Sami Callihan Comments On His Spot With Jason Segal At Republic Of Lucha Event

Jason Segal ended up involved in Sami Callihan and Penta El Zero M’s match at Republic Of Lucha last week,and Callihan has shared his thoughts on the moment. As reported that How I Met Your Mother star ended up becoming part of the action when during the match, Callihan put Penta on Segal’s lap and superkicked the AEW star. Callihan talked about the moment on Busted Open Radio and said that he thinks it went over well.

“I think we became best friends,” Callihan said (per Fightful). “I’m just saying, Jason Segel and I became best friends. The clip went viral, which is great. The moment I saw him, I was like, ‘you know what, I’m going to have a viral moment tonight.’ I planned it exactly that way.”

He continued, “Now, more than ever, with how many great wrestling companies there are and how Indie wrestling is perceived, not just this carny shit show, you see these celebrities and famous people at Indie wrestling on a weekly basis. Pro wrestling is really cool at the moment. Especially the hipsters, that whole demographic. I remember a time, it was drunk rednecks at a wrestling show, that’s all you got. Now, it’s people from all walks of life and demographics and that’s really cool to see.”