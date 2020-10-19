Sami Callihan Comments On Bringing Back His Hacker Persona For Impact Wrestling

In an interview with Fightful, Sami Callihan spoke about bringing back the hacker side of his character to Impact Wrestling, after previously using a version of it in NXT as Solomon Crowe. Here are highlights:

On bringing back his hacker character: “I think it’s still being developed. It’s something that IMPACT! gave me that opportunity to think outside of the box. I’m a guy that likes to recreate myself every couple of years. If you look at all the greats in wrestling, they’re not guys who’re just staying to the same thing forever. The guys who really learned how to evolve over the years. I think it’s one of those things, we’re only touching the surface of what that character can be. Hell, one of the things with COVID, I’ve been beaten down for years with injuries and everything else. Kinda got a little out of shape, but over the past 42 days I’ve lost 27 pounds. I’m getting back in really good shape. So, I think coming into the pay-per-view coming and the next set of tapings, you’re gonna see a whole different Sami Callihan.”

On the inspiration for the gimmick: “My family’s a huge horror movie family. I started watching horror movies when I was still in diapers. But, I remember the scariest movie to my dad was the movie Hackers. ‘Cause he was like, ‘This could really happen. They could just drain your bank account and your life’s done.’ This is stuff that could happen in real life. If you look at everything in politics right now, all the different hacking scandals. If you look at everything in the celebrity / Hollywood scene—things get out because of hacking. Hacking is a real life thing and it’s something that can be, if done right, extremely big in the world of professional wrestling.”

On how relevant it is: “It’s relevant. It’s relevant in the entire world. Every aspect of life is ran by technology. So this character is something really special, but it has to be something that’s not that hokey. It has to be something that’s done real. The whole purpose of this character is to be unsettling, to not have that feeling of being in control. It’s controlled chaos.”