Sami Callihan On AEW’s ‘Invasion’ Of Impact, Feud With Trey Miguel

Sami Callihan discussed AEW “invading” Impact and his current feud with Trey Miguel in a new interview with Sportskeeda. Callihan has been targeting Miguel since the latter returned to Impact, claiming Trey doesn’t have the passion for this business. You can check out highlights below:

On AEW “invading” Impact: “If they want to step to me, I’ll punch them in the head. This is my company. IMPACT Wrestling is my company. And now that the ‘door’ is open? You never know where I might show up. You can never say never in the professional wrestling business.”

On his feud with Trey Miguel: “Look, I can’t say that Trey Miguel is not talented… He’s extremely talented. But to take the words out of a story that went kind of viral a couple months back? We want people who actually want to be here. We want people who have passion. And, Trey Miguel ain’t got no passion.”

On still having goals to accomplish in Impact: “I’m not a complacent person. I’m a very goal-oriented person. I wanted to be a World Champion… I was World Champion. But that’s not good enough for me. I always wanted to get better. Throughout my career, I always wanted to keep evolving, and that’s what I’m going to do.”