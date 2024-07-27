Sambus’ NJPW G1 Climax 34 Night 5 Review  

NJPW G1 Climax 34 Night 5

Location: Nagasaki, Japan

Venue: Dejima Messe, Nagasaki

English Commentary: Walker Stewart & HENARE

[A Block] Shingo Takagi [4] vs Callum Newman [2]

An early shoulder block from Shingo takes Newman down, but he’s right back up to get in the face of Shingo. Misses the big boot, they both pick up steam, big boot connects but Shingo rolls through it, and more shoulder blocks keep them at equal pegging. Oscutter attempt, Shingo shakes it off. Lariat combination from Shingo rocks Newman, and Newman is sent to the floor with another lariat over the ropes. Shingo follows him to the aisle and whips him sternum first into the railings. Newman dropped face-first onto the apron, and a spike DDT on the floor follows as Shingo stays firmly in control.

Back in the ring, an elbow drop and the senton connect, followed by a vertical suplex for a 2 count. Shingo talks a little trash, goading Newman into a strike exchange. Newman is chopped to the mat but kips up and hits Shingo right back. Sweeps the leg, double stomp to the back of Shingo. Shingo on the apron, Newman with a running dropkick, follows up with the triangle moonsault to the outside!

Flying forearm from the top gets a 2 count, spin kick, and a lariat from Newman takes Shingo down, and a PK connects for 2. Newman signals for the Oscutter and Shingo takes advantage of the momentary pause, catches him and drops him with a modified Gory special. Jumping knee drop to the head! Takagi Time, he delivers the hammer and anvil elbows, Newman avoids the sliding Bomber though. Headbutts from Shingo and he gets the sliding Bomber but only for a 1 count. Spin kick by Newman, Shingo with a bomber! 1, 2, no. Shingo is thinking Last of the Dragon, can’t get it, smacks Newman with another stiff lariat and mounts offense, Busaiku knee strike from Newman! Spanish Fly, 1, 2, Shingo kicks out. Tornado kick, Oscutter attempt and he’s LARIATED out of the sky! Another lariat, 1, 2, no. Last of the Dragon attempt, denied again but Shingo with a poisonrana! Back elbow, Dangerous DDT driver but Newman rolls through and springs off the ropes into the Oscutter!! 1, 2, 3!!

Winner: Callum Newman

Time: 12:52

Rating: ***1/2 – HUGE upset, I don’t think many would have called Newman beating Shingo here. That was an awesome sprint, Newman looks tough as nails coming back from all of those lariats, and ultimately played the plucky underdog role to snatch the victory. Like the Umino match, this also plays into the story of Shingo seemingly overlooking and underestimating some of his opponents.

[A Block] SANADA [2] vs Gabe Kidd [4]

Kidd with a waistlock, trying to get a base, SANADA works out of it. They look like they’re about to grapple but Kidd bites the ear! He grounds SANADA and locks in an arm submission, almost a Kimura but SANADA reaches the ropes before it’s fully applied. They spill to the floor, where SANADA is driven chest-first into the railings. Kidd grabs a steel chair, brings SANADA out into the crowd and throws the chair into the left bicep. Kidd grabs a section of the railing, looks like he’s about to throw it at SANADA but instead drops it and flips off the crowd. Kidd runs SANADA into the wall and then runs back into the ring as the referee is up to 16 now… SANADA sprints and makes it back into the ring at 19.

A big right hand sends SANADA stumbling, and Kidd continues to focus on the left arm. SANADA with a poke to the eye though. Kidd bites the top of the head, SANADA with a dropkick to the knee and a dropkick to the chest to level the playing field. Kidd to the floor, springboard plancha from SANADA meets him there. Inside the ring, SANADA goes for a TKO but Kidd slips into a wristlock, suplexes SANADA into the buckles. Saito suplex, 1, 2, no. Border City Stretch applied, working over that arm and shoulder joint, but SANADA grabs the ropes. Stomp to the arm, they work to their feet and trade more strikes until SANADA lifts Kidd onto the ropes for a Magic Screw.

SANADA kips up, misses the Shining Wizard. Left lariat from Kidd levels SANADA, can’t get a piledriver though, SANADA back body drops him. Kidd can’t get a German suplex, SANADA with the Shining Wizard, connects! SANADA looks for the Dead Fall, can’t get it, Piledriver in response from Kidd. Kidd goes for a powerbomb, countered into a hurracanrana. Skull End, no, Kidd rolls through, but SANADA rolls through again. More counters as Kidd goes for a wristlock, but SANADA counters that into the Dead Fall. 1, 2, 3.

