Goto, and a lariat of his own. Streets of Rage avoided, Goto can’t avoid the Berserker bomb though, which gets a 2.

HENARE looks for the Rampage, Goto catches him in a front chancery. Native Knee connects, PK, Goto again avoids the Streets of Rage and locks in a sleeper. PK from Goto, GTW, 1, 2, no. Rampage from HENARE, 1, 2, no! Both men jockey for position, forearm and headbutts exchanged, they headbutt each other at the same time. HENARE with multiple headbutts, misdirection headbutt from HENARE. Streets of Rage! 1, 2, 3.

Winner: HENARE

Time: 12:45

Rating: ***1/2 – Fun match with the added drama and desperation from Goto, and HENARE was able to play spoiler here, officially knocking Goto out. Our NEVER Openweight champion looks very strong in his final night of G1 competition, which is a smart move.

[B Block] David Finlay [10] vs El Phantasmo [6]

Finlay advances with a win here. ELP takes Finlay to the floor early, nails a springboard plancha. Finlay takes a run up and tries to spear ELP through the railings, but ELP dodges at the last second, sending Finlay hurtling through the railings himself. They battle into the crowd, Finlay hits a gourdbuster into the chairs! Back in the ring, a backbreaker from Finlay keeps him in control. Finlay repeatedly stomps the back, which still has a big band-aid on from the Takeshita table spot. Tijeras from ELP send Finlay to the floor, suicide dive follows. Springboard senton and Lionsault combination gets a 2. Sudden Death attempt, countered into the Northern Irish Curse. 1, 2, no.

ELP tries a tornado DDT, but it’s caught and he drops ELP with the Into Oblivion! Smooth! Forearms from both guys, another Northern Irish Curse catches ELP for 2. Small package from ELP gets 2, schoolboy with a 2 as well. ELP gets him up for the Burning Hammer but Finlay gets out of it with a roaring elbow. ELP comes back with an Into Oblivion of his own! Sudden Death connects. 1, 2, no. CR2 reversed into a rollup, deadlifts him up, buckle bomb! ELP avoids a second and gets a powerbomb of his own. CR2 connects! To the apron, Thunderkiss 86! 1, 2, Gedo pulls the ref out of the ring! The ref thinks it was Jado though, causing a distraction, allowing Finlay to nail ELP with the Shillelagh and the Overkill. 1, 2, 3.

Winner: David Finlay

Time: 12:32

Rating: ***1/4 – ELP is very entertaining with immensely watchable offense, so his matches are always engaging and that was no different here. This was good, but that ending felt very anti-climactic once Gedo pulled the ref out, as it all became a bit too telegraphed.

[B Block] Konosuke Takeshita [8] vs Ren Narita [10]

This could go either way as the winner here will advance into the playoffs – Takeshita would advance through tiebreakers if he wins. Takeshita has evidently been attacked backstage, as he is dragged out by Dick Togo and EVIL during his entrance. They roll him into the ring and leave as the bell rings and Narita immediately applies a kneebar. Takeshita makes it to the rope, still wearing his ring jacket. He takes it off on the floor, and Narita drives him head-first into the ringpost, and shoves him backwards into the railings. Kick to the leg with it trapped in the railings. They head into the crowd, where Narita lightly rolls Takeshita into the chairs.

Back in the ring, Narita hits a running boot in the corner, Takeshita comes back with a side Russian legsweep though. Narita wraps the left knee around the ringpost and whips it. Cover, 1, 2. Single leg atomic drop, slight miscommunication as he couldn’t really lift Takeshita up. Takeshita with forearms as he rallies, but he is limping. Kick to the knee by Narita is all it takes to ground him again. Narita looks for an exploder, rakes the eyes when he can’t get it, and Takeshita catches him with an elbow shot. Exploder by Narita, Takeshita comes back with a German, but Narita dropkicks the knee to again cut off momentum.

