Sami Callihan To Work As An Agent in MLW

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), MLW Founder Court Bauer revealed that Sami Callihan is not only working in MLW as a wrestler, but as an agent.

It was previously announced that Callihan will return to the ring to face Satoshi Kojima at the Kings of Colosseum Fusion taping next month. He last appeared for the company in June 2022 as part of the Battle Riot match.