Winner: SANADA

Time: 12:14

Rating: ***1/4 – Perfectly decent encounter from these two, with a nice closing stretch full of counters. It’s odd that SANADA doesn’t feel like a big deal anymore, he’s kind of ‘just there’.

[A Block] Shota Umino [2] vs Great-O-Khan [0]

The bell rings and they go strike for strike, with Umino ultimately taking O-Khan down with an uppercut. O-Khan lifts Umino in response and dumps him to the outside, following him to the floor to lay in the stomps and whip him into the railings. Mongolian chop and he brings Umino back inside. Body slam gets a 1 count, and he delivers further stomps in the corner. Vice choke is locked in, Umino gets the ropes with his feet. Reverse triangle applied and O-Khan hooks the ankle too. Cover for 2. Hip toss, another 2 count as O-Khan looks to wear down Umino.

Another Mongolian chop is then met with a dropkick from Umino. Fisherman’s suplex from Umino gets a 2 count. He goes for an exploder, O-Khan gets a guillotine, boots him away, but Umino follows and hits the floatover DDT onto the apron. Dropkick from the top rope connects, and a suplex gets 2 for Umino. Back suplex in retaliation from O-Khan. They fight up to a standing base, still trading forearms. O-Khan puts his hands behind his back and calls for Umino to hit him. Umino obliges, O-Khan stumbles back, and then it’s Umino’s turn to put his hands behind his back. Umino walks into a few forearms until a Mongolian chop cuts him off. They continue to hit each other while maintaining wrist control of each other…and O-Khan whips him with an armdrag. Enziguri from Umino, Ignition connects. Death Rider reversed, straight right hand from O-Khan knocks Umino the F out! Reverse shoulder lock now, reverse STO, gutwrench suplex, and another vice submission hold around the arm and neck. Umino is fading but eventually manages to get a foot on the ropes.

Bow and arrow stretch across the back of O-Khan into a tornado slam, 1, 2, no. Claw applied, FGO, backslide from Umino, rolls into the guillotine DDT (Dead to Rights). 1, 2, no. Blaze Blade followed by the Death Rider gives Umino the 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Shota Umino

Time: 15:08

Rating: *** – Poor Great O-Khan can’t catch a break, stuck on 0 points. This was fine with some decent reversals and varied offense, but largely forgettable.

[A Block] Zack Sabre Jr [6] vs Jake Lee [2]

Nice grappling sequence starts us off, with neither man able to gain an advantage. Lee ties his hair up, ready to get serious. Zack tries to tackle Lee to the mat but Lee puts the breaks on, and then voluntarily sits on the canvas in front of ZSJ. They scramble and Zack gets Lee against the ropes, traps the arms but gives a clean break and bows to his opponent. Lee wags his finger, not impressed. Kick to the midsection, he stands on the head of Sabre Jr and offers a bow as well.

Pele kick to the arm from ZSJ. Cross-armbreaker draped over the ropes! In the ring, Zack stomps the arm, but then Lee gets ZSJ over the top rope, kicks him in the chest and Sabre Jr takes a hard bump to the floor! Lee follows up by whipping him into the railings, knees him in the chest and takes a run up on the aisle, running knee to the gut! ZSJ has recovered by the time they get back to the ring, and when Lee makes the cover, Zack kicks out before even the 1 count.

Body scissors applied by Lee, hammer and anvil elbows delivered at the same time. ZSJ rolls over into the ropes to break it up. A swift kick to the ribs levels Sabre Jr again. Lee looks for a deadlift suplex, Zack counters into a guillotine. Lee lifts him up though, but no Zack reverses into a suplex of his own. ZSJ bends back the hand and elbow and stomps on it before locking in an armbar, further wrenching the arm with his feet. He locks in an octopus stretch, Lee flips him over, but Sabre Jr comes back with a PK for a 2 count.

Lee gets rocked by a few right hands and uppercuts, but Lee comes back with an elbow to the gut. Another Giant Killing knee lift connects to the midsection. More knee lifts hit the mark, fakes out Zack on a kick and goes for a sleeper, Sabre Jr reverses but another knee to the midsection allows Lee to lock in a front guillotine. ZSJ is going limp but gets a foot on the ropes behind him. Lee looks for the Facebreak shot, ZSJ runs in with a big boot in the corner though! Back suplex from Lee in response, 1, 2, no.

