wrestling / News
Sami Callihan Defeats Moose In Monster’s Ball at Impact Slammiversary
Sami Callihan got past his rival in Moose, defeating him in a violent Monster’s Ball at Impact Slammiversary. Callihan beat Moose in a weapon-filled battle, ultimately pinning him after using a barbed-wire bat and hitting a Cactus Driver for the pin.
You can see some clips from the match below. Our ongoing live coverage of the PPV is here.
It's time for MONSTERS BALL!#Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/TuvOf8rSIt
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 20, 2022
.@TheSamiCallihan using the trash can lid to his advantage! #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/uqpT61rgqc
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 20, 2022
Chokeslam through the table!@TheMooseNation @TheSamiCallihan
#Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/xntYStsVP1
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 20, 2022
TACKS!!!@TheMooseNation @TheSamiCallihan #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/BMFIneFj2v
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 20, 2022
Lid Shot for Lid Shot!@TheMooseNation @TheSamiCallihan #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/mkHJZK8T0k
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 20, 2022
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Considering Treating Cody Rhodes’ Return Like Triple H’s In 2002
- New Report Outlines Conditions In Which Vince McMahon Could Be Fired From WWE
- Stephanie McMahon Reportedly Does Not Get Along With Kevin Dunn
- More Details On WWE Allegedly Burying Stephanie McMahon After Hiatus Announcement, If Current Vince Scandal Is Related