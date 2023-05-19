Sami Callihan Says The Design Wouldn’t Exist If Not For Him

Sami Callihan believes that The Design should thank him for their existence, noting that if he hadn’t beat up Eric Young the group wouldn’t exist as they are now. Callihan, who was part of the group but then turned on them at Impact Rebellion, spoke with Tru Heels BTR and talked about how he helped the group come into fashion.

“Beat that dude’s ass so bad that he got out of the company,” Callihan said of Young (per Wrestling Inc). “He was so softened up that Deaner was able to stab him right in the belly and send his ass packing.”

He continued, “Here’s a thing, would there be a Design if it wasn’t for Sami Callihan? All those guys should honestly be thanking me because softening up Eric Young gave Deaner his chance to like to turn his entire back and stab one of his best friends figuratively and literally in the back. So there would not be any Design if it wasn’t for Sami Callihan. So, those guys should be thanking me because they’re on TV.”