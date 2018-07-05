Sami Callihan Once Again Calls Out Chris Jericho and ROH On Social Media

As we reported last month, Sami Callihan called out Chris Jericho for not getting invited to his upcoming cruise, which he threatened to invade. He’s at it again today, posting new messages to Twitter and a promo calling out Jericho for inviting Impact Wrestling and not him. The cruise runs from October 27-31.

He said: “Chris Jericho announced that Impact Wrestling is going to be on the Cruise of Jericho with Ring of Honor. Who would have thought? Who would have thought! Me! I’m the one put out the video challenging Chris Jericho and Ring of Honor, and I don’t get the praise for it? … No one in the Ring of Honor locker room even had the balls to answer my challenge. See, I got it on pretty good authority that Ring of Honor told Chris Jericho and Impact Wrestling that if I was on the Cruise of Jericho with everyone else the deal wouldn’t go through. I’m pretty sure Ring of Honor doesn’t have the balls to put one of their clowns in the ring with me.”

WATCH NOW/RT: Let's see who this video message PISSES off! I'm calling out @IAmJericho, @jericho_cruise, & the entire @ringofhonor roster! I bet none of these ROH clowns, or the #BulletClub even have the BALLS to respond!#TheDraw (@IMPACTWRESTLING, make sure you RT this) pic.twitter.com/p1gj4hru0l — The DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) July 3, 2018