Low bridge by Takeshita, he tries to run for a dive, but his leg gives out. Narita heads back into the ring but Takeshita catches him off-guard with a lariat. Narita wraps the leg around the middle rope, wringing it, Takeshita again comes out with full force, throwing his whole body forward for a lariat. Takeshita is selling that leg like a champ. Blue Thunder Bomb avoided, Narita rolls into the kneebar! Takeshita catches Narita on the ropes with an uppercut, and heads up to meet him there. Superplex! Narita kicks the knee though and locks in a guillotine before Takeshita can make a cover. Takeshita to his feet though, tries to suplex out of it, and Narita locks in a sleeper hold. Takeshita counters that into the Bastard Driver!

And here comes f’n Dick Togo, with EVIL running in behind to knock Takeshita into the ref. Togo chokes Takeshita out with the wire, then they hit him with the Magic Killer. 1, 2, no. Reinforced push up bar shot is blocked, Togo again comes from behind and the House of Torture continue the assault. Chairshot by EVIL but he accidentally takes out Togo. EVIL knocked out too. Guillotine stomp connects while Takeshita was distracted. And one from the top rope! 1, 2, NO. Takeshita with some heavy forearm shots, Narita goes back to the knee, Double Cross blocked, Last Ride powerbomb from Takeshita! 1, 2, NO.

Takeshita looks for another big shot, but Narita rolls into kneebar in the center of the ring. Takeshita rolls round into a release German suplex! HUGE Forearm shot! 1, 2, 3. Thank God.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

Time: 16:47

Rating: *** – SCREW YOU EVIL for trying your hardest to ruin a Takeshita match! The less said about that, the better. Narita being in control for so long in the early goings was rather dull, but Takeshita’s selling saved it, and the nearfalls towards the end were well played. Takeshita will advance to the playoffs, so at least this isn’t his last G1 appearance, as that would have been a sucky way to finish.

[B Block] Yota Tsuji [8] vs Jeff Cobb [10]

A Tsuji win here would give him a tie-breaker victory into the quarter-finals, while Cobb automatically advances with a win. Forearm strikes are traded, Tsuji goes for a schoolboy but can’t hold him for a pin. Shoulder tackle takes Cobb off his feet. Tsuji ducks a lariat, but misses a splash in the corner. Cobb nails the pounce, and delivers some shoulder thrusts in the corner. Standing dropkick gets 2. Cobb presses out of the stomp attempt, front slam and a standing moonsault but Tsuji gets the knees up. Corner splash by Tsuji, Tijeras and the backbreaker/flatliner combo follow, and the stomp connects this time. 1, 2, no.

Hammer & Sickle combination from Cobb, hits the standing moonsault this time for 2. Cobb wanted Tour of the Islands, Tsuji held onto the ropes. They trade strikes, Cobb catches Tsuji on a Gene Blaster attempt, but Tsuji rolls out of whatever he was looking for. Gene Blaster connects for 2. Tsuji tries to lift Cobb, can’t get it, forearm shot takes Cobb down, and the Falcon Arrow gets another 2 count.

Knee lift by Tsuji, Marlowe Crash is caught with a discus lariat, followed by the F5000. 1, 2, no. Headbutt from Tsuji and a rising knee, lariat by Cobb though. Gene Blaster catches Cobb off-guard. And another! 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Yota Tsuji

Time: 11:37

Rating: **3/4 – Oddly heatless in the early portion, and a couple of times they looked like they were going in slow motion with some lackadaisical counters. What a disappointing main event. Still, the B Block finals are set – Finlay advances, and it’s Tsuji vs Takeshita tomorrow in the Playoffs.

A Block Standings:

Zack Sabre Jr – 14

Shingo Takagi – 10

Great-O-Khan – 10

EVIL – 10 (Eliminated)

Tetsuya Naito – 10 (Eliminated)

SANADA – 8 (Eliminated)

Jake Lee – 8 (Eliminated)

Shota Umino – 8 (Eliminated)

Gabe Kidd – 6 (Eliminated)

Callum Newman – 4 (Eliminated)

B Block Standings:

David Finlay – 12

Konosuke Takeshita – 10

Yota Tsuji – 10

Ren Narita – 10 (Eliminated)

Jeff Cobb – 10 (Eliminated)

Hirooki Goto – 8 (Eliminated)

Yuya Uemura – 8 (Unable to compete – Eliminated)

HENARE – 8 (Eliminated)

El Phantasmo – 6 (Eliminated)

Boltin Oleg – 6 (Eliminated)