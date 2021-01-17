Impact Wrestling News: Callihan Uses Barbwire Wrapped N64 Controller, New Announce Team of D’Lo Brown & Striker

– Sami Callihan used a barbwire wrapped Nintendo 64 controller in his match against Eddie Edwards at Hard to Kill tonight. Edwards ended up winning the match.

Play some Mario 64, Goldeneye and Ocarina of Time – then wrap your N64 controller in barbed wire to attack your mortal enemy with it. #HardToKill @TheSamiCallihan pic.twitter.com/p0AHgveGp7 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 17, 2021

– D’Lo Brown and Matt Striker debuted as Impact’s new announce team at Hard to Kill tonight.