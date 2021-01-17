wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Callihan Uses Barbwire Wrapped N64 Controller, New Announce Team of D’Lo Brown & Striker

– Sami Callihan used a barbwire wrapped Nintendo 64 controller in his match against Eddie Edwards at Hard to Kill tonight. Edwards ended up winning the match.

– D’Lo Brown and Matt Striker debuted as Impact’s new announce team at Hard to Kill tonight.

