Sami Callihan Defeats Moose In Monster’s Ball at Impact Slammiversary

June 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sami Callihan Moose Impact Slammiversary Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Sami Callihan got past his rival in Moose, defeating him in a violent Monster’s Ball at Impact Slammiversary. Callihan beat Moose in a weapon-filled battle, ultimately pinning him after using a barbed-wire bat and hitting a Cactus Driver for the pin.

You can see some clips from the match below. Our ongoing live coverage of the PPV is here.