Lee looks for the chokeslam, ZSJ kicks out of it, Lee goes for it again, Zack counters with the triangle submission. Lee rolls him over, ZSJ transitions into an armbar. He locks the second arm behind Lee and applies the Rings of Saturn! Lee submits.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr

Time: 17:46

Rating: ***1/2 – Lee getting the upper hand in the early technical exchanges was unexpected and created an interesting dynamic. Being the ‘smart bastard’ that he is, his game plan was to target the ribs throughout, but Zack’s technical game is unmatched, allowing ZSJ to find that one opening and steal the win. Sabre Jr remains undefeated in this year’s G1, bumping up to 8 points.

[A Block] Tetsuya Naito [2] vs EVIL [6]

EVIL attacks as they circle each other but Naito throws him to the floor. Dick Togo tries to get involved, Naito knocks him away and hits the tranquilo pose in the middle of the ring. EVIL heads back inside and Naito rolls out the opposite side of the ring, playing mind games. He slides back in the ring, immediately rolling back out again, much to the chagrin of EVIL. EVIL meets him outside, tossing him into the ring announcer’s table before they head out into the crowd, and Naito is bowled into a section of chairs.

EVIL gets back into the ring, Naito makes it back at 18 but is whipped into the corner and the exposed turnbuckle. Naito thrown back outside again, Togo drives him head-first into an upright chair while EVIL distracts Red Show. Togo tosses Naito back in the ring, EVIL goes for the pin, but Red Shoes is busy putting the turnbuckle padding on, nice. Eye rake by EVIL, he goes for a neckbreaker, but Naito reverses into a nekbreaker of his own across the knee and a running dropkick. Another dropkick connects, followed by an elbow in the corner and a hanging reverse DDT on the knee. One more delayed neckbreaker connects, 1, 2, no. Abdominal stretch but EVIL grabs the hair…and Naito grabs the hair of EVIL in return. EVIL gets the rope-assisted stomp to the chest in the corner, followed by a Fisherman’s suplex, hooking the leg for 2.

EVIL looks for Darkness Falls but Naito escapes. Togo back on the apron, Naito is distracted by him, EVIL takes a swing with the turnbuckle pad, Naito avoids it and uses it to hit EVIL instead. Togo knocked off the apron, Naito with a rollup for 2. Jackknife also gets a 2 for Naito, and on the kickout EVIL ‘accidentally’ takes out Red Shoes. Kanemaru now enters the ring to assist Togo in the beatdown on Naito. House of Torture train on Naito, they wishbone the legs and Togo delivers a chop to the DICK. Red Shoes recovers for the pin, 1, 2, no.

Magic Killer by EVIL and Togo, 1, 2, but Naito kicks out. EVIL calls for the end, goes for Everything is EVIL, but Naito puts the breaks on. Red Shoes shoved away, Naito with an elevated low blow. Bushi gets involved now, taking out House of Torture on the outside, and then cheers on Naito. Enziguri connects, tornado DDT follows, Naito is thinking Destino but EVIL shoves him away. Powder to the eyes of EVIL by accident! Kanemaru spits whisky in Togo’s face by accident too. Bushi with a suicide dive to take out Kanemaru. Destino connects, 1, 2, no, EVIL kicks out.

Another Destino attempt is blocked, and EVIL delivers the Everything is EVIL! 1, 2, 3.

Winner: EVIL

Time: 16:10

Rating: **3/4 – Well it wasn’t atrocious, so maybe that’s our big victory tonight? And hey, Naito’s enziguri hit flush and the Destino wasn’t bad tonight, so that’s an improvement from the last performance. Sadly, it’s a 2024 EVIL match which means it’s the same old shit we see each time, with an overdose of outside interference and hokey shenanigans. With this victory, EVIL presumably earns a title shot at some point on the road to Wrestle Kingdom…what a treat. -_-

EVIL attacks Naito after the bell, locking in a sharpshooter, determined to put an end to Naito. Naito faces SANADA on Monday, and his knees will now be even more shot by that point!

A Block Standings:

EVIL – 8

Zack Sabre Jr – 8

Shingo Takagi – 4

Gabe Kidd – 4

SANADA – 4

Callum Newman – 4

Shota Umino – 4

Jake Lee – 2

Tetsuya Naito – 2

Great-O-Khan – 0

B Block Standings:

Yuya Uemura – 6

Konosuke Takeshita – 4

HENARE – 4

Ren Narita – 4

Boltin Oleg – 2

Jeff Cobb – 2

Yota Tsuji – 2

El Phantasmo – 2

Hirooki Goto – 2

David Finlay – 2

I’ll be back on 411 this evening for AEW Collision/Battle of the Belts live coverage, and then G1 action continues for us all tomorrow on the B block side, with Goto/Tsuji in the main event spot. See you then, folks!